Takoma Park, MD

Source of the Spring

Police Investigating Attempted Armed Robbery

Takoma Park Police say that they are investigating an attempted armed robbery that occurred early Tuesday morning. Officers responded at approximately 4:20 a.m. on Tuesday to the 7600 block of Maple Ave. for a report of an attempted armed robbery, according to police spokesperson Cathy Plevy. A suspect approached the victim as she walked towards her front door and prevented her from entering her building. The suspect attempted to take property from the victim but was unsuccessful. The suspect fled in an unknown color older model Jeep. A handgun was observed protruding from the pocket of the suspect, according to the victim.
TAKOMA PARK, MD
Source of the Spring

Police Continue Search in the Disappearance of 20-Year-Old Silver Spring Woman

Detectives from the county’s Major Crimes Division are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a 20-year-old Silver Spring woman who was been missing since Dec. 30. According to MCPD, Keylin Yolibeth Chavez-Dominguez was last seen by her family and friends at approximately 6 p.m. on Dec. 30 in her apartment in the 12300 block of Braxfield Court in North Bethesda. She was seen leaving the Braxfield Court apartment complex with a Hispanic male on Dec. 31, according to a witness. The witness saw her wearing a white sweater, a tan vest, black leggings, and dark-colored boots.
SILVER SPRING, MD
WJLA

Md. bank robbery suspect arrested at Gaithersburg mall, police say

GAITHERSBURG, Md. (7News) — Montgomery County police arrested and charged a man after a bank robbery Tuesday at the Bank of America in Gaithersburg, according to a release. The bank is located in the 400 block of North Frederick Avenue. Police obtained an arrest warrant for 37-year-old Jason Rollins,...
GAITHERSBURG, MD
mocoshow.com

Detectives Investigate Armed Home Invasion in Germantown

Per MCPD: Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Major Crimes Division are investigating a Germantown home invasion. On Monday, January 23, 2023, at approximately 2:58 a.m., 5th District officers responded to the 21100 block of Archstone Way for the report of a home invasion that just occurred.
GERMANTOWN, MD
DC News Now

Man arrested after carjackings, Beltway chase

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Police arrested a suspect after two carjackings and a chase on the Beltway Monday morning. Police said that the man carjacked a Honda in DC before driving to Fairfax, where he carjacked a Chevy Tahoe before taking off. They said the incident happened around 9:30 a.m. Officers chased […]
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
mocoshow.com

Mail Carrier Robbed at Gunpoint

At 5:31pm on Monday, January 23 for the report of an armed robbery in the 800 blk of Hudson Ave in Silver Spring. MCPD determined that a mail carrier was robbed at gunpoint of personal belongings. No injuries were reported and no suspects are in custody at this time. We will post an update when additional information is available.
SILVER SPRING, MD
CBS Baltimore

Family of Forest Park High student claims school didn't notify them after deadly shooting

BALTIMORE -- Relatives described Laron Henderson as a "gentle giant."He is six feet tall, and was a "gentle kid," family member Shanae Jones told WJZ.Henderson, a 15-year-old student at Forest Park High School, was shot and killed in an alley less than an hour after school dismissal on Wednesday.Family members identified Henderson as the ninth-grader who was another youth killed by gun violence in Baltimore this year.He was shot around 3 p.m. near Liberty Heights Avenue and Eldorado Avenue about two blocks from Forest Park High School, police said.A suspected shooter has not been arrested.Family members said they did not...
BALTIMORE, MD
Nottingham MD

Authorities responding to Towson incident, heavy police presence expected

—— TOWSON, MD—Police in Baltimore County are investigating an incident in Towson. At around 3 p.m., the Baltimore County Police Department said that officers were on the scene of an incident along Goucher Boulevard near Loch Raven and Taylor Avenue. Residents can expect a police presence in this...
TOWSON, MD
