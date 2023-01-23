A boat with 5 people hit a channel marker in the Florida Keys, and a Hialeah man died

A Hialeah man died Saturday night after the boat he was driving struck a channel marker in the Florida Keys.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, the agency investigating the crash, said Freddy Sergio Diaz, 46, was driving a 26-foot Contender boat around 8 p.m. when it hit the navigational aid off Tavernier, a community in the Upper Keys between Key Largo and Islamorada.

He was ejected from the vessel when the boat hit the marker, FWC spokeswoman Arielle Callender. Parmedics took him to a Keys hospital, where he died.

Four other people were on board and were not seriously injured, according to the FWC.

