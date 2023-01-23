ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Stabbing Reported Friday Morning at a Northeast Lancaster County Home

RURAL WAVERLY–(KFOR Jan. 27)–One person was taken to a hospital, after an apparent stabbing that happened early Friday morning northwest of Waverly. Lancaster County Chief Deputy Sheriff Ben Houchin said the incident happened at a farm/business operation near 112th and Branched Oak Road, where a 69-year-old man was stabbed multiple times and was taken to a Lincoln hospital. He suffered two stab wounds to his left arm and two more wounds to his abdomen. Houchin said the man was undergoing surgery as of 9:30am Friday.
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
LPD Arrests Two Men Connected to Homemade Explosives/Drug Seizure

LINCOLN–(KFOR Jan. 27)–Two men are in jail related to homemade explosives and drugs found in a traffic stop early Wednesday morning at NW 7th and West Cornhusker and later at an apartment near NW 8th and West Saunders. Lincoln Police Assistant Chief Brian Jackson on Friday said they...
Former LPD Officer Files Lawsuit Against the City

LINCOLN–(KFOR/Journal Star Jan. 26)–A lawsuit has been filed by a former Lincoln Police officer, alleging years of on the job sexual discrimination and the systematic ousting of those who report any misconduct. As reported by the Journal Star, Angela Sands also contends in the lawsuit she continues to...
LINCOLN, NE
Wednesday Night Crash Near Prague Kills One Person, Injures Four Others

LINCOLN–(KFOR Jan. 27)–One person died at an Omaha hospital, after being hurt in a head-on crash Wednesday night in western Saunders County. Saunders County Sheriff’s investigators say the crash happened along Highway 79 about 4 miles north of Prague, where a 20-year-old Lincoln woman was driving a Toyota Camry that crossed the center line and hit a Buick Regal that had two adults and two children. All five were taken to a Fremont hospital before being transferred to UNMC in Omaha.
SAUNDERS COUNTY, NE
Drugs, Explosives Found In NW Lincoln Traffic Stop Early Wednesday

LINCOLN–(KFOR Jan. 25)–Drugs and explosives were found first during a traffic stop early Wednesday morning in northwest Lincoln and later at an apartment just a block away. Lincoln Police Chief Teresa Ewins said that a traffic stop was made around 1am Wednesday at NW 7th and West Cornhusker...
LINCOLN, NE
Developer Selected For South Haymarket Project

LINCOLN–(KFOR Jan. 26)–Redevelopment of the southwest corner of 7th and “N” Street will lead to a $47.5-million mixed-use space, through a partnership between Nelnet and Speedway Properties. On Thursday, Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird and City Urban Development Director Dan Marvin announced the partnership and plans to...
LINCOLN, NE

