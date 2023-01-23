Read full article on original website
Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss reportedly had a hard time during Ellen DeGeneres’ ‘toxic workplace’ scandal
It is always hard when your workplace is in turmoil, but when you work for one of the most recognizable tv figures and popular tv shows, it adds an extra layer of worrisome. According to Todrick Hall, this might have happened to Stephen “tWitch” Boss, who worked as...
Shemar Moore Shares First Photo of Baby Daughter Frankie: 'I'm a Girl Daddy'
"Dreams come true," the S.W.A.T. actor wrote as he introduced his newborn daughter to the world Shemar Moore is introducing his baby girl to the world! The S.W.A.T. actor, 52, shared the first photo of newborn daughter Frankie in an Instagram post Wednesday celebrating her arrival. "FRANKIE MOORE!!!! BABY GIRL in da building!!!" the proud new dad began the caption to his photo, where he holds the newborn close to his face. "Born January 24… at 3:38pm…. 7.1 Pounds… 20 inches…. 10 fingers n 10 toes… Already THE LOVE OF MY LIFE!! I'm...
MAFS: Kirsten and Shaq's Marriage Off to Bumpy Start After He Delays Honeymoon for a Research Conference
"We have to go to the research presentation first while all the other couples are in Jamaica having the time of their life," Kirsten says in an exclusive sneak peek of Married at First Sight There is already trouble for Kirsten and Shaq before they make it to paradise. In PEOPLE's exclusive preview of Wednesday's episode of Married at First Sight, Kirsten is upset to find out that her husband has delayed their honeymoon in order to attend a research conference. "I'm still in school and I have a research conference this week...
Katharine McPhee and Jennifer Hudson Worried Smash Duet Was a 'Terrible Song' — but 'We Had a Little Fun'
"Of course I would do a reboot," Katharine McPhee told Jennifer Hudson of her former NBC musical drama Smash, which ran for two seasons from 2012 to 2013 Jennifer Hudson and Katharine McPhee are taking a walk down musical memory lane. The American Idol alums reminisced about Hudson's three-episode guest arc on McPhee's NBC show Smash in 2013 as the latter appeared Friday on The Jennifer Hudson Show. "It was so much fun," McPhee, 38, recalled of the experience. "I remember we were all so excited that Jennifer was coming." McPhee starred as...
Pamela Anderson Says Sylvester Stallone Once Asked Her to Be His 'No. 1 Girl,' Which He Denies
Pamela Anderson claims that Sylvester Stallone once propositioned her by offering her a house and car, but the Rocky actor denies the allegation. In her new Netflix documentary Pamela, a love story, out Tuesday, the actress, 55, recounts a story when Stallone, 76, allegedly "offered me a condo and a Porsche to be his 'No. 1 girl,' " according to a report from the New York Post. Anderson says that she turned him down.
Tom Brady and Vivian Joined By David Beckham and Harper for Sweet Daddy-Daughter Double Date
Longtime friends Tom Brady and David Beckham got together for dinner in Miami with their daughters, Vivian and Harper, in tow Tom Brady and David Beckham can't get enough quality time with their daughters. The two proud dads and sports icons got together with their little girls, the NFL star's 10-year-old daughter Vivian Lake and the Inter Miami co-owner's daughter, Harper Seven, 11. Both athletes shared photos from the night on their Instagram Story Friday. In the photo, Harper stands in front of her dad, who has an arm around her as he sits next...
Octavia Spencer Says 'The Help' Costar Sissy Spacek 'Actually' Remembered Her After Interning on Her Film at 17
Octavia Spencer and her The Help costar Sissy Spacek go way back. The Oscar winner revealed on an episode of the WTF with Marc Maron podcast released last week that Spacek had "actually" remembered Spencer before they starred in the 2011 film The Help together. Spencer had previously worked as...
Voices: It is time to tell the truth about Harry, Meghan and my grandfather – Nelson Mandela
When people accused me recently of criticising Prince Harry and Meghan Markle for “profiteering” from my grandfather’s name, I was shocked. Because it was false. I had never accused Harry and Meghan of doing this.Instead, I was misquoted, leading to global news coverage that weaponised my name – and the name of my grandfather, the late anti-apartheid activist and first president of South Africa, Nelson Mandela – to target a woman of colour.An Australian newspaper reported that I had accused Harry and Meghan of “using” my grandfather’s legacy for profit with their Netflix documentary series Live to Lead. They...
John Legend Says His Secret to Good Skin Is Showering with Chrissy Teigen: 'Not to Get Too Graphic'
Legend told The Cut that water, sleep and shower time with his wife are the keys to glowing skin John Legend has a few skincare secrets up his sleeve. One of them is not doing it alone. The "All of Me" singer opened up to The Cut about his new personal care brand Loved01, telling the outlet that his skincare routine hinges on sharing showers with his wife, Chrissy Teigen. Legend, 44, shared that using skincare and shower time to bond with your loved ones — like his brand's name...
Amber Rose Says She Wants to 'Be Single for the Rest of My Life' amid Ex's Romance with Cher
"I don't want to share my life or my house with anyone. I don't want anyone around my kids. I don't want to have sex," said Amber Rose as she explained why she wants to stay single Amber Rose is single and plans on keeping it that way. During an appearance on the Sofia with an F podcast, hosted by Sofia Franklyn, the model and actress opened up about her relationship history — including her past with Kanye West, 21 Savage and ex-husband Wiz Khalifa — and shared her thoughts on how...
Pregnant Kaley Cuoco Twins with Body Double, Who Sports Matching Baby Bump: 'We Have Truly Done It All'
Kaley Cuoco announced in October that she and boyfriend Tom Pelphrey are expecting their first baby together Fans of Kaley Cuoco are seeing double! The pregnant Meet Cute star, 37, shared a snap of her twinning with body double Monette Moio. In the photo, Cuoco's real-life baby bump is on full display and touching Moio's fictional pregnant belly as the two wear matching yellow Hatchgal dresses and white sneakers. Cuoco poked fun at Moio's costume, writing over the photo, "Now I'm making her play pregnant lol," adding:...
Rob Gronkowski Says He and Girlfriend Camille Kostek 'Definitely Talk' About Getting Engaged
Rob Gronkowski and Camille Kostek are planning their future together. While chatting with PEOPLE about his partnership with Bounty, the retired football pro, 33, also opens up about his relationship with Kostek, 30, and how they are ready to take it to the next level. Noting how he and his...
Nikki Bella Was 'Very Honest' with Husband Artem About Wearing Wedding Dress from John Cena Engagement
"That dress to me represented who I am," the WWE ambassador tells PEOPLE in an exclusive interview Nikki Bella is getting real about telling her now-husband Artem Chigvintsev about wanting to wear a dress to their wedding she bought while engaged to ex John Cena. "I was very honest with Artem," Bella, 39, tells PEOPLE exclusively about talking to Chigvintsev about wearing the dress. The dress discussion is captured in the premiere episode of Nikki Bella Says I Do airing Thursday, Jan. 26 on E!. "I came to him...
Benjamin Bratt Says His Wife of 20 Years 'Reminds Me Every Day How Lucky I Am'
The Poker Face star made Today host Hoda Kotb get a little misty as he shared the secrets of his marriage to actress Talisa Soto Benjamin Bratt has been married for more than 20 years, and he's just as smitten with his wife as he was on day one. While visiting Today with Hoda & Jenna on Thursday, the 59-year-old actor let co-hosts Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager in on the key to his long-lasting marriage with actress Talisa Soto. "The secret is, we just dig each other,"...
Pamela Anderson's Husband of 12 Days Reveals He's Leaving Her $10M in Will: 'I Will Always Love' Her
Pamela Anderson and Jon Peters called off their union after 12 days in 2020 before officially filing paperwork, and he says the money is "for her, whether she needs it or not" Pamela Anderson's short-lived husband Jon Peters is leaving behind a large sum for her in his will. The Baywatch alum and the film producer were hitched for 12 days back in 2020, though she later clarified that they were never legally married but remained friends. In a new interview with Variety, Anderson, 55, said of Peters, "He's great and has...
Ree Drummond's Foster Son Jamar Pens Heartfelt Tribute to 'the Best Father Figure' Ladd Drummond
Jamar Goff joined the Drummond family in 2018 when Ree and Ladd became his foster parents Ree and Ladd Drummond's foster son, Jamar Goff, is grateful for his family. On Sunday, Goff, 20, posted a touching message for his foster father's birthday. "I've been blessed with the best father figure I could possibly ask for. The smartest, strongest, most dedicated, and devoted man I know," he wrote alongside a photo with Ladd and Ree while he signed his letter of intent to play football for the University of Central...
Octavia Spencer Says She's 'Felt More Racism' in L.A. Than Back Home in Alabama: 'I Was an Anomaly'
After moving to Los Angeles in the '90s, Octavia Spencer recently opened up about some of the racism she experienced on Rodeo Drive, which she said was "right out of Pretty Woman" Octavia Spencer has learned that racism exists no matter where you live. The Academy Award winner, 52, admitted that she "felt more racism when I first moved" to Los Angeles than she ever did in her southern hometown of Montgomery, Alabama, as she appeared on an episode of the WTF with Marc Maron podcast released last...
Nia Long Is 'Never Telling' Who She Wants to Date Next amid Breakup from Ime Udoka
"I have my eye on one person," Nia Long said on The Drew Barrymore Show as she and Barrymore discussed their dating lives Nia Long is keeping her secret crush under wraps. The You People actress, 52, was a guest on The Drew Barrymore Show on Thursday when Barrymore revealed she's been secretly dating people for years without any media attention. Long then shared a secret of her own. "I have my eye on one person," she said before making it clear she's "not saying" who. She added, "I'm...
Kim Kardashian Shares Family Photos from Daughter Chicago's Hello Kitty-Themed 5th Birthday Party
"My little Chi Chi's Hello Kitty Birthday party," Kim Kardashian captioned a carousel of photos from daughter Chicago's Hello Kitty-themed birthday bash Chicago West's 5th birthday party was a family affair! On Wednesday, Kim Kardashian shared sweet photos of her and her children from Chicago's Hello Kitty-themed birthday party, held earlier this month on Jan. 15. "My little Chi Chi's Hello Kitty Birthday party 💕," the SKIMS founder, 42, captioned the Instagram carousel. In the first photo, Kardashian makes a kissy face while hugging the birthday girl, who is dressed...
Princess Charlene Steps Out with Twins Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella for Boat Burning Tradition
Prince Albert missed the beginning of festivities celebrating Monaco's patron saint amid a third diagnosis of COVID-19 — but sported a mask for Friday's appearance With Prince Albert diagnosed with COVID-19 for the third time, Princess Charlene led the traditional boat burning ritual commemorating Monaco's patron saint, St. Devote, with her children. Dressed in a brown coat and matching suit, Princess Charlene — who celebrated her 45th birthday this week — greeted locals before leading 8-year-old twins Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella into a chapel, where they...
