ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Russia calls Sakharov Foundation 'undesirable'

By Associated Press
San Diego Union-Tribune
 4 days ago

Russian authorities pressed ahead with their crackdown on alternative and dissenting voices on Monday by declaring a foundation named for Nobel Peace Prize winner Andrei Sakharov as “undesirable."

The Russian prosecutor-general's office said on its website that the Andrei Sakharov Foundation's activities pose a “threat to the basic constitutional structure and security” of the country. It didn't specify which activities were objectionable.

Since Russia launched what its officials call a “special military operation” in Ukraine nearly a year ago, its law enforcement and courts have cracked down on dissent, especially criticism of the Russian military or referring to its activities in the neighboring country by anything other than the officially allowed phrase. The crackdown has affected protesters, human rights groups, scientists, writers and others. Many have been put on trial, jailed or banned.

It wasn't immediately clear what effect the Russian prosecutor-general's decision would have on the Sakharov Foundation, whose website says it “strives to preserve his legacy, as we believe that the world will be a safer and better place if the words and ideas of Sakharov were to be broadly heard.”

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Comments / 0

Related
San Diego Union-Tribune

India, Egypt to promote trade, investment, fight terrorism

India and Egypt have agreed to increase trade during a visit by the Egyptian president that underscores Prime Minister Narendra Modi's efforts to build ties with other emerging economies
San Diego Union-Tribune

Brutality of Russia's Wagner gives it lead in Ukraine war

Fierce battles in eastern Ukraine have thrown a new spotlight on a private Russian military group led by a rogue millionaire with longtime links to Russia's President Vladimir Putin
San Diego Union-Tribune

Ukraine forces pull back from Donbas town after onslaught

Ukrainian forces say they have conducted an organized retreat from a town in the eastern region of the Donbas, handing the Kremlin's forces a rare but modest battlefield triumph after a series of setbacks in the invasion that began almost 11 months ago
WASHINGTON STATE
San Diego Union-Tribune

Sri Lanka leader suspends parliament until policy address

Sri Lanka's president has suspended Parliament until Feb. 8, when he said he would announced a new set of long-term policies to address a range of issues including an unprecedented economic crisis
San Diego Union-Tribune

How to fix a howitzer: US offers help line to Ukraine troops

A rapidly expanding group of U.S. and allied troops and contractors are using phones and tablets to communicate in encrypted chatrooms to provide real-time maintenance advice to Ukrainian troops on the battlefield

Comments / 0

Community Policy