Tyrone Washington
4d ago
absolutely amazing governor, this voucher is going to cause public schools to up their game to keep students.
Albia Newspapers
Reynolds pitches wide-ranging health care bill
DES MOINES — Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds has proposed a sprawling bill dedicated to health care that includes a focus on strengthening rural health care and providing care to expecting and new parents. Among the nearly dozen divisions of the bill are provisions creating an OB-GYN fellowship program, allowing...
How Is It Possible There Are This Many Farm Operations in Iowa?
How is this number even possible? I started doing some research about farming in Iowa when I came across this information and somehow the math doesn't seem to add up for me. I had a few co-workers check this information with me, just to make sure I wasn't completely off base or if I drank too much coffee today and wasn't thinking straight. How are there this many farm operations in the state of Iowa when the population of Iowa is only a little over 3 million people?
Washington Examiner
Iowa reclaims its position as a leader in education reform
Iowa has long served as the nation’s unofficial weather vane when it comes to presidential politics. But this year, the Hawkeye State has positioned itself to be the leader on policy reform that hits closer to home. This week, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds signed the nation’s first school choice...
Iowa lawmakers back off SNAP food restrictions
Iowa Republicans say they plan on amending a bill that would have severely restricted what food SNAP recipients could buy at the store.After a debate yesterday morning, the bill will just restrict candy and non-zero calorie pop purchases, pending USDA approval.Driving the news: The first draft of House File 3 prompted national outrage due to a section limiting the foods SNAP recipients could purchase to a state-approved WIC list.WIC, which is meant to be a supplemental aid for women, infants and children, doesn't allow for the purchase of a wide range of basic groceries, such as fresh meat and...
kiwaradio.com
“Don’t Tread On Me” License Plates Considered By Iowa State Senate
Des Moines, Iowa — It’s a design that dates back to the Revolutionary War, and more recently, some have used the flag as a symbol of limited government. Called the Gadsen flag, it’s a yellow flag, with a coiled rattlesnake bearing the words “Don’t Tread On Me”, and now a bill that would let Iowans pay extra for a license plate that bears the that message and image has cleared a Senate subcommittee. If SF47 becomes law, a specialty Iowa license plate in the image of the yellow Gadsden Flag would be created, with a three inch tall coiled rattlesnake on the left side and the phrase “Don’t Tread on Me” along the bottom. Republican Senator Scott Webster of Bettendorf says he voted to advance the bill out of a subcommittee to continue discussing the proposal.
Pen City Current
Superintendents react to school choice law
FORT MADISON – Area public school officials are reacting with some consternation about the new law signed by Gov. Kim Reynolds this week that allocates public funding for private Educational Savings Accounts. Reynolds signed the Students First Act into law earlier this week establishing the savings account with approximately...
Iowa Farmers May Need To Re-Domesticate Their Cattle
Just like in humans, trust is the most important thing when raising and handling cattle. Producers have been spending less and less time around their animals. Dr. Dan Thomson, an Animal Science Professor at Iowa State University says that many producers went from supplementing and caring for their cattle in the field to doing it on the fence line.
bleedingheartland.com
Questions for lawmakers who voted for "school choice"
Dianne Prichard of DeWitt taught in public schools for 33 years before becoming a pastor. I have questions for the legislators who voted for the "school choice" bill, which Governor Kim Reynolds signed into law on January 24. 1. How will you support our public schools?. As House File 68...
What are teachers being taught? Bill calls for defining teaching terms
Republicans’ focus on education reform did not end with Gov. Kim Reynolds’ private school scholarship legislation: Lawmakers are now looking at how future educators at Iowa universities are learning to teach. Lawmakers in a House Education subcommittee moved Wednesday to advance House File 7, a bill requiring Iowa’s three public universities to submit reports to […] The post What are teachers being taught? Bill calls for defining teaching terms appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
KCRG.com
Iowa legislature pushes to make ‘Don’t Tread on Me’ flag design an option on license plates
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - A new bill in the Iowa Senate is looking to make the Gadsden Flag available on Iowa license plates. Senate File 47 would give make the controversial design available as a vanity plate design for $35. It’s known for its bright yellow background with an image of a rattlesnake and the words, “Don’t Tread on Me.”
98.1 KHAK
Why I Fear For The Future of Iowa’s Public Schools [OPINION]
As a parent of three children who attend public school here in Iowa, I've been listening to the news of Iowa's new private school assistance bill. It officially became the law of the land yesterday as Governor Kim Reynolds signed the Republican-backed plan. The new law will take public money and help parents pay for their kids to attend private schools. The Cedar Rapids Gazette reports that once fully implemented, the plan will cost $345 million per year.
Iowa’s mental illness treatment system is not fixed yet, especially for children
As the third week of the Iowa legislative session winds down, it seems that the urgency of the past few sessions to address mental health care in Iowa has faded. Many policymakers seem to feel that much work has been done in this space, and they are ready to move on to other priorities. In […] The post Iowa’s mental illness treatment system is not fixed yet, especially for children appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Iowa House Votes To Give Mental Health Workers More Freedom Over Their Practice
(Des Moines) The Iowa House sends a bill to the Senate, giving mental health workers more freedom over their practice. The bill will help the state battle the mental health crisis by banning companies from limiting where and when mental health professionals can work and stopping workers from reaching out to people they previously treated.
Iowa parents can now find out if student is eligible for $7,598 under new law
DES MOINES, Iowa — The paperwork is signed. The website is updated with details. And a new law is now in effect for private school students in Iowa. On Tuesday, just two weeks and a day after the legislative session began, Governor Kim Reynolds signed into law a plan to eventually provide all private school […]
Proposal would remove age limit to serve alcohol in Iowa
DES MOINES, Iowa — The days of needing to be 18 to serve alcohol may be coming to an end in Iowa. A bill in the state legislature would eliminate the age requirement to serve in restaurants and bars as well as sell alcohol in stores. Right now, anyone can take an alcohol order but an […]
Iowa school board member gets ripped for saying public education is 'not to teach kids what parents want’
An Iowa school board member said that public education is not to teach kids what parents want, but rather what the community needs, which sparked backlash.
KGLO News
Radon tests recommended with high risk in Iowa
DES MOINES — A federal EPA report says Iowa’s soil has the nation’s worst concentration of radon, with about seven in every ten Iowa homes containing enough of the gas that action is needed. Liz Orton, outreach coordinator for the Iowa Cancer Consortium, says radon is invisible,...
Radio Iowa
Iowa Senate subcommittee advances Gadsden Flag license plate proposal
A bill that would let Iowans pay extra for a license plate that bears the message “don’t tread on me” has cleared a Senate subcommittee. If the bill becomes law, a specialty Iowa license plate in the image of the yellow Gadsden Flag would be created, with a three inch tall coiled rattlesnake on the left side of the plate and the phrase “Don’t Tread on Me” along the bottom.
KCCI.com
Stew Hansen, a well-known leader in Iowa's auto industry, has died
URBANDALE, Iowa — Stew Hansen, a well-known leader in Iowa's auto industry for many years, has died. Dan Boettcher, regional VP at Ken Garff Automotive – Iowa, said the company is mourning the loss of Hansen. “Stew left behind a legacy that will live on,” said Boettcher. “He...
KGLO News
Legislators consider rules for a black bear hunting season
DES MOINES — Black bears would become a protected species under legislation working its way through the Iowa House. Representative Dave Jacoby of Coralville says the goal is to let state officials regulate hunting if the black bear population grows. “I think it’s important for Iowans if we do...
