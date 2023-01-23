ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deadline

‘Accused’: Howard Gordon Crime Anthology Premiere Smashes Ratings Records On Fox

By Katie Campione
Deadline
Deadline
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KZmft_0kOTMA6Q00

Howard Gordon ’s return to Fox has proved to be fruitful for the network. The premiere episode of his latest crime drama Accused aired Sunday night to record ratings.

The crime anthology series scored a 2.0 rating among the advertiser-friendly 18-49 demographic as well as 8.4M viewers, according to early live+same-day Nielsen data. That makes it the highest-rated and most-watched debuts across broadcast or cable in the last three years (excluding the 2021 Super Bowl lead-in, which helped earn CBS’ The Equalizer more than 20M viewers).

It’s worth noting that the episode had a lead in from the Dallas Cowboys vs. San Francisco 49ers matchup. That’s always bound to boost ratings, but these debut numbers are pretty impressive even with an NFL lead-in.

For reference, Fox’s other new drama series Alert: Missing Persons Unit also had an NFL lead-in for its premiere episode earlier this month and managed 3.8M live + same-day viewers and a 0.8 demo rating. The series’ three-episode average is currently a 0.4 rating and 2.4M total viewers. Monarch , which premiered on Fox last year following an NFL game, similarly drew a 0.9 demo rating and about 4M total viewers (compared to its season average 0.3 rating and 1.9M viewers).

Accused is now the top-rated scripted telecast of the 2022-23 television season to date for both broadcast and streaming. The series overtakes Alert: MPU , which is now at No. 2.

Based on the BBC’s crime anthology, where each episode opens in a courtroom on the accused without knowing their crime or how they ended up on trial, Accused is told from the defendant’s point of view. In the Fox version, which is keeping the original’s anthology format, viewers discover how an ordinary person got caught up in an extraordinary situation, ultimately revealing how one wrong turn leads to another, until it’s too late to turn back.

The stellar cast includes Rachel Bilson, Whitney Cummings, Oscar nominee Abigail Breslin, Emmy winners Michael Chiklis , Margo Martindale , Molly Parker, Rhea Perlman, Malcolm-Jamal Warner along with Wendell Pierce, Jack Davenport and more.

More from Deadline

Comments / 3

Related
Deadline

‘Frasier’: Anders Keith Cast As Niles & Daphne’s Son; Jess Salgueiro Also Joins Paramount+ Sequel Series

The Frasier sequel series continues to build out the new generation of Cranes. Newcomer Anders Keith has been cast as Niles and Daphne’s son David, joining Jack Cutmore-Scott, who was previously tapped to play Frasier and Lilith’s son’s Freddy. Jess Salgueiro (Y: The Last Man) also has been cast as a lead opposite Kelsey Grammer and Cutmore-Scott in the long-in-the-works series for Paramount+. From writers Chris Harris and Joe Cristalli, the multi-camera comedy is executive produced by Grammer who is reprising his signature character, psychiatrist-turned-radio host Frasier Crane. The sequel sees Frasier (Grammer) off to a different city with new challenges to...
Deadline

Lisa Marie Presley’s Last Interview Alarmed ‘Extra’ Host Billy Bush: “Something’s Off”

“Extra” host Billy Bush did the final Golden Globes red carpet interview of Lisa Marie Presley, and immediately realized that something was amiss. Elvis Presley’s only daughter died Thursday at age 54, just two days after walking the red carpet at the Golden Globes. She attended in support of Elvis, the Baz Luhrmann biopic of her father. Bush recalled his brief red carpet talk with an ashen and unsteady Lisa Marie. “She was very uneven in her balance,” Bush, 51, told Fox LA. “The speech was very slow. And, definitely, when the interview was over, I turned to my producer next to me...
Deadline

Lance Kerwin Dies: ‘James At 15’, ‘Salem’s Lot’ Actor Was 62

Lance Kerwin, the former child actor who shot to fame in the late 1970s as the star of the sometimes controversial NBC teen drama series James at 15, died Tuesday of undetermined causes in San Clemente, CA. He was 62. His death was announced by his daughter Savanah in a Facebook post today. Related Story Hollywood & Media Deaths In 2023: Photo Gallery & Obituaries Related Story Sal Piro Dies: Original 'Rocky Horror' Role-Playing Superfan And Subject Of Upcoming Movie Was 71 Related Story Lloyd N. Morrisett Dies: 'Sesame Street' Co-Creator Was 93 Kerwin, who was a busy child actor throughout the ’70s, also starred in the 1979...
SAN CLEMENTE, CA
wegotthiscovered.com

Netflix’s newest blockbuster thriller catches fire to seize the #1 spot in 50 nations

An entirely valid criticism leveled at Netflix is the excessive production budgets handed over by the streaming service to give filmmakers almost complete creative freedom, but it’s entirely up to you if the $72 million spent on The Pale Blue Eye is worth the sacrifice of seeing shows like Warrior Nun and 1899 canceled before their time.
Looper

Chicago Med Fans Are Livid With The Writers After Maggie And Ben's Separation

When you invest time in a TV series, especially one that has gone on for multiple seasons, it's very easy to get attached, in one way or another, to the show's characters. By taking the story arc journey with them, all the ups and downs that the character experiences can affect the viewer emotionally as well. Hearing news of a character's sudden medical diagnosis, their arrest for a crime they didn't commit, or even seeing them come into sudden fortune can directly affect a fan's mental state.
Looper

The Blue Bloods Cast Is In Agreement On Who Makes The Most Mistakes

"Blue Bloods" has cemented itself as a juggernaut in the realm of network television. First airing in 2010, the police procedural has remained a regular part of CBS' programming for over a decade, dominating the Friday night slot. With hundreds of episodes to its name, the show has kept viewers on the edge of their seats for a long time, and it shows no signs of slowing down any time soon.
Variety

Jonathan Majors’ Homoerotic, Roided-Out Bodybuilder Drama ’Magazine Dreams’ Stuns Sundance

After weeks of earsplitting buzz over Jonathan Majors’ Sundance drama “Magazine Dreams,” the dumbbells have finally dropped. As a deeply troubled – yet still sympathetic – aspiring bodybuilder, Majors dazzled Park City’s Eccles Theater on Friday night, earning a standing ovation. Writer-director Elijah Bynum drove the narrative about Killian Maddox, a steroid-guzzling, socially inept loner who can’t find success at his dream job. He finds even less in personal relationships, be it with his roommate and ailing grandfather, a perky store clerk (Haley Bennett) who seems open for more than friendship, or even a redemption-offering sex worker (Taylour Paige) who...
Decider.com

‘The View’ Interrupted by an On-Air Fart, Much to the Delight of Alyssa Farah Griffin

The View can get heated and loud at the Hot Topics table, but an especially unusual noise interrupted yesterday’s broadcast, much to the surprise of viewers and the co-hosts themselves. During a political debate on the Wednesday (Jan. 25) show, Whoopi Goldberg and her View co-stars were interrupted by what can only be described as a fart sound. The flatulent interruption came at a rather inappropriate time as the panel discussed the recent discovery of classified documents in the home of former vice president Mike Pence. While they raised concerns about nuclear secrets floating around outside of the White House (as is rumored...
TVLine

Law & Order: SVU: Benson and Stabler Look Very Close to a Kiss in New Promo

Sure, it’s possible that Law & Order: SVU‘s Olivia Benson and Elliot Stabler won’t actually lock lips in the show’s next episode. But based on the events of a new SVU promo, it certainly looks like their long-awaited first kiss is in store. In the teaser trailer for Episode 12 of the procedural’s current 24th season (airing Thursday, Jan. 26 at 9/8c on NBC), Benson attempts to close the book on the recent gang attack that targeted her and her son, Noah. She appears to enlist Stabler’s help — “Why did you call me?” Elliot asks Liv in the promo above...
Variety

Brooke Shields Blasts ‘Ridiculous’ Tom Cruise Battle Over Postpartum Depression as Sundance Showers Her New Doc With a Standing Ovation

“Pretty Baby,” a two-part documentary about the intense highs and lows of American icon Brooke Shields, brought the house down with its world premiere at the Sundance Film Festival on Friday.  The doc explores the appalling sexualization of Shields beginning at age 9, the top-tier modeling and acting career that followed, and the urgent conversations she inspires around what society expects of women. Directed by Lana Wilson (Taylor Swift’s “Miss Americana”), “Pretty Baby” confronts milestones in Shields’ life that, in a post #MeToo world, shocked the audience at Park City’s Eccles Theater. Pre-pubescent nude photoshoots, male talk show hosts asking if 12-year-old...
Wide Open Country

Harrison Ford's Children: Where Are His 5 Kids Today?

While he was too busy saving the world and rescuing damsels in distress to play many fatherly roles on-screen, actor Harrison Ford is a real-life proud papa to five grown kids and four grandkids. He's had four of his biological children with two different wives -- Benjamin, 56, and Williard, 53, are from his first marriage with illustrator Mary Marquardt, and Malcolm, 35, and Georgia, 32, he had with his second wife, Melissa Mathison. In 2000, he adopted his now-wife Calista Flockhart's son, Liam, 21.
GEORGIA STATE
Deadline

Deadline

157K+
Followers
43K+
Post
75M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy