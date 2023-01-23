ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
term limits for all
4d ago

the solution is to arrest the parent and put them in jail for collusion. they are responsible for the brat stealing a car and killing someone.

Jackie Dorsey
3d ago

It's awful that some parents these days can't control their children. I don't know if locking up the parents is the answer, but for sure, something needs to be done.

Guest
4d ago

At 14 he had no business driving to begin with! Where’s parents?

Man, woman show up at Mary and Elizabeth Hospital after shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police officers were notified shortly after midnight about two victims showed up to Mary and Elizabeth Hospital in a private vehicle. Police investigated and determined that someone had shot at a man and woman inside a vehicle in a business parking lot in the 4400 block of Manslick Road. The man and woman immediately drove to the hospital after the shooting.
Trial date set for Owensboro murder suspect

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - The trial date has been set for an Owensboro murder suspect who was arrested back in Oct. of 2019. Owensboro police say Damartez Thruston was arrested in Louisville for the murder of Kevin White. Thruston’s trial date is set for March 31 at 8:30 a.m.
LMDC: Man on home incarceration attempted to sneak drugs into jail

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man on home incarceration was allegedly attempting to bring drugs into Louisville's downtown jail on Thursday, according to police. Police say the man, Trey Smith, was brought to Metro Corrections after a court appearance where his parole was revoked in relation to a charge from August 2022 where Smith was accused of possessing drugs inside the jail.
Coroner identifies 38-year-old man killed in Shively hit-and-run

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Coroners have identified the man who was killed in a hit-and-run in Shively last week. The Jefferson County Coroner's Office said the victim was 38-year-old Robert Patterson. Shively Police Department responded to reports of a pedestrian being hit on Jan. 19 around 8:40 p.m. at Dixie...
Shooting in Russell neighborhood leaves teen injured

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — An elementary and high school in the Russell neighborhood was put on an increased security level after Metro Police reported shots fired in the neighborhood. Louisville Metro Police said the incident happened in the 1100 block of West Chestnut Street around 3 p.m. Tuesday. In their...
Man dies at UofL Hospital two weeks after shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The man who was shot two weeks ago in Louisville has died. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, 42-year-old Timothy Greer died on Tuesday at the University of Louisville Hospital from a gunshot wound. Louisville Metro police officers found Greer had been shot in...
