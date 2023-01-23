ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hialeah, FL

A boat with 5 people hit a channel marker in the Florida Keys, and a Hialeah man died

By David Goodhue
Miami Herald
Miami Herald
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RvWfn_0kOTPbUK00

A Hialeah man died Saturday night after the boat he was driving struck a channel marker in the Florida Keys.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, the agency investigating the crash, said Freddy Sergio Diaz, 46, was driving a 26-foot Contender boat around 8 p.m. when it hit the navigational aid off Tavernier, a community in the Upper Keys between Key Largo and Islamorada.

READ MORE: How do boaters avoid hazards? What to know about markers, buoys and other warning signs

He was ejected from the vessel when the boat hit the marker, FWC spokeswoman Arielle Callender. Parmedics took him to a Keys hospital, where he died.

Four other people were on board and were not seriously injured, according to the FWC.

What’s required for boating in Florida? Curious305’s guide to moving across the water

