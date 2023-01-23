ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
De Pere, WI

WBAY Green Bay

TURNING COLDER THIS WEEKEND WITH MORE SNOW EXPECTED

Today’s light snowfall has ended and the wind will gradually weaken overnight. Some roads may remain slippery with areas of drizzle this evening. Skies should clear for a time overnight, but our next weathermaker will arrive in short order during the day Saturday. We begin to turn colder tonight with lows settling into the single digits and teens.
SHEBOYGAN, WI
WBAY Green Bay

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cold weekend

FOND DU LAC, WI
WBAY Green Bay

LIGHT SNOW LIKELY TODAY

Hopefully you haven’t forgotten where you left your snow shovel in the garage. Our snowfall totals this month have certainly been lower than normal. However, we’re going to get some snow today, as a winter storm blasts the lower Great Lakes. The heaviest snow will fall across portions of downstate Illinois, Indiana, Ohio and lower Michigan. Our snowfall close to home will be much lighter. Through this evening, areas SOUTH of Green Bay will get an inch or two, while folks farther north see less than that. Either way, untreated roads will become slippery through the midday and afternoon. Look for the snow showers to diminish heading into early Thursday morning.
GREEN BAY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

DEBRIEF: Grant Fuhrman trial wraps up its first week

SHEBOYGAN, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Outagamie County orders tow ban for I-41, Highway 441

OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office has issued a tow ban for I-41 and Highway 441. Blowing and drifting snow has caused slippery conditions in Northeast Wisconsin. Tow bans are issued for vehicles that are not an immediate hazard. The Sheriff’s Office will announce when...
OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, WI
doorcountydailynews.com

Green Bay airport flying high after growth

Customer demand is helping you see more planes leave Green Bay’s Austin Straubel Airport. The airport saw passenger traffic rise more than 14 percent in 2022 over 2021 as airports worldwide inch closer to pre-pandemic levels. According to Aviation Week, passenger traffic worldwide reached 70 percent of its pre-pandemic traffic in 2021, which could rise as high as 85 percent in 2023. Planes leaving Austin Straubel Airport are 90 percent full, something Airport Director Marty Piette says is exceeding the national average.
GREEN BAY, WI
Fox11online.com

Twin moms get a Monday morning makeover

APPLETON (WLUK) -- Double the fun with this Monday Morning Makeover! Twins Ashley and Amber, from Manitowoc, are looking for new styles that fit their individual personalities. The twins are busy moms, each with a set of their own twins at home. Josif Wittnik gave them brand new looks with...
APPLETON, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Suspicious package sent to Green Bay Police Department

GREEN BAY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: More powerful than a locomotive

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - If you can read this, then the Earth survived an asteroid’s close fly-by Thursday. The asteroid, which is about the size of a delivery truck, was predicted to come a mere 2,200 miles from Earth -- that’s inside the orbit of most of our satellites!
GREEN BAY, WI
94.3 Jack FM

Green Bay’s Airport Expands Service to Meet Passenger Demand

ASHWAUBENON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — With passenger traffic up in the past year, Green Bay’s airport is expanding it service with more flights and larger aircraft. Austin Straubel International Airport (GRB) reports passenger traffic rose 14.2% in 2022 over 2021. “It’s good to see people return to travel,” said...
GREEN BAY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Bosse’s News and Tobacco, longtime Green Bay business, holds grand opening in De Pere

DE PERE, Wis. (WBAY) - Bosse’s News and Tobacco first opened up shop in 1898, meaning which means this year, they’re celebrating their 150th anniversary. The news stand was on Cherry Street in downtown Green Bay for the past 41 years but was forced to find a new home after the City of Green Bay announced it would be replacing the space with an apartment complex.
GREEN BAY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

DNR announces 1st case of CWD in wild deer in Waupaca County

WAUPACA COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has confirmed a wild deer tested positive for chronic wasting disease in Waupaca County. This is the first confirmed wild CWD-positive deer in the county. CWD is a fatal disease of the nervous system in deer, moose, elk, and reindeer.
WAUPACA COUNTY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

One homeless man stabbed, another arrested in Green Bay

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay police say a 40-year-old homeless man was stabbed on Holmgren Way late Thursday night. Police have arrested a 55-year-old man, who is also homeless. Officers say the two men were taking shelter inside an abandoned ice machine in a parking lot. An argument...
GREEN BAY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

CONSUMER FIRST ALERT: How to shore up your data privacy protection

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Saturday is Data Privacy Day and it’s a good time to shore up your online accounts with strong passwords. Consumer experts recommend against using the same passwords for multiple accounts. It’s also a good time to delete apps you don’t use. Go through your...
GREEN BAY, WI
101 WIXX

Trucking Company Sets Up Shop In Green Bay’s Rail Yard District

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Downtown Green Bay officially welcomed trucking company Paper Transport, Inc. to its new office space in the Rail Yard Innovation District Wednesday afternoon. With the company employing over 900 truck drivers and 200 office workers, Green Bay offered a $150,000 grant to keep PTI...
GREEN BAY, WI
radioplusinfo.com

1-26-23 fatal crash update-fdl county sheriff ryan waldschmidt

Fond du Lac County Sheriff Ryan Waldschmidt released a statement Wednesday evening regarding a fatal crash on Golf Course Drive this month involving three teenagers from Fond du Lac County. The crash claimed the lives of the driver and front seat passenger. The rear seat passenger received non life-threatening injuries.
FOND DU LAC COUNTY, WI

