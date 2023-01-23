ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Comments / 0

Related
kwos.com

MoDOT warns of heavy, wet snow heading to mid-Missouri

State transportation officials are urging you to be aware of the upcoming changing road conditions both where you are and where you plan to be. The National Weather Service’s (NWS) winter weather advisory for the entire mid-Missouri listening area takes effect tonight at 9. The state Department of Transportation...
MISSOURI STATE
FOX2Now

Where will the snow storm hit hardest?

ST. LOUIS – A Winter Storm Warning is in place through Wednesday, with snow beginning tonight and into the early morning commute. This will begin as rain and quickly turn to snow. Some of the overnight snowfall rates could be 1” per hour. Expect moderate to heavy snow in spots. Anywhere from 4” to 6” of snow is expected, with a few isolated spots getting a little more than that.
MISSOURI STATE
Ozarks First.com

Tuesday, January 24 Weather – Winter storm impacting the Ozarks

Happy Tuesday! After a calm start across the Ozarks, things will start to ramp up in a big way this afternoon. Models have shifted just a little, pushing snow totals higher in Springfield and north. The highest snow totals are still expected south of I-44 and into northern Arkansas. A...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
fourstateshomepage.com

MoDOT issues notice ahead of Wintry Wednesday

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — The Missouri Department of Transportation sent out an urgent message Monday in the wake of winter storm watches across the Midwest. Beginning Tuesday night and carrying on into Wednesday morning, snow storms are expected to bring up to 4 inches of snow or more across parts of the state. Five to 9 inches of snow are possible for areas south of I-44, MoDOT added.
MISSOURI STATE
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Winter Storm Warnings, Advisories Underway

TULSA, Okla. - Winter weather returns to Green Country on Tuesday. Here are the details from News On 6 Meteorologist Alan Crone:. A powerful upper-level system will bring impactful wintry weather across most of the state today and tonight before exiting early Wednesday morning. Regarding northeastern and eastern sections of the state, most precipitation will start as rain before transitioning to snow by early afternoon. The track of the upper low is favorable for a swath of heavy snow south of I-44 and along I-40. Winter storm warnings are currently in place for those areas more likely to receive the heaviest snow with winter weather (travel) advisories posted for areas expecting lower amounts. The Tulsa metro is currently under a winter storm warning. Locations along the OK-KS state line region are under a winter advisory. Winter storm warnings are posted along both sides of I-40 and extend from east central OK to northwestern Arkansas. Winter warning areas could see between 4 to 6 inches of snow with some locally higher amounts. Winter weather advisory areas may see snow from 1 to 3 inches. Periods of moderate to heavy snowfall rates will be likely with this system later this afternoon and evening. The key to the accumulation forecast remains the exact track of the cold core low and how long rain remains before transitioning to snow. Rainfall lasting longer than anticipated will reduce some of the accumulation forecast. Additionally, some melting at the surface will occur in lighter snow bands.
TULSA, OK
kwos.com

Mid-Missouri’s winter weather advisory begins tonight at 9

Columbia, Jefferson City and much of the 939 the Eagle listening area should see several inches of snow by tomorrow (Wednesday). The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a winter weather advisory for the entire listening area, which takes effect tonight at 9. NWS St. Louis meteorologist Mark Britt expects snow to begin falling this evening.
COLUMBIA, MO
ksmu.org

National Weather Service expects 4 to 6 inches of snow Tuesday night in the Ozarks; localized higher amounts possible

Winter weather is expected to impact parts of southern and central Missouri and northern Arkansas Tuesday night into early Wednesday. A winter storm watch is in effect through Wednesday morning. Meteorologist Mark Burchfield with the National Weather Service Office in Springfield, says precipitation will start out as rain Tuesday evening...
ARKANSAS STATE
Missourinet

Snow headed into Missouri Tuesday evening

Here are the Tuesday night through Wednesday snowfall amounts as projected by the National Weather Service, St. Louis. These amounts could shift, depending on how the center of the storm shifts. Check@NWSStLouis. Wednesday morning commute will be affected in these areas:. Missouri road conditions are available 24/7 on the Traveler...
MISSOURI STATE
27 First News

More winter weather expected Wednesday: How much snow will fall?

A dynamic storm system is impacting the United States this week bringing heavy snow from Texas to Maine and severe weather in the southeast. This storm will bring another round of winter weather to the Valley. Locally, the snow will begin across our area around 4-5 AM Wednesday. Snowfall rates...
MAINE STATE
mykdkd.com

Bald Eagles in Missouri

From www.visitmo.com: Back in the late 1970s, bald eagles were well on their way to extinction in the lower 48 states – it was rare to see one in the wild. Thanks to good environmental management in the years that followed, bald eagles have made a comeback. In fact, there are about 500 active nests in Missouri.
MISSOURI STATE
tspr.org

Weather-related announcements and cancellations for Jan. 25

A winter weather advisory is in effect from 9 p.m. Tuesday to 6 p.m. Wednesday in west central Illinois, southeast Iowa, and northwest Missouri. Total snow accumulation of two to four inches is expected. That will impact the Wednesday morning commute and possibly the Wednesday evening commute. This story will...
KEOKUK, IA
KHBS

Some schools closing early Tuesday due to snow

FORT SMITH, Ark. — As a snowstorm approaches Arkansas, some schools have announced they will dismiss students early Tuesday.Follow this link for a list of closings and delays. Rogers Public Schools canceled after-school activities Tuesday. This includes after-school care. It will be closed to in-person instruction altogether Wednesday, which...
MOUNTAINBURG, AR
FOX2Now

Jellyfish found in Missouri, MDC reports

MISSOURI — Jellyfish in the Show-Me state are more common than you think. The Craspedacusta sowerbyi is the freshwater jellyfish of Missouri and they’re found statewide. The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) reports this species is native to eastern Asia, but can now be found worldwide in appropriate habitats.
MISSOURI STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy