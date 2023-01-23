Read full article on original website
nittanysportsnow.com
Penn State Adds Khali Ahmad to Recruiting Department
Former Syracuse director of recruiting Khali Ahmad had joined Penn State football’s staff, he announced Friday afternoon. Ahmad will be an assistant recruiting coordinator on coach James Franklin’s staff. He’d been working at Syracuse since last February, spending a lot of time recruiting in New Jersey. “Orange...
nittanysportsnow.com
Penn State Junior Day: Some Important Visitors to Know
For the third consecutive weekend, Penn State will host a large number of high school players for Junior Day. Although it’s termed “Junior Day,” high school players in various age grade classifications will be on campus with Penn State coach James Franklin and his staff. Nittany Sports...
nittanysportsnow.com
Penn State Extends Offer to Rising Texas Sophomore Andrew Marsh
While playing football, Andrew Marsh has always followed a specific saying that came from his mother – you always have to work on your craft, because to be the best, you have to work like the best. This mindset has helped Marsh acquire more than 20 offers from some...
nittanysportsnow.com
For Kiesewetter playing at Penn State was ‘No. 1 on his List’
Karson Kiesewetter grew up 45 minutes away from Penn State in his hometown of Altoona. Now, he’ll be calling Happy Valley home for the next few years after verbally committing as a preferred walk on earlier this week. It’s been a long time coming for Kiesewetter, who has dreamt...
nittanysportsnow.com
Penn State 2023 Signee J’Ven Williams Cements Five-Star Rating in Final 247Sports Rankings
Penn State signee/enrollee J’Ven Williams from Wyomissing High School in Wyomissing, Pennsylvania, cemented his five-star status in the final 247Sports ranking of the 2023 recruiting cycle. Williams is the highest-rated offensive lineman brought in by head coach James Franklin. Williams finished as the No. 25 overall recruit nationally, according...
nittanysportsnow.com
Adam Fantilli Scores 4 Points, Michigan Beats Penn State 7-3
Adam Fantilli scored two goals and added two assists to lead No. 7 Michigan to a win over No. 6 Penn State hockey 7-3 Friday night at Yost Ice Arena. In the early going, Penn State hockey (18-8-1) looked to take advantage of what seemed like a lethargic Michigan (15-9-1) team. Penn State was taking control of the action until Michigan scored on its first shot of the game. Jackson Hallam scored, assisted by Seamus Casey and Gavin Brentley.
nittanysportsnow.com
Penn State Signees Andrew Rappleyea and Joey Schlaffer In Top 10 TE’s in On3 300 Recruiting Rankings
On Thursday, On3 released their latest rankings from the 2023 recruiting cycle and Penn State landed two of the top 10 tight ends in the Class of 2023 on signing day. Four-star tight ends Andrew Rappleyea from Milton High School in Milton, Massachusetts, finished as the second-ranked tight end in the 2023 recruiting cycle, while Joey Schlaffer from Exeter Township in Reading, Pennsylvania, finished as the ninth-ranked tight end nationally.
nittanysportsnow.com
Q&A: Virginia Football Beat Writer Greg Madia Says Penn State did ‘Excellent Job’ in Hiring WR Coach Marques Hagans
Marques Hagans is the new receivers coach for Penn State football, and he’s drawn rave reviews from fans and media. On the day Penn State hired Hagans away from the University of Virginia’s football program, Nittany Sports Now’s Mike Farrell wrote that Hagans is a “home run hire.”
nittanysportsnow.com
Penn State Wrestling: Takeaways from Iowa Win
No. 1 Penn State wrestling fought off an elite foe in No. 2 Iowa Friday night. Here are three takeaways from season’s biggest dual meet. Shades of when Penn State wrestling coach Cael Sanderson pulled Mark Hall’s redshirt at Iowa State, the Penn State boss removed freshman Levi Haines’s redshirt in Friday’s duel. Hall took on No. 15 Cobe Siebrecht. In the first period, Haines grabbed Siebrecht’s left leg, but a potentially dangerous call was made after the two scrabbled. Haines started the second period on bottom and escaped to take a 1-0 lead. The two jockeyed for position for the rest of the period, with Haines keeping that 1-0 lead. In the final period, Siebrecht, now starting on bottom, escaped, tying the score at one. With time winding down, Haines scored a takedown on a beautiful duck under (the Mark Hall special) to push the score to 3-1. After the two went out of bounds and returned to the center of the mat, Siebrecht scored another escape to pull to within one.
nittanysportsnow.com
RBY’s pin Sparks Penn State Wrestling in Massive win Over Iowa
It was likely that Penn State wrestling was going to be down at the halfway point through Friday’s huge 1 vs. 2 dual meet with Iowa. The question was how much would it be down?. Turned out it was only 11-9 after five bouts, in large part due to...
nittanysportsnow.com
The Penn State Daily Notebook- January 25
Update (11:25 AM)- **2025 wide receiver/defensive back Tony Williams (West Palm Beach, Florida) received an offer this morning from Penn State. Williams (6’2″, 180) received the offer from Penn State assistant JaJuan Seider. Along with Penn State, Williams holds offers from South Florida, Florida Atlantic, Bowling Green and Pitt.
nittanysportsnow.com
Penn State Offers Elite 2024 4-Star Quarterback Michael Hawkins
With the graduation of Sean Clifford, former 5-star quarterback Drew Allar will lead the Penn State offense in 2023. As the Nittany Lions staff is out recruiting now, James Franklin is looking and trying to secure the Nittany Lions quarterback of the future. Tomorrow, Penn State will host 2024 4-star...
nittanysportsnow.com
Penn State Add PWO Commitment from PIAA Sprinting Champ, 2023 WR Ethan Black
2022 PIAA Class-2A 100- and 200-meter dash champ Ethan Black is now a Nittany Lion. Black, a 2023 wide receiver from Conemaugh Township High in Davidsburg, Pennsylvania, announced on Twitter Wednesday that he has committed to Penn State as a preferred walk-on. “I am blessed to announce that I have...
nittanysportsnow.com
Penn State Wrestling: Predicting Friday’s Massive Dual Meet vs. Iowa
It doesn’t get any bigger than Friday’s wrestling dual meet with No. 1 Penn State and No. 2 Iowa. All eyes from the college wrestling world will be on the action in the second and final Bryce Jordan Center dual of the season. But which way will the...
nittanysportsnow.com
“Never Gets Fouled”: Micah Shrewsberry Shows Frustration on Lack Of Calls On Jalen Pickett
Penn State men’s head basketball coach Micah Shrewsberry pointed out many of his frustrations after Tuesday night’s 65-45 loss to Rutgers. He spoke about the team playing “soft”, talking about the way they played particularly on the defensive side of the ball. However, another one of...
