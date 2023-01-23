ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lauren London Brings Barbiecore Style in Pink Minidress & Mules to ‘Baddies West’ Premiere

By Nicole Kirichanskaya
 4 days ago
Lauren London is the latest celebrity to embrace the Barbiecore trend . The actress arrived at the premiere of Zeus Network’s show “Baddies West” in North Hollywood, Calif., yesterday in an all-pink ensemble.

London wore a pink strapless dress that was covered in long pink feathers, trailing down to a sheer midsection with a crystal-embellished piece and a ribbed pink miniskirt.

London wore her hair parted in the middle and styled in soft waves, and went with a soft-glam look of thick lashes, glossy lip, flushed pink cheeks, and a soft pink bedazzled stiletto manicure. For accessories, she added a pair of dangly diamond earrings and carried a pink Chanel bag.

As for footwear, London slipped on a pair of pink vinyl peep-toe mules. The mules are reminiscent of the type of shoes the original Barbie doll sported in the late nineties to early 2000s and complemented London’s ensemble’s color palette well.

While London loves to sport a sky-high stiletto or a peep-toe pump on the red carpet, the actress is more well-known for her sneaker game, particularly with Puma.

The “Without Remorse” star originally joined forces with Puma in December 2019 as a brand ambassador following the death of her partner, rapper and activist Nipsey Hussle. In 2021, London collaborated with the footwear brand on a campaign titled “Forever Stronger,” referencing a poem Hussle’s sister, Samantha Smith, wrote in his honor. The launch was inspired by London’s hometown of Los Angeles.

The actress’s next collaboration with the brand was on a collection entitled “LA. Love Story,” which launched in Nov. 2022. The collection was made up of unisex athleisure-inspired apparel pieces and footwear options. In June 2022, London and Puma teamed up again and launched a second iteration of the collaboration titled “Forever Stronger 2.”

PHOTOS: The Best ‘Barbiecore’ Inspiration, From Runway to the Red Carpet

More from Footwear News Best of Footwear News

Footwear News

Pregnant Keke Palmer Poses in Wild Swimsuit & SZA Crocs Clogs During Babymoon With Boyfriend Darius Jackson

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Keke Palmer gave her fans a close look at her babymoon through a photo dump on Instagram. The Emmy Award-winning actress, who is currently expecting her first child with boyfriend Darius Jackson, uploaded a series of images from her vacation. The “Nope” star also reflected on her pregnancy and how it has made her slow down and prioritize rest. “Happy New Year. Babymoon was in full effect. I’m really proud of myself for resting this trip. I am antsy by...
Footwear News

Footwear News

