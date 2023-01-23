Rob Hotaling, who ran against Lamont, to join his administration

Related
NY Gov Kathy Hochul on rehiring unvaccinated healthcare workers: Not the 'right answer'
Democrat New York Governor Kathy Hochul shared that she does not think rehiring unvaccinated healthcare workers is the right answer, despite the state facing massive shortages and the mandates being overturned.
West Virginia Businessman SLAMMED For Not Helping Pregnant Wife After She Passed Out During His Presidential Bid Announcement
A West Virginia businessman failed to act when his pregnant wife fainted and fell to the ground during his official 2024 presidential bid announcement, RadarOnline.com has learned. The dramatic scene was captured on video and resulted in the businessman, Rollan Roberts II, being criticized for his delay in rushing to his wife's aid. Rebecca Lea Roberts was five months pregnant with the couple's first child when she collapsed on camera. Rollan is a Republican who has never held public office before announcing his bid for candidacy. Despite his lack of public awareness, the shocking footage has now made his name...
Rep. Candelora: Killingly schools inquiry is a ‘witch hunt’
Legislation could address what CT GOP leadership said was too much scrutiny on the Killingly district's rejection of a mental health center.
Grieving family members plead for CT legislators to pass Aid in Dying bill
The latest version of the bill addresses legal concerns raised by the Judiciary Committee last year to minimize the risk of misuse.
Mayor Sheehan to meet with VP Harris at White House
Mayor Kathy Sheehan will join Vice President Kamala Harris, and other elected officials at the White House Friday afternoon.
Respect for the neurodivergent’s rights
As a neurodivergent policymaker and activist, I want to canonize reasonable accommodations and ensure we all receive better education on sensory concerns and considerations.
Bills seek to crack down on spending at Connecticut Port Authority
Sen. Cathy Osten, D-Sprague, and Rep. Christine Conley, D-Groton, are introducing two bills to curb spending at the Port Authority.
