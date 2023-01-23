Read full article on original website
Related
kicdam.com
Estherville Lincoln Central Boys and Girls Basketball Completes Season Sweep of Tigers
Spencer, Ia (KICD) – The Spencer Tigers went north to play Estherville Lincoln Central Tuesday night with some major conference race stakes involved. In the Spencer Girls 62-34 loss, the 3rd quarter was the difference maker, as ELC outscored the Tigers 26-5 in those 8 minutes. Estherville Lincoln Central’s Haylee Stokes scored 25 points while Jada Piercy lead the way for the Tigers with 10. Estherville Lincoln Central is now 15-0 and 5-0 in the Lakes Conference while the Tigers fll to 10-3 and 3-2 in the Conference.
kicdam.com
Spencer’s Pullen and Davis to Cheer at Iowa Central
Spencer, Ia (KICD) – A couple of Spencer Cheerleaders are going to be cheering on the Tritons next fall. Aubrie Davis and Trinity Pullen officially signed their letters of intent to the Iowa Central Cheer team on Tuesday morning. The two soon-to-be Spencer Tiger graduates will be stepping in to a successful program.
kicdam.com
Spencer Tiger Pas Preparing for Annual Performance
Spencer, IA (KICD)– Friday night’s basketball games are going to come with some extra entertainment as the Spencer Tiger Pas put on their annual performance. Veteran Tiger Pa Chuck Illg joined Kevin Tlam on the KICD Morning Show on Wednesday noting while the performance is meant to entertain the crowd, it is also used as a fundraiser for a special cause.
kicdam.com
Beth Heide, 55, of Spirit Lake
A visitation for 55-year-old Beth Heide of Spirit Lake will be Monday, January 30th, from 4-7 p.m. at Turner Jenness Funeral Home in Spirit Lake with a Celebration of Life being held at a later date in the summer. Turner Jenness Funeral Home in Spirit Lake is in charge of...
kicdam.com
Sebastian Jespersen, 1 1/2, of Emmetsburg
A visitation for 1 1/2-year-old Sebastian Jespersen of Emmetsburg will be Monday, January 30th, from 3-6 p.m. at Martin Mattice Funeral Home in Emmetsburg. Martin-Mattice Funeral Home in Emmetsburg is in charge of the arrangements.
kicdam.com
Boji Kite Festival Returning to Winter Games for Fifth Year
Okoboji, IA (KICD) — This is the fifth year for the Boji Kite festival at Winter games. It started when Okoboji resident Steve Boote rigged up his own toys, and then inviting other enthusiasts. Participants this year include a pyrotechnician from Disneyworld, and the world’s most prolific kite-maker from New Zealand.
kicdam.com
Harris Lake Park School District Eyes Building Project
Lake Park, IA (KICD) — The Harris Lake Park School Board intends to hold a bond issue election this year to either add on to the middle school and high school or renovate the 1976 building. They’ve hired architect Matt Basye from Sioux City to examine both options.
kicdam.com
Doris Kalvig, 90, of Spencer
Funeral services for 90-year-old Doris Kalvig of Spencer will be Monday, January 30th, at 11 a.m. at Warner Chapel in Spencer with burial at Riverside Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Warner Funeral Home in Spencer is in charge of the arrangements.
kicdam.com
Investigation Underway in Death of Emmetsburg Child
Emmetsburg, IA (KICD)– An investigation is underway following the death of a child in Emmetsburg. The Iowa Department of Criminal Investigation tells KICD News an initial 911 call was received by authorities in Palo Alto County last Thursday afternoon noting a child was unresponsive at a home in the 1600 block of 8th Street in Emmetsburg.
kicdam.com
Norma Seehusen, 90, of Pocahontas
Funeral services for 90-year-old Norma Seehusen of Pocahontas will be Monday, January 30th, at 10:30 a.m. at St. Columbkille Catholic Church in Varina with burial at St. Columbkille Cemetery. Visitation will be Sunday from 4-6 p.m. at the funeral home. A Rosary will take place at 3:45 with a Vigil Service at 6:30 p.m.
kicdam.com
Additional Case of HPAI Confirmed in Buena Vista County
Des Moines, IA (KICD) — The High Pathogenic Avian Influenza that’s making domestic and wild birds sick across the country does not seem to be abating. Another case in a commercial turkey flock in Buena Vista County was confirmed Wednesday. Iowa Ag Secretary Mike Naig just discussed the...
kicdam.com
Sheldon Woman Charged With Insurance Fraud
Des Moines, IA (KICD)– A Sheldon woman has been charged with insurance fraud. 32-year-old Meranda Miller was arrested on Tuesday and charged with one felony count of presenting false information following an investigation by the Iowa Insurance Division that started in November. Authorities are not releasing any additional details...
kicdam.com
Upper Des Moines Opportunity To Conduct Annual Homeless Count
Spencer, IA (KICD)– Upper Des Moines Opportunity will be conducting an annual count this week to determine the number of homeless individuals around the area. UDMO Housing Director Tanya Thelen says the Point in Time Count is typically done during the overnight hours near the end of January to find the number of “truly homeless” people.
kicdam.com
Multiple Drug Related Charges Filed Following Clay County Traffic Stop
Spencer, IA (KICD)– Multiple drug charges have been filed against two people involved in a Clay County traffic stop last week. The Clay County Sheriff’s Office initiated the stop last Wednesday afternoon on Highway 71 west of Greenville where the driver, 20-year-old Bayli Jordan of Spencer was allegedly found to be driving while barred. A passenger, 25-year-old Kyle Williams of Des Moines was charged with interfering with official acts after he was reportedly seen switching places in the vehicle with Jordan.
Comments / 0