Colorado Springs, CO

KOAA Survey: What type of crime are you most concerned about?

By News5 Staff
 4 days ago
Several agencies across southern Colorado are addressing rising crime rates and how they plan to tackle the growing issue.

What type of crime are you most concerned about?

  • VIOLENT CRIME - 60%
  • PROPERTY CRIME - 22%
  • DUI/DRUGS - 10%
  • MOTOR VEHICLE THEFT - 8%

We're following this survey throughout the day and into tomorrow. Tune in to News5 at 4 p.m. as we review the results!
Editor's note: This survey is not based on scientific, representative samples and is solely for KOAA purposes.

In Pueblo, the District Attorney, the Sheriff and police held a press conference on how they plan to address the rising crime rates in 2023.

In Colorado Springs, the "Fighting Crime Together" Town Hall was put together by Crime Stoppers in collaboration with local law enforcement leaders as an opportunity for the community to ask questions.

The number of violent crimes reported in the Colorado Springs area has increased since 2018. The Colorado Springs Police Department reported a total of 3,324 violent crimes in 2022, with available data up from the number reported in 2021.

The town hall will begin at 5:30 pm and will take place at the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel in Colorado Springs on Tuesday, Jan. 24.

For those unable to attend in person, the town hall will be live-streamed on KOAA .
