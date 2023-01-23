Read full article on original website
Wrestling Open Results (1/26): Lio Rush, Alec Price, Channing Thomas In Action
Wrestling Open held its latest show on January 26 from White Eagle in Worcester, Massachusetts. The event aired on IWTV. Full results (courtesy of PWPonderings) and highlights are below. Wrestling Open Results (1/26) - Spotlight Match: Johnny Rivera def. Curt Robinson. - Channing Thomas def. Love Doug. - Sister Anastasia...
WOW Women Of Wrestling Season 4, Episode 19 Results (1/21): Six-Woman Tag Headlines
WOW Women of Wrestling premiered season four, episode nineteen of its show on January 21. The show aired throughout the weekend in syndication on CBS-affiliated networks. Full results (courtesy of Cagematch) are below. WOW Women Of Wrestling Season 4, Episode 19 Results (1/21) - Exile (Exodus & Genesis) (w/ Malia...
Jay Briscoe Tribute Show Results (1/26): ROH Pays Tribute To Jay Briscoe
Ring of Honor aired its tribute show to Jay Briscoe on January 26 on YouTube. Fans can watch the show in the video above. Matches were taped on January 18. Jay Briscoe Tribute Show Results (1/26) - Video package for Jay Briscoe. - ROH Pure Championship: Wheeler Yuta (c) def....
IMPACT Wrestling (1/26/2023) Results: Golden Six Shooter Match, KUSHIDA & Death Dollz In Action.
IMPACT Wrestling (1/26/2023) - Golden Six Shooter Six-Way Elimination Match: Rhino vs. Moose vs. Chris Sabin vs. Eddie Edwards vs. Rich Swann vs. Sami Callihan. - X-Division Championship Match: Trey Miguel (c) vs. Mike Jackson. - IMPACT Knockouts Tag Team Championship Match: The Death Dollz (Rosemary & Taya Valkyrie) (c)...
Dragon Gate Open The Twin Gate Championship Match Added To MLW SuperFight 2023
A new championship bout has been added to the upcoming MLW SuperFight event. As first announced by the promotion's website, Natural Vibes (Kzy & Big Boss Shimizu) are set to make their MLW debut on Saturday, February 4 as they are set to defend the Dragon Gate Open The Twin Gate Championships against The FBI (Little Guido & Ray Jaz). This will be The FBI's first crack at the Open The Twin Gate titles.
Current Wrestling Champion Dies
Tragic news has struck the world of professional wrestling with the word that one of wrestling's biggest stars has lost his life at the age of 38. Celebrity entertainment outlet TMZ, which is known for breaking the news of many deaths of famous people around the world, broke the news of the death of legendary wrestler Jay Briscoe, who has tragically died in a car crash at the age of 38.
WWE WrestleMania 39 Sign Raised, Everyone Point
It's officially point to the sign season. WWE has raised the WrestleMania 39 sign inside the Alamodome, the site of WWE Royal Rumble 2023. The winner of the men's and women's Royal Rumble will undoubtedly stand on the turnbuckle and point to the sign as pyro goes off. Hopefully, this year it doesn't catch on fire.
The #Fightful #WWE #RoyalRumble Predictions Show | Coexisting w/ Rob & Maggie |
It's the Fightful Royal Rumble Prediction Show! Sean Ross Sapp is in San Antonio, Texas for the show! So Coexisting w/Rob & Maggie will be hosting this year!. We will give our predictions and answer your SUPERCHATS and HUMPERCHATS.com. Are you not able to watch the show live? Leave a Humperchat and we will read it on the show!
Victor Benjamin On Pretty Proper, Lady Frost, Butterfinger, MMA Transition | Interview
Sean Ross Sapp speaks to Victor Benjamin of Pretty Proper!. Grab your EXCLUSIVE NordVPN Deal by going to nordvpn.com/fightful to get a Huge Discount off your NordVPN Plan + a Bonus Gift! It’s completely risk free with Nord’s 30 day money-back guarantee! https://nordvpn.com/fightful Try it risk-free now with a 30-day money-back guarantee!
Watch: Jay Briscoe Tribute and Celebration of Life | 1/26/23
Alec Price: I'm Down To Work As Many Matches As I Can At The Collective, Give Me The World
Alec Price is ready for a big WrestleMania weekend. WrestleMania weekend has become the destination for independent wrestlers with promotions running events all weekend as wrestling fans converge on one city for WWE's biggest event of the year. Streaming services like FITE TV and IWTV will stream events throughout the weekend featuring a variety of promotions and wrestlers.
WWE Main Event Results (1/26): Bronson Reed And Nikki Cross In Action
WWE aired the latest episode of WWE Main Event on January 26 on Hulu Plus. Matches were taped on January 23 from Wells Fargo Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. WWE Main Event Results (1/26) - Bronson Reed def. Akira Tozawa. - Nikki Cross def. Dana Brooke. You can find results from...
Rich Swann To Challenge Josh Alexander For IMPACT World Title At IMPACT No Surrender 2023
IMPACT No Surrender 2023 has its main event. Rich Swann will challenge Josh Alexander for the IMPACT World Title on February 24 at IMPACT No Surrender. Rich Swann won the opportunity in a Golden Six Shooter Elimination Match on Thursday, January 26. In that match, Rich defeated five other former World Champions, namely Moose, Rhino, Chris Sabin, Eddie Edwards, and Sami Callihan.
Jazmin Allure Discusses Working With AEW, Credits Dustin Rhodes & Jerry Lynn For Being Helpful
Jazmin Allure discusses working with All Elite Wrestling. Since 2020, AEW has regularly brought in independent talent to participate in matches and segments that take place on episodes of both Dark and Dynamite/Rampage. Many of those performers have went on to be signed by AEW, or have seen a significant increase in bookings as a result.
First Look At Cody Rhodes In WWE 2K23, Undertaker Talks To Sports Illustrated | Fight Size
Here is your fight size update for Friday, January 27, 2023. - 2K has released a first look at Cody Rhodes in WWE 2K23:. - The Undertaker recently spoke to Sports Illustrated for an interview. In the piece, Undertaker mostly talked about his live shows that he's been hosting during WWE premium live event weekends. Fans can find that interview by clicking here.
Watch: Carlie Bravo vs. Zicky Dice | IMPACT Before The Impact On January 26, 2023
Joe Hendry Dubs Matt Cardona 'Edge's Bitch,' Tasha Steelz Teases 'NeXT Chapter' | IMPACT Fight Size
Here is your fight size update following IMPACT Wrestling on January 26, 2023:. - Tonight, Joe Hendry, performing a remix of Heaven is a Place on Earth, referred to Matt Cardona and Brian Myers as "Edge's Bitches" Tasha Steelz, when asked if her partnership with Savannah Evans is still working...
NXT Level Up Results (1/27): Lola Vice Debuts, Scrypts Takes On Oro Mensah
WWE aired the latest episode of NXT Level Up on January 27. Matches were taped from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL on January 24. The show aired on Peacock. Full results and highlights are below. NXT Level Up Results (1/27) Dante Chen def. Kale Dixon. Dani Palmer def....
Big Bill: Teaming With Lee Moriarty Has Been Fun, Having Stokely Hathaway Is A Great Addition
Big Bill talks about teaming with Lee Moriarty. Throughout his near fifteen year career, Big Bill (also known as W. Morrissey or Big Cass) hasn't teamed with many people aside from his partner during his run in WWE, Enzo Amore (also known as nZo). As of late, Bill has been teaming with a fellow member of The Firm in Lee Moriarty.
Mark Briscoe On AEW, Royal Rumble Predictions, Sami Zayn Trial, Bye Bye Muto | Spotlight
Jeremy Lambert (@jeremylambert88) and Stephen Jensen (@FightTalk_) Spotlight the following topics:. Keiji Muto facing Tetsuya Naito in his retirement match. Gringo Loco vs. Hijo del Vikingo at GCW Don't Talk To Me. Adam Priest regains ACTION Championship from Anthony Henry. Creators Spotlight:. KOBK promoter and independent wrestling announcer Mose talks...
