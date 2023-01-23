ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Fightful

Dragon Gate Open The Twin Gate Championship Match Added To MLW SuperFight 2023

A new championship bout has been added to the upcoming MLW SuperFight event. As first announced by the promotion's website, Natural Vibes (Kzy & Big Boss Shimizu) are set to make their MLW debut on Saturday, February 4 as they are set to defend the Dragon Gate Open The Twin Gate Championships against The FBI (Little Guido & Ray Jaz). This will be The FBI's first crack at the Open The Twin Gate titles.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
OnlyHomers

Current Wrestling Champion Dies

Tragic news has struck the world of professional wrestling with the word that one of wrestling's biggest stars has lost his life at the age of 38. Celebrity entertainment outlet TMZ, which is known for breaking the news of many deaths of famous people around the world, broke the news of the death of legendary wrestler Jay Briscoe, who has tragically died in a car crash at the age of 38.
Fightful

WWE WrestleMania 39 Sign Raised, Everyone Point

It's officially point to the sign season. WWE has raised the WrestleMania 39 sign inside the Alamodome, the site of WWE Royal Rumble 2023. The winner of the men's and women's Royal Rumble will undoubtedly stand on the turnbuckle and point to the sign as pyro goes off. Hopefully, this year it doesn't catch on fire.
Fightful

Alec Price: I'm Down To Work As Many Matches As I Can At The Collective, Give Me The World

Alec Price is ready for a big WrestleMania weekend. WrestleMania weekend has become the destination for independent wrestlers with promotions running events all weekend as wrestling fans converge on one city for WWE's biggest event of the year. Streaming services like FITE TV and IWTV will stream events throughout the weekend featuring a variety of promotions and wrestlers.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Fightful

Rich Swann To Challenge Josh Alexander For IMPACT World Title At IMPACT No Surrender 2023

IMPACT No Surrender 2023 has its main event. Rich Swann will challenge Josh Alexander for the IMPACT World Title on February 24 at IMPACT No Surrender. Rich Swann won the opportunity in a Golden Six Shooter Elimination Match on Thursday, January 26. In that match, Rich defeated five other former World Champions, namely Moose, Rhino, Chris Sabin, Eddie Edwards, and Sami Callihan.
Fightful

Fightful

15K+
Followers
36K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Wrestling, MMA and boxing news.

 https://www.fightful.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy