Takoma Park Police say that they are investigating an attempted armed robbery that occurred early Tuesday morning. Officers responded at approximately 4:20 a.m. on Tuesday to the 7600 block of Maple Ave. for a report of an attempted armed robbery, according to police spokesperson Cathy Plevy. A suspect approached the victim as she walked towards her front door and prevented her from entering her building. The suspect attempted to take property from the victim but was unsuccessful. The suspect fled in an unknown color older model Jeep. A handgun was observed protruding from the pocket of the suspect, according to the victim.

TAKOMA PARK, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO