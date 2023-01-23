Read full article on original website
Most Pop Flavors Under One Roof, Can Be Found Right Here in Minnesota
Growing up having a soda, or a pop as we call it here in Minnesota, was a treat. Especially when my brothers and I would go to my Grandma Helen's place. We'd always have a movie night that included homemade popcorn (with real butter) and a pop that we made on her very own make-at-home soda machine. We had a choice of strawberry, grape or orange and we'd drink it out of the glass pop bottles she had.
Inside Former Dairy Queen CEO’s Minnesota Lakeside Condo Listed Over $2 Million
Former Dairy Queen CEO and Minnesota businessman Chuck Mooty has put his Minnesota lakeside condo on the market for $2.79 million. Last summer, Mooty was announced as a 2022 Minnesota Business Hall of Fame inductee. According to Yahoo, he is now retired, but helped rejuvenate and rebrand several businesses including Dairy Queen, Faribault Woolen Mill, Fairview Health Services, and Jostens Inc.
This Might Be the Weirdest Restaurant in Wisconsin
While Wisconsin is absolutely brimming with restaurants that serve incredible food, there are a rare few that can actually be considered quirky one-of-a-kind spots. These are the restaurants you visit when you're looking for more than just a great meal. We scoured the state for the weirdest most interesting dining destinations and we think we found our winner hiding in West Allis along I-94 just outside of Milwaukee.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Minnesota
If you live in Minnesota and you like going out from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Minnesota that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Minnesota’s Miracle Woman, Frozen Solid And Survived
Ever since I became aware of this story, I can't help but think of it when the Minnesota weather turns dangerously cold. The outcome for this women was nothing short of a miracle. Here in Minnesota, we are very aware of how dangerously cold it can get in the winter...
$100K Lottery Winner in Central Minnesota
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Somebody in central Minnesota is a lot richer today. The Minnesota State Lottery says there was a $100,000 winner playing the scratch-off game CASH. The ticket was bought at one of the HolidayStation stores in St. Cloud on Wednesday. It costs $50 per ticket to...
How Many Minnesota’s Ten Smallest Towns Have You Visited?
#10 - Warba, Minnesota (Population 181) Warba, Minnesota is located in Itasca County, about 15 miles southeast of Grand Rapids. Warba boasts a post office, a store, and great hunting & fishing. #9 - McGrath, Minnesota (Population 78) The town of McGrath is located in Aitkin County, about 30 miles...
This Minnesota Restaurant Has Some of the Best Pizza in America
TOP PIZZA SPOTS IN AMERICA (Yelp) Zeneli Pizzeria & Cucina Napoletana - New Haven, Connecticut. Saverio’s Authentic Pizza Napoletana - Massapequa, New York. Toni’s Detroit Style Pizza - Mount Pleasant, South Carolina. Napoli 1800 Cucina and Pizzeria - Miami, Florida. As for the Tri-State (Iowa, Minnesota, South Dakota)...
Minnesota’s Most Famous And Wonderful Winter Festival Starts Today
Today marks the first day of the 2023 Saint Paul Winter Carnival. For the 137th time, the 10-day event will push through single digits and sub-zero temperatures most of the way. While I was born and raised in Minnesota, I did not know how big of a deal this was!...
Minnesota Driver Catches Crash on Video, Was it Handled Right?
There is no worse, pit of the stomach feeling than when you are driving on ice and you start to feel your vehicle fishtail. I'll never forget the first time that fishtailing almost turned into a rolled vehicle down the ditch. Was driving back from my parents and was just...
BEWARE: New Scam Targeting Minnesota Property Owners Surfaces
SCAM ALERT: A new scam is popping up in mailboxes and e-mails throughout Minnesota, including in Rochester. Don't Fall For the Latest Scam Hitting Southeast Minnesota. Sylvia Rogers, a Realtor at Edina Realty in Rochester, Minnesota sent a note out to her clients letting them know that another scam has surfaced. She has noticed quite a few of these real estate scams lately and because this one mentions Edina Realty Mortgage specifically, she did some research and stated "I've checked with all of Edina's companies and we know nothing about this".
Minnesota Family’s Spectacular 30-Foot Snowman Is The Talk Of The Neighborhood
Can you imagine the time and energy it would take to make a snowman that is 30 feet tall? One family in Buffalo, Minnesota knows exactly what that is like and people are flocking from all over to check out this giant Frosty The Snowman. His name is actually Frosty...
redlakenationnews.com
Minnesota ice isn't so nice, and anglers' pickups go down
With 60 rental ice fishing houses on Lake of the Woods this winter, and about 35 miles of ice roads to plow, Brian Ney knew that he and his crew of eight would be busy last Sunday. Ney's family had built Adrian's Resort on the big northern border lake in...
Your Complete Guide to Owatonna’s ‘Bold & Cold’ Festival This Weekend
It's going to be a cold and wintery weekend in Owatonna -- and that's perfect because we're celebrating winter all weekend long at Owatonna's Bold & Cold Festival. We're hearty bunch of Minnesotans here in O-Town, and we're celebrating everything Mother Nature can throw at us in January. Snow, sleet, ice, bitter cold, blizzards -- pass me a beer!
How To Cast Your Vote for MnDOT’s 2023 ‘Name a Snow Plow’ Contest
The finalists have been revealed in the 2023 official 'Name a Snow Plow' Contest here in Minnesota, and here's how you can vote for your favorites. It was a few years ago that the Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) launched its first-ever Name a Snowplow Contest, where one snowplow in each of MnDOT's 8 districts received its own distinct name, as voted on by Minnesotans all over the state. Over 60,000 votes were cast in last year's contest, which ended in February.
Michigan Man Cuts Straps on Another Hunter’s Tree Stand, Causing Dangerous 20-Foot Fall
A conflict over a public-land deer hunting spot in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula has culminated in prison time and an indefinite hunting ban for one man. In a press release, the Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) characterized the dramatic series of events as an extreme example of “hunter harassment.”
JUST IN: The Best High Schools in Southern Minnesota for 2023
Few things are more important to Minnesota families than the well-being of our kids, and when it comes to schools and education -- they play such a big role in shaping the adult our children will become. Every year, Niche.com ranks the best schools across the country and here in...
Is Minnesota Ready For The New Most OREO OREO Cookie?
I share exciting news with a full disclaimer the original Oreo is my favorite cookie of all time, well with the exception of the cookies my wife or daughter make at home of course. Over time the Oreo roster has grown to include the likes of Double Stuff, Chocolate Cream,...
MN Murderer ‘Losing Streak Lois’ Was Featured On Investigation Discovery
It's amazing to me how quickly time seems to go by. It will have been 5 years this March since a Southern Minnesota grandmother killed her husband and then a stranger in Florida. She was dubbed 'Losing Streak Lois' as she was known to lose large amounts of money at casinos, and her luck didn't change after she had committed murder.
