SBLive Arkansas Top 25 high school girls basketball rankings (Jan. 23)

By Kyle Sutherland | Photo by Braeden Botts

As the end of January nears, the contenders are heavily beginning to separate themselves from the pretenders. This week features the most movement of the entire season thus far, including a new, but familiar, team in the top spot.

1. North Little Rock (18-3)

The defending 6A champions did not play last week but are right back in action against No. 12 Bryant Tuesday as the new top overall team.

2. Conway (17-5)

Dropped the first game of the week against a statewide underrated Central squad but held their own in losses to two highly nationally-ranked teams in D.C. over the weekend.

3. Greenwood (18-2)

Anna Trusty knocked down a last-second shot as the Lady Bulldogs survived a scare on the road at Siloam Springs. They returned to form, winning comfortably over Mountain Home on Friday.

4. Cabot (18-2)

Got back on track following a hard-fought loss against Conway to earn Power 25 victories over Central and Bryant.

5. Nashville (16-3)

Another week and the same results. The Scrapperettes have dominated 4A-7 competition having won all six games by 50+ points.

6. Farmington (21-1)

Similar to what was mentioned about Nashville, the Lady Cardinals have faced little to no push against 4A-1 foes and remain undefeated against in-state competition.

7. West Memphis (17-3)

That is now 10 straight wins for head coach Erica Leak and Co. with the Lady Blue Devils’ only loss dating back to December coming to Conway.

8. Bentonville (16-5)

Responded to a double-overtime loss with a huge Top 10 victory over Fort Smith Northside in lone game of the week. A three-game road stretch is up next to finish January.

9. Central (11-9)

If any in-state team has cracked the code to defeating Conway, it is the Lady Tigers as they have now done it the past two times they played them.

10. Fort Smith Northside (15-3)

Had nine-game win streak snapped at the hands of Bentonville but took out frustrations against Springdale. Four of the next five games are on the road.

11. Rogers Heritage (16-4)

Hit a road bump in what has been a stellar season thus far, falling to Rogers that snapped a six-game win streak. No. 10 Fort Smith Northside is up next to start this week.

12. Bryant (13-5)

Fell in lone game of the week to No. 4 Cabot and are up against a tough week starting with a road trip to top-ranked North Little Rock before finishing the week at home against No. 2 Conway.

13. Benton (15-3)

Continues to roll winning 13 of past 14 contests and does not look to slow down anytime soon.

14. Har-Ber (11-7)

A buzzer-beating layup by Pacious McDaniel sealed the deal over Bentonville West as the Lady Wildcats have now won four-straight with their next three contests at home.

15. Vilonia (16-3)

Have hardly been challenged in 5A-Central play and now have sole possession of first place after throttling Sylvan Hills on the road.

16. Parkview (14-5)

Now on a six-game win streak, the Lady Patriots have a crucial contest against No. 15 Vilonia on Friday that will have an effect at the top of the 5A-Central standings.

17. Morrilton (20-3)

The winning streak is now at seven for the Lady Devil Dogs who remain undefeated in 2023.

18. Nettleton (15-3)

Dropped the week’s opening game to a stingy Paragould squad before getting back on track against Batesville. The Lady Raiders are against two-straight road trips to Valley View and Searcy to close out January.

19. Fayetteville (10-10)

Following four-straight losses - all to Top 15 competition - the Lady Purple Dogs got back in the win column after defeating Fort Smith Southside.

20. Russellville (16-5)

Dropped a home game to a sneaky Siloam Springs squad that snapped a three-game win streak.

21. Sylvan Hills (11-4)

The six-game win streak and undefeated mark in 5A-Central play was snapped by Vilonia. The Lady Bears are still in good shape with a favorable matchup against eSTEM at home, followed by a trip to No. 16 Parkview whom they have already beat once.

22. Paragould (10-5)

Having been on the outside looking in of the Power 25, the Lady Rams needed a signature victory and though they dropped Friday’s contest to No. 7 West Memphis, they earned a solid win against Nettleton to start the week.

23. Siloam Springs (11-8)

It was only a matter of time before the Lady Panthers cracked the Power 25, already boasting a win over Bentonville and having played a tough schedule. They showed what they are made of in a close, last-second loss to No. 3 Greenwood and then beat Russellville on the road.

24. Little Rock Christian (13-7)

Closed out the week strong with a victory over Jacksonville following a tough stretch losing three of the previous four games.

25. Gentry (17-6)

Makes debut in the Power 25 as winners of 11 of their past 12 games, the only loss in that span being to one-loss No. 6 Farmington who has taken down just about all of their opponents with authority.