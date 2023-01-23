Read full article on original website
WBAY Green Bay
TURNING COLDER THIS WEEKEND WITH MORE SNOW EXPECTED
Today’s light snowfall has ended and the wind will gradually weaken overnight. Some roads may remain slippery with areas of drizzle this evening. Skies should clear for a time overnight, but our next weathermaker will arrive in short order during the day Saturday. We begin to turn colder tonight with lows settling into the single digits and teens.
WBAY Green Bay
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cold weekend
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: As Friday's snow ends, a cold snap begins. Saturday 1-4" of snow is possible for southern parts of the viewing area -- less for the Fox Cities, more for Fond du Lac to Sheboygan. Updated: 8 hours ago. Winds will be brisk and could gust upwards of...
WBAY Green Bay
LIGHT SNOW LIKELY TODAY
Hopefully you haven’t forgotten where you left your snow shovel in the garage. Our snowfall totals this month have certainly been lower than normal. However, we’re going to get some snow today, as a winter storm blasts the lower Great Lakes. The heaviest snow will fall across portions of downstate Illinois, Indiana, Ohio and lower Michigan. Our snowfall close to home will be much lighter. Through this evening, areas SOUTH of Green Bay will get an inch or two, while folks farther north see less than that. Either way, untreated roads will become slippery through the midday and afternoon. Look for the snow showers to diminish heading into early Thursday morning.
WBAY Green Bay
DEBRIEF: Grant Fuhrman trial wraps up its first week
WBAY Green Bay
Appleton Police are now treating Sunday's incident as a homicide investigation
WBAY Green Bay
Outagamie County orders tow ban for I-41, Highway 441
OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office has issued a tow ban for I-41 and Highway 441. Blowing and drifting snow has caused slippery conditions in Northeast Wisconsin. Tow bans are issued for vehicles that are not an immediate hazard. The Sheriff’s Office will announce when...
doorcountydailynews.com
Green Bay airport flying high after growth
Customer demand is helping you see more planes leave Green Bay’s Austin Straubel Airport. The airport saw passenger traffic rise more than 14 percent in 2022 over 2021 as airports worldwide inch closer to pre-pandemic levels. According to Aviation Week, passenger traffic worldwide reached 70 percent of its pre-pandemic traffic in 2021, which could rise as high as 85 percent in 2023. Planes leaving Austin Straubel Airport are 90 percent full, something Airport Director Marty Piette says is exceeding the national average.
WBAY Green Bay
Winterfest presented by Packers Give Back kicks off on Saturday in Green Bay
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - It all starts at 11 o’clock on Saturday - a huge event created for what Wisconsinites love to do and are really good at: Outdoors fun in the cold and snowy season. Bundle up, pile the kids into the car and head on down to Broadway!
Fox11online.com
Twin moms get a Monday morning makeover
APPLETON (WLUK) -- Double the fun with this Monday Morning Makeover! Twins Ashley and Amber, from Manitowoc, are looking for new styles that fit their individual personalities. The twins are busy moms, each with a set of their own twins at home. Josif Wittnik gave them brand new looks with...
WBAY Green Bay
Suspicious package sent to Green Bay Police Department
wearegreenbay.com
New Neenah High School starting to take shape, officials provide photo update
NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) – Interior work is nearly completed in some of the academic areas for the new Neenah High School, and officials are providing photos for the public to check out. Officials say that work continues in the remaining parts of the school, with office areas, technical and...
WBAY Green Bay
3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: More powerful than a locomotive
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - If you can read this, then the Earth survived an asteroid’s close fly-by Thursday. The asteroid, which is about the size of a delivery truck, was predicted to come a mere 2,200 miles from Earth -- that’s inside the orbit of most of our satellites!
94.3 Jack FM
Green Bay’s Airport Expands Service to Meet Passenger Demand
ASHWAUBENON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — With passenger traffic up in the past year, Green Bay’s airport is expanding it service with more flights and larger aircraft. Austin Straubel International Airport (GRB) reports passenger traffic rose 14.2% in 2022 over 2021. “It’s good to see people return to travel,” said...
WBAY Green Bay
Bosse’s News and Tobacco, longtime Green Bay business, holds grand opening in De Pere
DE PERE, Wis. (WBAY) - Bosse’s News and Tobacco first opened up shop in 1898, meaning which means this year, they’re celebrating their 150th anniversary. The news stand was on Cherry Street in downtown Green Bay for the past 41 years but was forced to find a new home after the City of Green Bay announced it would be replacing the space with an apartment complex.
WBAY Green Bay
DNR announces 1st case of CWD in wild deer in Waupaca County
WAUPACA COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has confirmed a wild deer tested positive for chronic wasting disease in Waupaca County. This is the first confirmed wild CWD-positive deer in the county. CWD is a fatal disease of the nervous system in deer, moose, elk, and reindeer.
WBAY Green Bay
One homeless man stabbed, another arrested in Green Bay
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay police say a 40-year-old homeless man was stabbed on Holmgren Way late Thursday night. Police have arrested a 55-year-old man, who is also homeless. Officers say the two men were taking shelter inside an abandoned ice machine in a parking lot. An argument...
WBAY Green Bay
CONSUMER FIRST ALERT: How to shore up your data privacy protection
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Saturday is Data Privacy Day and it’s a good time to shore up your online accounts with strong passwords. Consumer experts recommend against using the same passwords for multiple accounts. It’s also a good time to delete apps you don’t use. Go through your...
101 WIXX
Trucking Company Sets Up Shop In Green Bay’s Rail Yard District
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Downtown Green Bay officially welcomed trucking company Paper Transport, Inc. to its new office space in the Rail Yard Innovation District Wednesday afternoon. With the company employing over 900 truck drivers and 200 office workers, Green Bay offered a $150,000 grant to keep PTI...
WBAY Green Bay
“Entered into eternal life”: Second teen dies after crash in Fond du Lac County
FOND DU LAC COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A second teen has died following a crash in Fond du Lac County. Tommy Koenigs, 16, “has been called home and has entered into eternal life,” according to a statement from his school, St. Mary’s Springs Academy. “It is with...
radioplusinfo.com
1-26-23 fatal crash update-fdl county sheriff ryan waldschmidt
Fond du Lac County Sheriff Ryan Waldschmidt released a statement Wednesday evening regarding a fatal crash on Golf Course Drive this month involving three teenagers from Fond du Lac County. The crash claimed the lives of the driver and front seat passenger. The rear seat passenger received non life-threatening injuries.
