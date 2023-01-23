Read full article on original website
Investigation Underway in Death of Emmetsburg Child
Emmetsburg, IA (KICD)– An investigation is underway following the death of a child in Emmetsburg. The Iowa Department of Criminal Investigation tells KICD News an initial 911 call was received by authorities in Palo Alto County last Thursday afternoon noting a child was unresponsive at a home in the 1600 block of 8th Street in Emmetsburg.
Additional Case of HPAI Confirmed in Buena Vista County
Des Moines, IA (KICD) — The High Pathogenic Avian Influenza that’s making domestic and wild birds sick across the country does not seem to be abating. Another case in a commercial turkey flock in Buena Vista County was confirmed Wednesday. Iowa Ag Secretary Mike Naig just discussed the...
Beth Heide, 55, of Spirit Lake
A visitation for 55-year-old Beth Heide of Spirit Lake will be Monday, January 30th, from 4-7 p.m. at Turner Jenness Funeral Home in Spirit Lake with a Celebration of Life being held at a later date in the summer. Turner Jenness Funeral Home in Spirit Lake is in charge of...
Steve Jones, 72, of Graettinger
Services for 72-year-old Steve Jones of Graettinger will be Tuesday, January 31st, at 11 a.m. at Martin-Mattice Funeral Home in Emmetsburg with burial at Reading Cemetery in Farnhamville. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Martin-Mattice Funeral Home in Emmetsburg is in charge of...
Doris Kalvig, 90, of Spencer
Funeral services for 90-year-old Doris Kalvig of Spencer will be Monday, January 30th, at 11 a.m. at Warner Chapel in Spencer with burial at Riverside Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Warner Funeral Home in Spencer is in charge of the arrangements.
Sebastian Jespersen, 1 1/2, of Emmetsburg
A visitation for 1 1/2-year-old Sebastian Jespersen of Emmetsburg will be Monday, January 30th, from 3-6 p.m. at Martin Mattice Funeral Home in Emmetsburg. Martin-Mattice Funeral Home in Emmetsburg is in charge of the arrangements.
Boji Kite Festival Returning to Winter Games for Fifth Year
Okoboji, IA (KICD) — This is the fifth year for the Boji Kite festival at Winter games. It started when Okoboji resident Steve Boote rigged up his own toys, and then inviting other enthusiasts. Participants this year include a pyrotechnician from Disneyworld, and the world’s most prolific kite-maker from New Zealand.
Harris Lake Park School District Eyes Building Project
Lake Park, IA (KICD) — The Harris Lake Park School Board intends to hold a bond issue election this year to either add on to the middle school and high school or renovate the 1976 building. They’ve hired architect Matt Basye from Sioux City to examine both options.
Upper Des Moines Opportunity To Conduct Annual Homeless Count
Spencer, IA (KICD)– Upper Des Moines Opportunity will be conducting an annual count this week to determine the number of homeless individuals around the area. UDMO Housing Director Tanya Thelen says the Point in Time Count is typically done during the overnight hours near the end of January to find the number of “truly homeless” people.
Multiple Drug Related Charges Filed Following Clay County Traffic Stop
Spencer, IA (KICD)– Multiple drug charges have been filed against two people involved in a Clay County traffic stop last week. The Clay County Sheriff’s Office initiated the stop last Wednesday afternoon on Highway 71 west of Greenville where the driver, 20-year-old Bayli Jordan of Spencer was allegedly found to be driving while barred. A passenger, 25-year-old Kyle Williams of Des Moines was charged with interfering with official acts after he was reportedly seen switching places in the vehicle with Jordan.
Spencer Tiger Pas Preparing for Annual Performance
Spencer, IA (KICD)– Friday night’s basketball games are going to come with some extra entertainment as the Spencer Tiger Pas put on their annual performance. Veteran Tiger Pa Chuck Illg joined Kevin Tlam on the KICD Morning Show on Wednesday noting while the performance is meant to entertain the crowd, it is also used as a fundraiser for a special cause.
Norma Seehusen, 90, of Pocahontas
Funeral services for 90-year-old Norma Seehusen of Pocahontas will be Monday, January 30th, at 10:30 a.m. at St. Columbkille Catholic Church in Varina with burial at St. Columbkille Cemetery. Visitation will be Sunday from 4-6 p.m. at the funeral home. A Rosary will take place at 3:45 with a Vigil Service at 6:30 p.m.
Las Vegas Man Pleads Guilty to Iowa Drug Conspiracy
Sioux City, IA (KICD)– A Las Vegas man has plead guilty in federal court to playing a role in an Iowa drug conspiracy case. 58-year-old James Conlan entered the plea on Wednesday for one count of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine admitting he and others were involved in a scheme to distribute a large of amount of the drug throughout 2021 that included sending it in the mail to Cherokee.
High School Wrestling Results: 1/24/23
In Girls Wrestling Emmetsburg beat Spirit Lake Park 24-18, Okoboji/HMS fell to Central Lyon/George-Little Rock 39-18, and beat West Lyon 36-24. In Boys Wrestling Emmetsburg, Estherville Lincoln Central, and Spirit Lake Park met in a double-dual. Emmetsburg beat Estherville Lincoln Central 51-26, and Spirit Lake Park 60-21, while Estherville Lincoln Central beat Spirit Lake Park 56-24.
Spencer’s Pullen and Davis to Cheer at Iowa Central
Spencer, Ia (KICD) – A couple of Spencer Cheerleaders are going to be cheering on the Tritons next fall. Aubrie Davis and Trinity Pullen officially signed their letters of intent to the Iowa Central Cheer team on Tuesday morning. The two soon-to-be Spencer Tiger graduates will be stepping in to a successful program.
