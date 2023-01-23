ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clark County, KS

Suspect killed, 3 deputies wounded in Kansas firefight

By The Associated Press
ABC News
ABC News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L78nW_0kOTMkgS00

A wanted man was killed and three deputies were wounded Monday morning in an exchange of gunfire in western Kansas, authorities say.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation said in a news release that it started around 9 a.m. when the sheriff's office in Clark County attempted to stop the suspect. Clark County sits along the state's border with Oklahoma.

The release said the suspect fled and that deputies pursued him one county to the north. The Ford County Sheriff's Office and Kansas Highway Patrol joined the pursuit.

The KBI said that gunfire erupted once the vehicle came to a stop in an area of Dodge City that includes a John Deere dealership and a gas station.

The release said the suspect was fatally shot and that a women in the vehicle was critically wounded. Neither of their names was released.

Two deputies from Ford County and one from Clark County also were wounded and were rushed to a Wichita hospital with injuries described as serious. The condition of the third deputy was described as good. A highway patrol trooper was bit by a police dog during the melee but wasn't hurt badly.

Ford County posted on its website that there was no additional danger to the community.

The Dodge City Police Department put out a notice urging people to avoid the area. It said surrounding roads would be closed for several hours.

Comments / 32

Robert Taylor
4d ago

Looks like more Police reform is needed, huh? Trying to say that with the severe limitations on what is allowed in apprehending criminals, followed by prosecution of police for any time lethal force is necessary, we have police either killed in the interactions, or imprisoned for doing their job. You might say, then just don't do it, and that is exactly what happens all too often. Prayers to the very brave who still try.

Reply(2)
26
Kelly Combs
4d ago

This is good reporting. More details told of the story to make it more complete. Nothing really left out.

Reply
9
margie mccormick
4d ago

Best wishes for speedy recoveries for all of the wounded officers! And someone needs to retrain that dog! 😆

Reply(1)
6
Related
The Associated Press

KBI: Man shot by deputies was suspect in Arizona killings

A man who died in a shootout that injured four Kansas law enforcement officers was a suspect in a double homicide in Phoenix, Arizona, police said Tuesday. Leroy D. Malone, 39, of Phoenix, was killed Monday after he was shot several times by law enforcement officers in Dodge City, Kansas, the Kansas Bureau of Investigation said. Two deputies from Ford County and one from Clark County were shot, and a Kansas Highway Patrol trooper was bitten by a police dog. One Ford County deputy was treated and released after the shooting. The second Ford County deputy underwent surgery at a Wichita hospital and was in good condition, the KBI said Tuesday.
PHOENIX, AZ
ABC News

ABC News

1M+
Followers
206K+
Post
592M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy