WIVB

Bills QB Josh Allen among AP NFL MVP finalists

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB/AP) – Bills quarterback Josh Allen was named a finalist for the The Associated Press 2022 NFL Most Valuable Player Award. Allen was one of five finalists, alongside Eagles QB Jalen Hurts, Vikings WR Justin Jefferson, Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes, and Bengals QB Joe Burrow. Hurts, Jefferson and Mahomes were also named finalists for the Offensive Player of the Year award.
BUFFALO, NY

