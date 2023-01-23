We love the PS5 and right now you can get it for up to $65 off at QVC

Save big on the bestselling PlayStation 5 with this rare QVC deal. Reviewed / Playstation / QVC

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through the links below may earn us and our publishing partners a commission.

The Sony PlayStation 5 is one of the most coveted new gaming and entertainment consoles, and QVC is having a deal right now where you can get the digital version of the console with accessories, a game and vouchers for just $749.99—an epic $50 markdown. Plus, new QVC customers can save even more with an additional $15 off when they use the coupon code OFFER at checkout, bringing the final cost for the PS5 bundle down to $734.99 plus shipping and handling, a total savings of $65.

From $734.99 at QVC

Here’s the deal: Sign up for Reviewed's Perks and Rec newsletter to get the best holiday sales dropped right in your inbox Sunday through Friday.

Initially difficult to get your hands on, the Sony PS5, which we call one of the best consoles you can buy , is now more widely available—but sales for the next-generation console are rare and stock is often limited. This limited-time QVC deal will save you a bundle (especially if you’re a new customer). Worth the wait, the PS5 offers fast solid-state storage, wonderful 4K HDR gameplay and comes with an excellent new DualSense wireless controller. Reviewed’s executive editor TJ Donegan said that it offered both “convenience and stunning performance,” a total win in our book.

The QVC package deal not only comes with an excellent controller but also a dual charging dock, a silicon controller case, a handy wired headset, a storage stand, four thumb grips and two vouchers. You’ll even get a download voucher for the game God of War: Ragnarok , which we named one of the best PS5 games of 2023 . Pair it with one of the best TVs for PlayStation 5 , and you’ll get a fully immersive gaming experience.

►Catch up on 'Yellowstone' Season 5: Here's how to stream the award-winning series

►Meal kit deals: Spend Valentine’s Day at home with tasty deals from HelloFresh, Green Chef and Blue Apron

►Valentine's Day 2023: Shop sweet Valentine's Day chocolate deals from Godiva, Harry & David, QVC and more

Even if you already own an older console, our reviewer says the PS5 is a “worthy upgrade for people that are excited to play PlayStation games with faster load times, cutting edge graphics, 4K, HDR and all the bells and whistles a next-generation console should offer.” Since it’s also backwards compatible with old PS4 digital games via a simple WiFi data transfer (this model does not have a disc drive), you can rest assured you can still play digital games from your existing library on the PS5, albeit without the benefits of things like increased frame rate. It’s with Remote Play, however, that our reviewer saw the biggest advantages, with virtually no latency as he did things like use his phone as a separate controller

We think the Sony PS5 is worth the price, especially when you can get it on sale at QVC. If you’re ready for cutting-edge gaming, this is a deal you certainly won’t want to miss.

From $734.99 at QVC

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook , Twitter , Instagram , TikTok or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: We love the PS5 and right now you can get it for up to $65 off at QVC