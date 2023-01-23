Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NFL stars Jason and Travis Kelce could become the first pair of brothers to play each other in the Super BowlJalyn SmootKansas City, MO
Boston Red Sox Acquire Star Shortstop In Major TradeOnlyHomersBoston, MA
Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Kansas CityTed RiversKansas City, KS
Minnesota Twins Complete Another Major TradeOnlyHomersMinneapolis, MN
During the Chiefs-Jaguars playoff game, an NFL official has a hot mic momentkosen khanKansas City, MO
Related
Buffalo Bills Fire Coach
The Buffalo Bills are coming off a disappointing end to their season, losing 27-10 at home against the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Divisional round in the playoffs. Entering the offseason, the Buffalo Bills have started looking toward the future and made the tough decision to fire one of their long-tenured coaches.
Meet Jadyn Jannasch — Dak Prescott's Rumored "Rebound" Girlfriend
On Sunday, Jan. 22, the Dallas Cowboys fumbled their shot at the Super Bowl after a devastating loss to the San Francisco 49ers in Santa Clara, Calif. Whether or not Cowboys QB Dak Prescott is to blame for the team’s elimination from the playoffs has since become a topic of debate on social media.
Wichita Eagle
Ja’Marr Chase On Cold Practices: ‘If The Quarterback Says That We Need To Be Outside, Then We Gotta Be Outside’
CINCINNATI — The Bengals practiced in the elements on Thursday, but if it were up to wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase, they probably would've practiced inside. Quarterback Joe Burrow had a louder say, according to Chase. "We practiced outside today, actually in the cold. So you know I'd rather be...
Wichita Eagle
Buccaneers Interview Bengals Assistant Coach For Offensive Coordinator Role
CINCINNATI — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers interviewed Bengals QBs coach Dan Pitcher on Friday. The Buccaneers fired Byron Leftwich a few weeks ago and are searching for another play-caller and coordinator. Pitcher is in his 11th season overall in the NFL and his seventh as an assistant coach with...
Wichita Eagle
Super Bowl LVII Matchup, Outcome Odds
It’s time to start placing your Super Bowl LVII bets, and if you’re already picking a winner in the championship round why not pick two?. This weekend, a new AFC and NFC champion will punch their tickets to the big game and SI Sportsbook has odds for the big game’s exact matchup and outcome.
Wichita Eagle
Five-timers club: This group has been here for Chiefs’ full run of AFC-title home games
A handful of Chiefs will extend their NFL record when they take the field for Sunday’s AFC Championship Game. Last year, the Chiefs became the first team in league history to play four consecutive AFC title games at home. When the Cincinnati Bengals defeated the Buffalo Bills in the Divisional Round last week, a fifth straight AFC title game was assured for GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Wichita Eagle
2022 Giants Position Review: Defensive Line
When you speak about the New York Giants defensive linemen, the focus is primarily on the interior defensive line. The Giants' defensive game plan flanked outside linebacker/edge rushers on each side of one or two defensive tackles. Because there were fewer defensive linemen on the field, it made certain players...
Wichita Eagle
Steve Wilks and Other Coaches Who Could Join Vikings’ List of DC Candidates
The Vikings interviewed former Dolphins head coach Brian Flores on Thursday, their fourth completed interview as they look to fill their defensive coordinator vacancy. Ryan Nielsen, Sean Desai, and in-house option Mike Pettine have also spoken with the team during this search. Maybe four names is enough. It's a balanced...
Wichita Eagle
49ers’ Christian McCaffrey Offers Injury Update Ahead of NFC Championship Game
While Christian McCaffrey did not participate in practice with the 49ers on Thursday, the San Francisco running back still remains on schedule to play in Sunday’s NFC Championship game against the Eagles. McCaffrey suffered a right calf contusion in the 49ers’ 19-12 win against the Cowboys on Sunday. However,...
Wichita Eagle
Kansas Jayhawks defensive end Lonnie Phelps Jr. gets invite to 2023 NFL Draft Combine
Kansas defensive end Lonnie Phelps Jr. is one step closer to his NFL dream. The Kansas football team announced on social media on Friday that Phelps has accepted an invitation to the 2023 NFL Combine. The Combine will take place from February 28-March 6 in Indianapolis. Phelps originally played at...
Wichita Eagle
Cowboys & Dak Prescott ‘Need Help’ In 1 Key Area, Insists Michael Irvin
FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys are out of the NFL playoffs and on to this year’s free agency period and the 2023 NFL Draft. And Michael Irvin is ready to provide answers. “There’s no doubt we need help there,” Irvin said of the Cowboys' wide receivers room. “There’s no doubt.''
Wichita Eagle
Steelers Drop Three Bombshells About Offseason Decisions
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers wrapped up their season with the biggest press conference of the year - Art Rooney II's. During the small local media session, Rooney spoke about everything from coaching changes, coaching decisions to stay, the NFL Draft approach, big splashes coming, and plenty of other major offseason topics.
Wichita Eagle
Carthon Won’t Have as Much to Work With as Others This Offseason
NASHVILLE – When former general manager Jon Robinson took over the Tennessee Titans in 2016, the biggest challenge he faced was obvious: The team was coming off a 3-13 season and had won five games combined in two years. The biggest advantage he had was also obvious: Robinson held...
Wichita Eagle
Loaded Group Awaits at Potential Position of Need
GREEN BAY, Wis. – With sure-handed Robert Tonyan and tough-guy Marcedes Lewis, the Green Bay Packers received more than 1,000 snaps of quality tight end play in 2022. With Tonyan and Lewis heading to free agency and the Packers facing cap difficulties and, perhaps, looking to get younger, tight end could be a position of major need when the 2023 NFL Draft begins in exactly three months.
Wichita Eagle
Art Rooney II Explains Steelers Decision to Keep Matt Canada
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers did not move on from offensive coordinator Matt Canada, allowing him to finish out his contract in 2023. Team president Art Rooney II said the decision came from more than a remaining deal, though. Rooney spoke with local media for his end-of-year wrap-up and expressed...
Wichita Eagle
San Francisco 49ers vs Philadelphia Eagles Odds, Picks & NFC Title Game Predictions
We may earn a fee if you make a purchase through one of our links. The newsroom and editorial staff were not involved in the creation of this content. Unlikely star QB Brock Purdy is just one win from taking the San Francisco 49ers to the Super Bowl, but he faces his toughest test yet when the Niners take on Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Championship on Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field.
Wichita Eagle
Why Both Alabama and New England Fans are Pleased with Bill O’Brien Move: All Things CW
The All Things CW notes column by Christopher Walsh appears in five parts each week, with the latest on the Alabama Crimson Tide. This is ... You know the saying about how one man's trash is another man's treasure?. That's a little extreme for this discussion, but it's part of...
Wichita Eagle
3 Lions Who Must Step Up in 2023
The Lions experienced a drastic turnaround during the 2022 season. Dan Campbell's squad went just 3-13-1 in 2021, and then started off this past season with a dismal 1-6 mark. Detroit then proceeded to win eight of its last 10 games, to finish the campaign at 9-8. To take the...
Wichita Eagle
What Contract Should Lions Offer RB Jamaal Williams?
The Detroit Lions front office should look to re-sign running Jamaal Williams. The talented running back set the tone early for the 2022 season back in training camp. After practice, the veteran running back let the team know the standards that were expected each and every day in order to have any chance of success in the upcoming season.
Wichita Eagle
Bills, AFC East to Face One of League’s Toughest Schedules in 2023
The Buffalo Bills expected to play in the AFC Championship this Sunday. Many thought the game would be held inside Atlanta, Georgia's Mercedes-Benz Stadium for a neutral-site contest. Instead, the 27-10 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Divisional sent the Bills packing early for the offseason, forcing them...
Comments / 0