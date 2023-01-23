No. 1 Penn State wrestling fought off an elite foe in No. 2 Iowa Friday night. Here are three takeaways from season’s biggest dual meet. Shades of when Penn State wrestling coach Cael Sanderson pulled Mark Hall’s redshirt at Iowa State, the Penn State boss removed freshman Levi Haines’s redshirt in Friday’s duel. Hall took on No. 15 Cobe Siebrecht. In the first period, Haines grabbed Siebrecht’s left leg, but a potentially dangerous call was made after the two scrabbled. Haines started the second period on bottom and escaped to take a 1-0 lead. The two jockeyed for position for the rest of the period, with Haines keeping that 1-0 lead. In the final period, Siebrecht, now starting on bottom, escaped, tying the score at one. With time winding down, Haines scored a takedown on a beautiful duck under (the Mark Hall special) to push the score to 3-1. After the two went out of bounds and returned to the center of the mat, Siebrecht scored another escape to pull to within one.

STATE COLLEGE, PA ・ 4 HOURS AGO