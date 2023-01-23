ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
M&M's says it will replace iconic 'spokescandies' mascots with Maya Rudolph after backlash

By Amanda Pérez Pintado, USA TODAY
 4 days ago
M&M's candy is seen in Overland Park, Kan., Friday, Jan. 21, 2022. Candy maker Mars is giving a makeover to its six M&M's characters as a way to promote inclusivity. ( (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel) Charlie Riedel, AP

M&M's announced Monday it is putting its iconic characters on an "indefinite pause" and replacing them with actress Maya Rudolph after controversy following its mascot makeover last year.

The brand said it didn't expect the changes to their "spokescandies," the colorful cartoon M&M's mascots, would "break the internet," noting that “even a candy’s shoes can be polarizing.”

“In the last year, we’ve made some changes to our beloved spokescandies," M&M's said in a statement on Twitter. "We weren’t sure if anyone would even notice. And we definitely didn’t think it would break the internet.”

Early last year, M&M's gave the mascots more unique personalities and a new look. The brand also introduced a new purple M&M in September meant to represent acceptance and inclusivity.

"We are confident Ms. Rudolph will champion the power of fun to create a world where everyone feels they belong," the brand said. Rudolph confirmed the news in an interview with Today.

M&M's said Rudolph will be starring in the brand's upcoming Super Bowl campaign and will assume the role of "Chief of Fun, using her humor and captivating personality to help the brand build on its mission to create a world where everyone feels they belong."

"While we can’t say much more now, fans should keep an eye on M&M’S social media channels and MMS.com to see more of Maya’s journey, and we will share more on the spokescandies new pursuits over the next few weeks," M&M's said in an email.

M&M's controversy

The rebrand sparked backlash from conservatives, including Fox News host Tucker Carlson , who have criticized the "woke M&M's."

As part of the makeover, the green M&M's notably changed her knee-high heeled boots for sneakers. The brown M&M's, meanwhile, switched her stilettos for shorter heels.

Carlson lambasted the change in character design last year, saying “M&M’s will not be satisfied until every last cartoon character is deeply unappealing and totally androgynous.”

Being polarizing is "the last thing M&M’s wanted since we’re all about bringing people together," the company said. "Therefore, we have decided to take an indefinite pause on the spokescandies.”

It's not clear how long the pause will last. The brand posted a video on social media Sunday featuring the mascots in celebration of the Lunar New Year.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: M&M's says it will replace iconic 'spokescandies' mascots with Maya Rudolph after backlash

Comments / 28

Phyllis Prall
4d ago

You can't even change the color of candy and somebody gets their panties in a twist. What is this world coming to??? Over the color of candy. People need to get a life and stop. The world has changed since coming out of lockdown. People are mean, hateful, disrespectful and ugly!! GOD HELP US!!!!!

Reply(4)
25
Nebulous
4d ago

Another company going woke, just to please a small, but vocal group. Not the best business practices, but they can do as they like. The best companies are those that stay completely out of public discourse.

Reply(5)
14
Jennifer
4d ago

It’s candy, this is ridiculous, the m&m candy commercials were cute, but didn’t make me go buy them, I bought them because they are good melts in your mouth not in your hands, keep the candy characters, and get rid of who ever that women is

Reply(3)
6
