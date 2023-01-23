Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
8 San Antonio Apartments Under $800 a MonthEvan CrosbySan Antonio, TX
4 Amazing Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
'Not an Accident' - Parents, four children, and pets were discovered dead in a Texas garage with carbon monoxide odor.San HeraldSan Antonio, TX
Two places in San Antonio offering free tacos tomorrow. Find out how to get yoursAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Women's Royal Rumble Predictions 2023FlurrySportsSan Antonio, TX
Related
Former Charlotte Hornets Owner Admits He Regrets Selling His Franchise To Michael Jordan
Former Hornets owner Bob Johnson admitted that selling the franchise was one of his big regrets.
Nikola Jokic-Giannis Antetokounmpo disrespect called out by Nuggets HC Michael Malone
Load management has been a strong point of contention in NBA circles. However, it’s hard to disagree with the thought process behind resting superstars on the second night of a back-to-back. After all, no one wins championships in the regular season; thus, for playoff-bound teams with championship aspirations, reaching the postseason at full strength is […] The post Nikola Jokic-Giannis Antetokounmpo disrespect called out by Nuggets HC Michael Malone appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RUMOR: Details of Knicks’ O.G. Anunoby trade offer to Raptors
It’s not quite clear yet what the Toronto Raptors would decide to do with the NBA trade deadline approaching. But with a 22-27 record, the expectation that the Raptors would sell remains. And if that happens, the Raptors may not have a more attainable and enticing trade asset than 3 and D wing OG Anunoby. […] The post RUMOR: Details of Knicks’ O.G. Anunoby trade offer to Raptors appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Stephen Curry ejected for throwing mouthpiece after Jordan Poole’s ill-advised shot
For just the third time in his career, Stephen Curry was ejected from an NBA game. The Golden State Warriors point guard was extremely frustrated after Jordan Poole took a 30-footer with just over a minute left to play against the Memphis Grizzlies. The Warriors star chucked his mouthpiece in anger, which triggered the officials […] The post Stephen Curry ejected for throwing mouthpiece after Jordan Poole’s ill-advised shot appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Ben Simmons roasted by Kendrick Perkins after Sixers loss
The Brooklyn Nets have struggled to win games without Kevin Durant, who got bit by the injury bug earlier in the month. The team owns a poor 2-5 win-loss record since he’s sat out and thus has fallen to the 4th seed in the Eastern Conference at 29-18. Brooklyn’s most recent loss came against the […] The post Ben Simmons roasted by Kendrick Perkins after Sixers loss appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Wizards star Kyle Kuzma’s candid reaction to Joel Embiid’s All-Star starter snub
As expected, the announcement of the NBA All-Star Game starters has caused quite a stir among basketball fans everywhere. The biggest name that has emerged from the rubble is none other than Philadelphia 76ers big Joel Embiid, who has surprisingly been omitted from the list of All-Star starters. Washington Wizards...
RUMOR: Bucks’ trade strategy featuring Grayson Allen gets update
The Milwaukee Bucks are rumored to be using Grayson Allen in various outgoing trade packages, per Yahoo Sports’ Jake Fischer. Jae Crowder of the Phoenix Suns and Eric Gordon of the Houston Rockets have been linked to Milwaukee in a potential trade. The Bucks may opt to use Allen as a centerpiece in return for […] The post RUMOR: Bucks’ trade strategy featuring Grayson Allen gets update appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RUMOR: The potential Bulls trade nobody should be ‘surprised’ by
The NBA trade deadline is fast approaching. How active the Chicago Bulls will be when it comes to their core guys remains to be seen. But there’s at least one trade that’s likely to happen with one of its peripheral pieces. Bulls big man Andre Drummond is rumored to be firmly on the trade block. […] The post RUMOR: The potential Bulls trade nobody should be ‘surprised’ by appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Nets star Kevin Durant savagely reacts to Sixers’ Joel Embiid getting swatted by Nic Claxton
Fans were tuned in to Wednesday’s marquee matchup between the Brooklyn Nets and Philadelphia 76ers. Even Kevin Durant, who continues to be sidelined by a knee injury, was an avid spectator of the highly-anticipated contest. So much so, that KD couldn’t help but go savage on Joel Embiid after seeing the Sixers star’s dunk attempt […] The post Nets star Kevin Durant savagely reacts to Sixers’ Joel Embiid getting swatted by Nic Claxton appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Blazers’ nightmare scenario for 2023 NBA trade deadline
The Portland Trail Blazers are teetering on the edge. They were among the Western Conference’s hottest teams early in the season. However, they have fallen behind since mid-December. In fact, they have lost 13 of their last 20 games. The Blazers are currently in 12th place in the West, which is not where they want […] The post Blazers’ nightmare scenario for 2023 NBA trade deadline appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bucks ridiculous scoring barrage has never been done in NBA history
Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks have had a bit of an uneven start to the new year. Since Jan. 1, Antetokounmpo has missed six games and the Bucks have gone 2-4 in those games. Overall, the Bucks have gone 8-5 in 2023. But they have been playing better in recent games. They have won […] The post Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bucks ridiculous scoring barrage has never been done in NBA history appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Milwaukee Bucks among teams interested to acquire Eric Gordon from the Houston Rockets
The Milwaukee Bucks could snag Eric Gordon from the Houston Rockets through a pick swap.
Damian Lillard’s absurd 20 straight points during incredible 60-point night in Blazers vs. Jazz
Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard dropped 60 points on the Utah Jazz on Wednesday, and that’s not even the best part of his night. On his way to the ridiculous 60 piece, Lillard actually scored 20 straight points in the last seven minutes of the third quarter to help the Blazers pull away for […] The post Damian Lillard’s absurd 20 straight points during incredible 60-point night in Blazers vs. Jazz appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Timberwolves’ dream scenario for 2023 NBA trade deadline
After going 5-10 in December, the Minnesota Timberwolves have emerged as one of the better teams in January. In fact, the Wolves have won nine of their 13 games as of this writing. They have also entered the top eight of the Western Conference. Is there something that needs to be fixed here, or are […] The post Timberwolves’ dream scenario for 2023 NBA trade deadline appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Nic Claxton adds ‘fuel to the fire’ amid Montrezl Harrell comments
Brooklyn Nets forward Nic Claxton has shown significant improvement over the course of this season, but there are a few who aren’t so impressed. Count Philadelphia 76ers forward Montrezl Harrell as one of those people who aren’t ready to count Claxton as a threat just yet. When Harrell...
RUMOR: Clippers slapped with harsh reality in Mike Conley trade pursuit
The Los Angeles Clippers have been rumored to be interested in trading for Utah Jazz’s point guard Mike Conley. And Conley is reportedly on the trade block. However, Clippers fans hoping for a Conley deal to come to fruition were recently hit with a harsh reality, per Yahoo Sports’ Jake Fischer. “While the Clippers have […] The post RUMOR: Clippers slapped with harsh reality in Mike Conley trade pursuit appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RUMOR: Nuggets’ surprising trade stance on Bones Hyland
Ahead of the NBA trade deadline (Feb. 9), Denver Nuggets guard Bones Hyland surprisingly finds his name in the rumor mill. Despite being a fan favorite and his second season, Yahoo Sports’ Jake Fischer reports that the Nuggets have “begun gauging the trade value” of Hyland. There...
Steve Kerr sounds off on Jonathan Kuminga’s star potential after win over Raptors
Jonathan Kuminga’s been blessed with top-tier physical tools for an NBA wing. Just 20 years old, he’s already arguably the Golden State Warriors’ best on-ball defender, easily capable of switching across four positions. Kuminga is a slick, creative ball handler for his size despite clear room for growth, and regularly flashes natural passing chops that suggest he could eventually make more plays as a primary creator. He’s both powerful and graceful as a finisher, with the shot-faking patience of a veteran and ever-improving footwork. The sophomore wing has taken needed defensive strides away from the ball in 2022-23, too.
Nets star Kevin Durant drops truth bomb on Lakers’ LeBron James’ ridiculous longevity
Kevin Durant is widely considered one of the greatest scorers to ever pick up a basketball. However, even KD himself is willing to concede that when it comes to scoring, LeBron James is the greatest. The fact that the Los Angeles Lakers superstar is now on the brink of shattering Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s all-time scoring record is a clear testament to this fact.
WATCH: Nets star Kyrie Irving gets into shouting match with unruly Sixers fan
It’s a well-known fact that Philadelphia 76ers fans are some of the most passionate supporters in all of sports. Kyrie Irving was given a stark reminder of this notion on Wednesday as the Sixers hosted the Brooklyn Nets at the Wells Fargo Center. At one point in the game, Kyrie was seen exchanging words with […] The post WATCH: Nets star Kyrie Irving gets into shouting match with unruly Sixers fan appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints
Los Angeles, CA
217K+
Followers
133K+
Post
130M+
Views
ABOUT
ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.http://www.clutchpoints.com
Comments / 0