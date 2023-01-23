Read full article on original website
Sheriff’s Office Requests Public’s Help Identifying Person Of Interest
Duchesne County Sheriff’s Office deputies are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a person of interest caught on video. Pictures were obtained of a man in a green camouflage coat at Al’s Foodtown in Duchesne on January 4th at approximately 6:53 p.m. The person pictured may have additional information concerning a theft case and deputies would like to ask him a few questions. Anyone who knows, or may know the identity of this man, is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 435-738-2015, Central Dispatch at 435-738-2424, or the tip line at 435-738-0196. The photos are shared on the Sheriff’s Office Facebook page and with this news story on www.BasinNow.com.
Fatal Crash Monday Morning On Highway 40 In Uintah County
A fatal crash closed Highway 40 between Naples and Jensen on Monday morning. Utah Highway Patrol reports that on January 23rd, at 5:26 am, a Toyota Camry with a single male occupant was traveling westbound on US-40 near milepost 153. The Camry crossed over the left of center and collided head-on with an eastbound Kenworth tractor-trailer. The 55 year-old-male driver of the Camry was critically injured and was pronounced deceased on scene. The female driver and male passenger occupants of the semi were uninjured. A detour was put in place for the investigation. The road was closed for several hours.
Division of Wildlife Resources Begins Emergency Deer Feeding
Division of Wildlife Resources biologists and volunteers, mostly landowners and hunters from local conservation groups, started feeding deer at 11 locations in Rich County on Jan. 20. Feed will also be distributed for deer at one location in Summit County. DWR biologists have been monitoring the condition of the deer, as well as snow depths and winter temperatures, across Utah since early December. These monitoring efforts include body condition and health assessments conducted during the big game captures via helicopter that take place each year from December to March. Biologists measure and record overall deer condition, body fat levels and fawn weights as the animals enter into the winter season. Biologists are feeding the deer specially formulated pellets that meet the nutritional needs of deer when natural forage becomes temporarily unavailable. The pellets are the only item biologists will feed the deer — alfalfa, grass hay or other products will not be used. DWR biologists will continue monitoring winter conditions and the condition of the deer across Utah and may feed deer in additional locations, if the need arises. However, deer feeding will not happen in areas where chronic wasting disease has been found. The decision to feed deer in Rich and Summit counties was made following guidelines in the DWR's Emergency Winter Big Game Feeding policy. The last time the DWR implemented emergency deer feeding was in 2017.
Executive Director Named To Uintah Special Service District #1
It’s onward and upward for the merging of special service districts in Uintah County. The Uintah Special Service District 1 Board of Directors met on Wednesday evening and appointed Cheryl Meier as the District’s Executive Director. As of January 1st, the Impact Mitigation, Uintah Recreation, and Transportation Districts combined in name and operation as Uintah Special Service District 1. “This process has been in discussion among the Uintah County Commission for about 1.5 years,” explains Meier. “I moved my office to the Recreation Center in efforts to help with the transition and Kris Abegglen and myself have worked to line up all the pieces to be able to move forward with the new district along with the board of directors. This has not been an easy undertaking but we have been able to work through the bumps in the road to make this work. We find little kinks every day that we need to navigate but as a team we have been very successful.” Kris Abegglen has been serving as the Interim Recreation District Director since 2020 and announced his retirement on January 11th, effective February 15th. The Board met Thursday and continued to work out the finer details of merging three districts into one. “There have been many positives moving forward with this and that’s what we want to focus on,” shares Meier. “Change is hard but change is good. Mineral lease money (which is how the Districts are funded) is doing good right now. With that I hope to continue to meet the needs of transportation projects, higher education (scholarships) and program support with USU\UBTECH air quality and recreation but still be budget minded to rebuild and repair what we need.” Meier says the focus is also on striking the balance to save for a rainy day and lead the staff and public into the future. “We can see light at the end of the tunnel,” she continues, “and I believe the community will be able to see the positive change that has occurred. The new logo says it all…..Building our Community Together. Be part of the process, be part of the solution, be part of something good!”
