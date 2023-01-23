Read full article on original website
2023 Florida Craft Brew & WingfestKristin Leigh WilsonVero Beach, FL
Celebrate the Vero Beach 21st Annual Gardenfest in Riverside ParkKristin Leigh WilsonVero Beach, FL
Vero Beach SAFIR Family Fun Festival (Free Admission)Kristin Leigh WilsonVero Beach, FL
The Florida sheriff's office said 8 individuals were shot during a Martin Luther King Jr. Day rally.Sherif SaadFort Pierce, FL
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Port St. LucieTed RiversPort Saint Lucie, FL
Florida lottery winner turns $20 ticket into $5 million prize
Lottery tickets, like everything, have gotten pricey in recent years. Paying $20 for a lottery ticket might sound extravagant to some, but it was a superb investment for Alpeshkumar Patel, a Florida resident who turned it into a $5,000,000 prize.
Florida Man Won The Lottery Because A Customer Cut Him In Line & What He'll Do With The Cash
A Florida man had quite a lucky day on January 25 just when he thought otherwise. Stephen Espinoza, 43, went to a Publix grocery store to purchase a scratch-off lottery ticket at the machine when someone cut right in front of him in line. That may have just been the...
Florida Woman Planning To Buy New Home After $1 Million Lottery Scratch-Off Win
Today, the Florida Lottery announced that Darlene Vazquez Sierra, 41, of Tallahassee, claimed a $1 million top prize from the MYSTERY MULTIPLIER Scratch-Off game at Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee. She chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $798,985.00. Vazquez Sierra shared
Florida Man's $30 Turns Into Huge $1 Million Lottery Win
The lucky winner is taking home a hefty check!
$1M Mega Millions ticket sold at Florida Publix
One lucky Florida Lottery player is going home with $1 million after winning a second-place prize from the Mega Millions drawing held on Tuesday.
Fishing in West Palm Beach, Florida
West Palm Beach, Florida is a popular destination for fishing enthusiasts. The area offers a diverse range of fishing opportunities, from freshwater lakes and rivers to saltwater inlets and offshore waters.
This Is Florida's Best Hole-In-The-Wall Fried Chicken Joint
Cheapism rounded up the best place to grab fried chicken in every state.
Miami's Mario Cristobal breaks out helicopter to recruit Palm Beach County's top prospects
WEST PALM BEACH — A visit via helicopter from Mario Cristobal marked a Cardinal Newman first — and the second Palm Beach County visit of four on the day for the Miami Hurricanes coach. "It definitely won't be the only time," said Cardinal Newman Athletic Director Reilly Campbell. ...
wlrn.org
South Florida restaurants make semifinals for James Beard awards
The so-dubbed “Oscars of Food” semifinalists were announced Wednesday and they smiled upon South Florida. For the first time, Palm Beach County led the way among Florida chefs who got a James Beard Award semifinals nod for the coveted “Best Chef” in the South award. Five...
WPBF News 25
Commissioners vote against sale of Palm Beach Raceway
JUPITER, Fla. — Palm Beach County Commissioners voted not to allow the sale of the Palm Beach County raceway Thursday. This came after a lengthy meeting where dozens of fans spoke up about how much the track means to them and to the economy of the area. Your neighborhood:...
Cha Ching! Florida Lottery setting new gold standard with 4 new scratch-off games
ORLANDO, Fla. — The Florida Lottery announced the new GOLD RUSH DOUBLER family of Scratch-Off games. The four new scratch-off games feature more than $540 million in cash prizes including top prizes of $10,000 to $2 million. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. The $10 GOLD RUSH...
4 Amazing Seafood Places in Florida
If you live in Florida and you love eating seafood, here is a list of four amazing restaurants that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
iheart.com
Palm Beach County’s Real-Estate Reality Check
Bottom Line: This week’s South Florida real-estate report from the Miami Realtors Assocation took many by surprise. What’s your current view of our local real estate market? If it’s one that’s in a steady decline, as many news stories have been suggesting, you’d likely be surprised by what actual transactions have been saying. Is the local real estate market where it was a year ago? Nope. Is it even close to that type of frenzied market? Nope. Are prices higher than a year ago? Yep. Is it still a seller’s market? Yep. There’s no doubt that wading through the data from what most recently happened to close 2022 was a mixed bag. For starters, just how much less money was transacted in South Florida real estate. In South Florida’s TriCounty (Broward, Miami-Dade and Palm Beach), the total dollars in transacted real estate declined by 51%, from $7 billion in December of 2021, to $3.4 billion last month. If you knew nothing else regarding what happened in the local real estate market, but you heard those numbers you’d likely suspect the bottom was falling out of our local real estate market. But there’s so much more to the story.
Which States are Large Numbers of Relocators to Florida Coming From? What Counties are They Going To?
Many believe that driver's license exchange data from the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles is a reliable indicator of where relocators to Florida are coming from. That's because changing one's driver's license to a Florida version shows a desire to become a permanent resident.
cw34.com
Fight at South Florida Fair leads to 4 arrested, nearly 60 kicked out
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A fight broke out over the weekend at the South Florida Fair where four people were arrested and almost 60 people were kicked out of the fair. Now, South Florida Fair is considering tightening rules even further to protect fairgoers. The South Florida...
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Florida
If you live in Florida and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Florida that are well known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of they week.
west-palm-beach-news.com
West Palm Seashore girl lives in automotive as a result of she will’t afford to purchase, lease
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Both first-time home buyers and renters are hoping the housing market starts to cool down in 2023. “I feel like we’re being kicked under the rug,” Diane Thomas told WPTV. Thomas has been living in his car for six months. “This is...
wflx.com
1 dead in Northlake Boulevard crash, Palm Beach Gardens police say
Palm Beach Gardens police confirmed Friday one person died in a crash the day before on Northlake Boulevard, which caused a mess for drivers during the morning commute. The police department said the wreck happened just before 6:30 a.m. Thursday at the intersection of Northlake Boulevard and Ancient Tree Drive.
west-palm-beach-news.com
DalMoros Contemporary Pasta To Go Publicizes Latest Florida Places Coming Quickly To West Palm Seaside And Delray Seaside
The Popular, Fast Casual, Fresh Pasta and Homemade Sauce Restaurant – Originating in Venice, Italy and Opening First US Franchises in Greater Tampa – Kicks Off South Florida Expansion. Tampa, FL (RestaurantNews.com) South Florida is about to get a big taste of Italy. DalMoros Fresh Pasta To Go...
smithmountainlake.com
'Scared to leave my house': Florida woman describes antisemitic flyers in front of home
LAKE WORTH, Florida (WPBF) -- Tina Podhurst was shocked when she found antisemitic pamphlets on her driveway over the weekend. She has been living in the Lake Worth community for about 15 years and says something like this has never happened to her before. "This is so horrible that this...
