kwos.com
MoDOT warns of heavy, wet snow heading to mid-Missouri
State transportation officials are urging you to be aware of the upcoming changing road conditions both where you are and where you plan to be. The National Weather Service’s (NWS) winter weather advisory for the entire mid-Missouri listening area takes effect tonight at 9. The state Department of Transportation...
Where will the snow storm hit hardest?
ST. LOUIS – A Winter Storm Warning is in place through Wednesday, with snow beginning tonight and into the early morning commute. This will begin as rain and quickly turn to snow. Some of the overnight snowfall rates could be 1” per hour. Expect moderate to heavy snow in spots. Anywhere from 4” to 6” of snow is expected, with a few isolated spots getting a little more than that.
Ozarks First.com
Tuesday, January 24 Weather – Winter storm impacting the Ozarks
Happy Tuesday! After a calm start across the Ozarks, things will start to ramp up in a big way this afternoon. Models have shifted just a little, pushing snow totals higher in Springfield and north. The highest snow totals are still expected south of I-44 and into northern Arkansas. A...
fourstateshomepage.com
MoDOT issues notice ahead of Wintry Wednesday
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — The Missouri Department of Transportation sent out an urgent message Monday in the wake of winter storm watches across the Midwest. Beginning Tuesday night and carrying on into Wednesday morning, snow storms are expected to bring up to 4 inches of snow or more across parts of the state. Five to 9 inches of snow are possible for areas south of I-44, MoDOT added.
Winter Storm Warnings, Advisories Underway
TULSA, Okla. - Winter weather returns to Green Country on Tuesday. Here are the details from News On 6 Meteorologist Alan Crone:. A powerful upper-level system will bring impactful wintry weather across most of the state today and tonight before exiting early Wednesday morning. Regarding northeastern and eastern sections of the state, most precipitation will start as rain before transitioning to snow by early afternoon. The track of the upper low is favorable for a swath of heavy snow south of I-44 and along I-40. Winter storm warnings are currently in place for those areas more likely to receive the heaviest snow with winter weather (travel) advisories posted for areas expecting lower amounts. The Tulsa metro is currently under a winter storm warning. Locations along the OK-KS state line region are under a winter advisory. Winter storm warnings are posted along both sides of I-40 and extend from east central OK to northwestern Arkansas. Winter warning areas could see between 4 to 6 inches of snow with some locally higher amounts. Winter weather advisory areas may see snow from 1 to 3 inches. Periods of moderate to heavy snowfall rates will be likely with this system later this afternoon and evening. The key to the accumulation forecast remains the exact track of the cold core low and how long rain remains before transitioning to snow. Rainfall lasting longer than anticipated will reduce some of the accumulation forecast. Additionally, some melting at the surface will occur in lighter snow bands.
kwos.com
Mid-Missouri’s winter weather advisory begins tonight at 9
Columbia, Jefferson City and much of the 939 the Eagle listening area should see several inches of snow by tomorrow (Wednesday). The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a winter weather advisory for the entire listening area, which takes effect tonight at 9. NWS St. Louis meteorologist Mark Britt expects snow to begin falling this evening.
KOMU
STORM MODE: Tracking snow totals & travel impacts for Wednesday morning
The KOMU 8 First Alert Weather Team is in Storm Mode 3 for Wednesday morning because we expect issues to travel across the region. Snow will come to and end around mid Wednesday morning. Light flurries will remain possible through much of the day. Air temperatures have remained fairly warm...
ksmu.org
National Weather Service expects 4 to 6 inches of snow Tuesday night in the Ozarks; localized higher amounts possible
Winter weather is expected to impact parts of southern and central Missouri and northern Arkansas Tuesday night into early Wednesday. A winter storm watch is in effect through Wednesday morning. Meteorologist Mark Burchfield with the National Weather Service Office in Springfield, says precipitation will start out as rain Tuesday evening...
Missourinet
Snow headed into Missouri Tuesday evening
Here are the Tuesday night through Wednesday snowfall amounts as projected by the National Weather Service, St. Louis. These amounts could shift, depending on how the center of the storm shifts. Check@NWSStLouis. Wednesday morning commute will be affected in these areas:. Missouri road conditions are available 24/7 on the Traveler...
27 First News
More winter weather expected Wednesday: How much snow will fall?
A dynamic storm system is impacting the United States this week bringing heavy snow from Texas to Maine and severe weather in the southeast. This storm will bring another round of winter weather to the Valley. Locally, the snow will begin across our area around 4-5 AM Wednesday. Snowfall rates...
mykdkd.com
Bald Eagles in Missouri
From www.visitmo.com: Back in the late 1970s, bald eagles were well on their way to extinction in the lower 48 states – it was rare to see one in the wild. Thanks to good environmental management in the years that followed, bald eagles have made a comeback. In fact, there are about 500 active nests in Missouri.
tspr.org
Weather-related announcements and cancellations for Jan. 25
A winter weather advisory is in effect from 9 p.m. Tuesday to 6 p.m. Wednesday in west central Illinois, southeast Iowa, and northwest Missouri. Total snow accumulation of two to four inches is expected. That will impact the Wednesday morning commute and possibly the Wednesday evening commute. This story will...
Parts of Missouri Could Get Hit with ‘Significant’ Snow Midweek
Be aware that weather midweek could become interesting for many parts of Missouri and also some parts of Illinois as a storm system will be moving through the Midwest with "significant" snow possible. The National Weather Service out of St. Louis is warning that snow is likely to fall in...
KHBS
Some schools closing early Tuesday due to snow
FORT SMITH, Ark. — As a snowstorm approaches Arkansas, some schools have announced they will dismiss students early Tuesday.Follow this link for a list of closings and delays. Rogers Public Schools canceled after-school activities Tuesday. This includes after-school care. It will be closed to in-person instruction altogether Wednesday, which...
Watch: Fireball lights night sky over Missouri, Oklahoma
A large fireball illuminated the night sky over Missouri and Oklahoma, and was caught on camera by one man's doorbell camera.
northwestmoinfo.com
Parson’s Signs Executive Order in Response to the Winter Snow Blast Hitting Missouri
(MISSOURINET) – Governor Mike Parson has signed an executive order in response to another expected blast of winter weather. Alisa Nelson reports.
Jellyfish found in Missouri, MDC reports
MISSOURI — Jellyfish in the Show-Me state are more common than you think. The Craspedacusta sowerbyi is the freshwater jellyfish of Missouri and they’re found statewide. The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) reports this species is native to eastern Asia, but can now be found worldwide in appropriate habitats.
kjluradio.com
Franklin County man seriously injured in suspected DWI crash in Washington County
A Franklin County man is seriously injured in an apparent drunk driving crash in eastern Missouri. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says John Roark, 57, of St. Clair, was driving on Highway 47 in Washington County, early Sunday morning, when he ran off the side of the road and hit a tree.
