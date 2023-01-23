Read full article on original website
Police Investigating Attempted Armed Robbery
Takoma Park Police say that they are investigating an attempted armed robbery that occurred early Tuesday morning. Officers responded at approximately 4:20 a.m. on Tuesday to the 7600 block of Maple Ave. for a report of an attempted armed robbery, according to police spokesperson Cathy Plevy. A suspect approached the victim as she walked towards her front door and prevented her from entering her building. The suspect attempted to take property from the victim but was unsuccessful. The suspect fled in an unknown color older model Jeep. A handgun was observed protruding from the pocket of the suspect, according to the victim.
Police Continue Search in the Disappearance of 20-Year-Old Silver Spring Woman
Detectives from the county’s Major Crimes Division are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a 20-year-old Silver Spring woman who was been missing since Dec. 30. According to MCPD, Keylin Yolibeth Chavez-Dominguez was last seen by her family and friends at approximately 6 p.m. on Dec. 30 in her apartment in the 12300 block of Braxfield Court in North Bethesda. She was seen leaving the Braxfield Court apartment complex with a Hispanic male on Dec. 31, according to a witness. The witness saw her wearing a white sweater, a tan vest, black leggings, and dark-colored boots.
WJLA
Md. bank robbery suspect arrested at Gaithersburg mall, police say
GAITHERSBURG, Md. (7News) — Montgomery County police arrested and charged a man after a bank robbery Tuesday at the Bank of America in Gaithersburg, according to a release. The bank is located in the 400 block of North Frederick Avenue. Police obtained an arrest warrant for 37-year-old Jason Rollins,...
foxbaltimore.com
New photos released in search for Edmondson Village Shopping Center mass shooting gunmen
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore Police release new images in the search for the people accused of killing one teenager and injuring four others at Edmondson Village Shopping Center earlier this month. On January 4, 16-year-old Deonta Dorsey was killed in the 4400 block of Edmondson Avenue when two people...
Assault suspect with stolen gun is Tasered in Anne Arundel County
A Bowie man with a gun stolen from North Carolina was arrested after being unsuccessfully Tasered following an assault in the Arundel Mills area.
Three Carjackings in Downtown Silver Spring Within Two Weeks: Report
Three carjackings have occurred in downtown Silver Spring within a two-week period, according to a report from NBC Washington. The latest carjacking occurred Wednesday evening at the Chick-fil-A on Fenton St. at Ellsworth Drive. According to MCPD, officers responded to the Chick-fil-A in downtown Silver Spring at approximately 7:18 p.m....
Postal Worker Robbed at Gunpoint in Silver Spring
USPIS Graphic (h/t @MoCoPGNews & @CordellTraffic)
DC Police ask for public's help identifying car suspected to be involved in Southeast assault
WASHINGTON — Detectives with the Metropolitan Police Department are asking for the public's help in identifying and locating a car allegedly involved in an assault on Monday in Southeast D.C. Police say the suspected car was involved in an assault with intent to commit robbery while armed offense in...
mocoshow.com
Detectives Investigate Armed Home Invasion in Germantown
Per MCPD: Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Major Crimes Division are investigating a Germantown home invasion. On Monday, January 23, 2023, at approximately 2:58 a.m., 5th District officers responded to the 21100 block of Archstone Way for the report of a home invasion that just occurred.
WJLA
Arrests made in string of gaming machine thefts at several 7-Eleven stores in Fairfax Co.
FAIRFAX, Va. (7News) — The Fairfax County Police Department announced Wednesday that they've made two arrests after a recent string of convenience store gaming machine thefts. That update comes after multiple 7-Eleven stores were hit, with a total of seven cases in the past month. Police said the most...
Man arrested after carjackings, Beltway chase
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Police arrested a suspect after two carjackings and a chase on the Beltway Monday morning. Police said that the man carjacked a Honda in DC before driving to Fairfax, where he carjacked a Chevy Tahoe before taking off. They said the incident happened around 9:30 a.m. Officers chased […]
wfmd.com
Frederick County Sheriff’s Office Investigating Several Burglaries Since Late Last Year
The white minivan the suspects have been using (Photo from Frederick County Sheriff’s Office) Frederick, Md (KM) There have been several burglaries in Frederick County since December 22nd, 2022. and the Sheriff’s Office is investigating. Authorities say the subjects involved were seen traveling in a white minivan. These...
Nottingham MD
Suspect shoots himself following failed carjacking in Carney, armed carjacking in Towson
TOWSON, MD—Police in Baltimore County say a suspect fatally shot himself following a failed carjacking attempt in Carney and a successful carjacking in Towson. The incident began in Baltimore City and ended near Goucher Boulevard and Colbury Road at approximately 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday afternoon. The suspect traveled into...
Officer Stabbed In The Face Attempting To Apprehend Wanted Woman In DC: Police
An officer was stabbed in the face by an unruly suspect over the weekend in Washington, DC who now faces fresh charges, the Metropolitan Police Department announced.Northeast, DC resident Tanesha Davis has been charged with assaulting a police officer following an incident that played out on Saturd…
mocoshow.com
Mail Carrier Robbed at Gunpoint
At 5:31pm on Monday, January 23 for the report of an armed robbery in the 800 blk of Hudson Ave in Silver Spring. MCPD determined that a mail carrier was robbed at gunpoint of personal belongings. No injuries were reported and no suspects are in custody at this time. We will post an update when additional information is available.
Family of Forest Park High student claims school didn't notify them after deadly shooting
BALTIMORE -- Relatives described Laron Henderson as a "gentle giant."He is six feet tall, and was a "gentle kid," family member Shanae Jones told WJZ.Henderson, a 15-year-old student at Forest Park High School, was shot and killed in an alley less than an hour after school dismissal on Wednesday.Family members identified Henderson as the ninth-grader who was another youth killed by gun violence in Baltimore this year.He was shot around 3 p.m. near Liberty Heights Avenue and Eldorado Avenue about two blocks from Forest Park High School, police said.A suspected shooter has not been arrested.Family members said they did not...
fox5dc.com
Officer shoots man who was firing weapon in Frederick home while wife was inside: police
FREDERICK, Md. - Police shot a man in his home early Monday morning after they say he was firing a weapon while his wife was inside. Officers were called to the 2600 block of Monocacy Ford Road in Frederick just after 12:30 a.m. for the report of a man firing shots inside his residence.
fox5dc.com
Police say man shot in DC was innocent bystander; search for suspects continues
WASHINGTON - Authorities say a man shot Monday night in southeast D.C. was an innocent bystander and was not the intended target of the shooter. Investigator say the shooting was reported just before 8:55 p.m. in the 2400 block of Pomeroy Road. The victim was conscious and breathing when officers...
Fireworks Trigger Lockdown at Blair High School
Montgomery County Police say that the reports of gunshots at the Woodmoor Shopping Center Tuesday afternoon that triggered a lockdown at Montgomery Blair High School turned out to be fireworks. According to an MCPD spokesperson, officers responded to gunshots at the Woodmoor Shopping Center at approximately 1 p.m. on Tuesday....
Nottingham MD
Authorities responding to Towson incident, heavy police presence expected
—— TOWSON, MD—Police in Baltimore County are investigating an incident in Towson. At around 3 p.m., the Baltimore County Police Department said that officers were on the scene of an incident along Goucher Boulevard near Loch Raven and Taylor Avenue. Residents can expect a police presence in this...
Source of the Spring
Silver Spring, MD
