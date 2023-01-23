ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MO

Springfield, West Plains flag designs get top score, nearby cities get “F”

By John Paul Schmidt
KOLR10 News
 4 days ago

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Queen City of Missouri’s city flag recently passed the North American Vexillological Association’s grading survey with flying colors.

Vexillology is the study of flags and how they represent the people and places to which they are attributed. NAVA is the self-proclaimed largest organization of flag enthusiasts and scholars in the world.

In late 2022, NAVA had its member and the public rate the designs of 312 city flags adopted since 2015. The survey brought in 308 NAVA members and 2,544 members of the public to rate the flags on a scale from 1 to 10.

Out of the Missouri cities in the competition during 2022, only two flags received “A” grades: Springfield and West Plains.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NKy5U_0kOTOURI00
Springfield city flag
West Plains city flag

Springfield’s new flag was officially adopted on March 1, 2022. According to the Springfield government website:

The flag features a dark blue and white eight-pointed emblem, called the “Compass Crown” in the center. The compass point design represents Springfield’s role as a crossroads to the nation. The crown is a reference to Springfield’s nickname, Queen City of the Ozarks. Three four-pointed stars represent three elements of the city: innovative spirit, connection with nature and Ozarks culture. A broad white horizontal stripe is meant to symbolize the Ozark Plateau, on which Springfield was built, and Route 66. A light blue background represents Ozarks water and skies.

The New Springfield Flag “, City of Springfield

Two Missouri cities received “B+” grades: Columbia and Lake Saint Louis.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pcNaW_0kOTOURI00
Columbia city flag
Lake Saint Louis city flag

One city received a “C” grade: Nixa

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NA3Fh_0kOTOURI00
Nixa city flag

The cities in the slideshow below all received “F” grades for their flags. None of the images are labeled because the flags label themselves.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KjjK0_0kOTOURI00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3T4Jlp_0kOTOURI00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xZKj6_0kOTOURI00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ILmVn_0kOTOURI00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16onV1_0kOTOURI00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aNFfB_0kOTOURI00

To see all of the United States flags that were graded in the survey, you can visit the NAVA website .

