Hopefully you haven’t forgotten where you left your snow shovel in the garage. Our snowfall totals this month have certainly been lower than normal. However, we’re going to get some snow today, as a winter storm blasts the lower Great Lakes. The heaviest snow will fall across portions of downstate Illinois, Indiana, Ohio and lower Michigan. Our snowfall close to home will be much lighter. Through this evening, areas SOUTH of Green Bay will get an inch or two, while folks farther north see less than that. Either way, untreated roads will become slippery through the midday and afternoon. Look for the snow showers to diminish heading into early Thursday morning.

GREEN BAY, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO