ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut Mirror

Rob Hotaling, who ran against Lamont, to join his administration

By Mark Pazniokas
Connecticut Mirror
Connecticut Mirror
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HtMkU_0kOTMOSa00

Rob Hotaling, the Independent Party candidate for governor, will be deputy commissioner in the Dept. of Economic and Community Development.

Comments / 0

Related
RadarOnline

West Virginia Businessman SLAMMED For Not Helping Pregnant Wife After She Passed Out During His Presidential Bid Announcement

A West Virginia businessman failed to act when his pregnant wife fainted and fell to the ground during his official 2024 presidential bid announcement, RadarOnline.com has learned. The dramatic scene was captured on video and resulted in the businessman, Rollan Roberts II, being criticized for his delay in rushing to his wife's aid. Rebecca Lea Roberts was five months pregnant with the couple's first child when she collapsed on camera. Rollan is a Republican who has never held public office before announcing his bid for candidacy. Despite his lack of public awareness, the shocking footage has now made his name...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
Connecticut Mirror

Connecticut Mirror

Hartford, CT
8K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Connecticut Mirror’s mission is to produce original, in-depth, nonpartisan journalism that informs Connecticut residents about the impact of public policy, holds government accountable, and amplifies diverse voices and perspectives.

 http://ctmirror.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy