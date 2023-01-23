Read full article on original website
Related
Photo of Putin in High-Heel Shoes Sparks Wild Conspiracy Theory
Vladimir Putin, who is believed to be about 5 feet 7 inches, was photographed with students of Lomonosov Moscow State University on Students' Day on Wednesday.
Trump suggests providing tanks to Ukraine will lead to 'nukes' and says ending the war with Russia would be 'easy'
Trump, who referred to Putin as a "genius" the week Russia invaded Ukraine, was once impeached over his dealings with Kyiv.
Ukraine's battlefield success surprised Russia, but US troops who trained Ukrainians saw it coming, National Guard chief says
Many expected a Russian victory over Ukraine in "a matter of days or weeks," but not US National Guardsmen, Army Gen. Daniel Hokanson said this week.
Russia issues urgent nuclear war warning after Doomsday Clock moves closest ever to midnight
THE Kremlin issued a chilling threat of nuclear war today after scientists said humanity is closer than ever to Armageddon. Vladimir Putin's spokesman warned of "appropriate measures" following the decision to reset the Doomsday Clock at 90 seconds to midnight. The Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists cited Moscow's "thinly veiled...
WTOP
Russia’s path to 2024 Olympics takes shape, Ukraine objects
LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — Russia’s path to sending a team to the Paris Olympics next year became clearer on Thursday amid fierce objections from Ukraine. The International Olympic Committee indicated on Wednesday it favors officially neutral teams from Russia and its ally Belarus at the 2024 Olympics despite a plea from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to exclude them entirely.
CNN Poll: Nearly three-quarters of Americans think House GOP leaders haven't paid enough attention to most important problems
Fewer than one-third of Americans believe that House GOP leaders are prioritizing the country's most important issues, according to a new CNN Poll conducted by SSRS. Neither party's congressional leadership earns majority approval, and Republicans are particularly likely to express discontent with their own party leadership.
Vladimir Putin's Navy Frigate 'Sailed Towards The US In Show Of Strength' Before Simulating 'Hypersonic Missile Launch' In Atlantic Ocean
Vladimir Putin’s newly launched navy frigate was spotted sailing towards the United States in an alleged “show of strength” this week, RadarOnline.com has learned.The warship, named the Admiral Gorshkov, was launched into the White Sea earlier this month and was initially scheduled to sail through the Atlantic and Indian Oceans before traveling through the Mediterranean Sea to the Black Sea.But according to Daily Mail, Putin’s Admiral Gorshkov was captured on radar on Tuesday making an unexpected diversion west towards the United States before moving south towards Bermuda.Also concerning are the reports indicating the Russian warship executed a “hypersonic missile launch”...
US Fighters Supposedly Battled a Goliath Red Haired Humanoid in the Mountains of Afghanistan
In 2002, a US special forces team purportedly experienced and killed a huge humanoid in Afghanistan. Named the Kandahar Monster, the monster was not just said to overshadow the warriors at 13 feet in height, but additionally had six fingers on each hand and two arrangements of teeth.
WTOP
4 with Russian flags kicked out of Australian Open by police
MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Four people were kicked out of the Australian Open after displaying Russian flags — which have been banned from Melbourne Park — and threatening security guards, police and Tennis Australia said Thursday. A Victoria Police spokeswoman said the four have not been charged...
WTOP
Nuclear strike chief seeks cancer review of launch officers
WASHINGTON (AP) — The top Air Force general in charge of the nation’s air- and ground-launched nuclear missiles has requested an official investigation into the number of officers who are reporting blood cancer diagnoses after serving at Malmstrom Air Force Base in Montana. The illnesses became publicly known...
WTOP
Palestinian gunman wounds 2, day after 7 killed in Jerusalem
JERUSALEM (AP) — A Palestinian gunman opened fire in east Jerusalem on Saturday, wounding two people, Israeli medics said, less than a day after another assailant killed seven outside a synagogue in the deadliest attack in the city since 2008. The shooting in the Palestinian neighborhood of Silwan in...
WTOP
Nicaragua arrests 24 after attack in indigenous land dispute
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Nicaraguan authorities said Friday they arrested 24 settlers after they allegedly attacked an indigenous community as part of a land dispute. It was the first large-scale arrest of non-indigenous settlers after several years of invasions and attacks in the territory belonging to the Miskito, Mayangna and other indigenous groups.
Comments / 0