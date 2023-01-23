ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

Comments / 7

Related
newscentermaine.com

Tick lab at UMaine has new line of defense against ticks

ORONO, Maine — While more than a foot of snow rests on the ground in most places, ticks are probably not top of mind right. But deer ticks, which carry Lyme and other diseases, can survive under that snow and can start to bite as early as March. Thanks...
ORONO, ME
Big Country 96.9

Proposal Would Allow Maine Hunters 70 and Older Designate a Deer Subpermittee

A proposed Maine law would allow senior hunters have a subpermittee hunt deer on their behalf. A proposal aims to increase deer harvests for senior hunters. LD 90, An Act to Allow Persons 70 Years of Age or Older to Use a Subpermittee to Harvest Deer, was presented by Representative Tiffany Strout (R) of Harrington. If passed, a hunter could apply for a permit which designates a subpermittee to hunt deer for the permittee.
MAINE STATE
102.9 WBLM

Here Are 30 of the Most Beautiful Things in Maine

I have taken our state for granted for the majority of my life. Having grown up in Maine in a small town, I always felt like I needed something more, something new. I traveled to different parts of the world, lived in different cities, and still made it back to Maine to call it home.
MAINE STATE
B98.5

These Words Really Confuse People In Maine & New Hampshire

One of the really great things about living in the early 21st century is the amount of information right at your fingers - no matter where you are! Using our phones, laptops, and tablets we can easily look up TV series about vampires that were on FOX TV or where Patrick Dempsey went to school.
MAINE STATE
a-z-animals.com

Maine Allergy Season: Peak, Timing, and Symptoms

The state of Maine is among the most northerly states in the US, but just because it can get cold doesn’t mean the allergy season can’t get bad! Anyone who lives in the northeast knows just how atrocious the pollen season can be, including those in Maine. Today, we are going to be looking at Maine’s allergy season, particularly its peak and timing, plus a few other important bits of information. Let’s get started!
MAINE STATE
NEWS CENTER Maine

Maine students have six choices for K-12 education

AUGUSTA, Maine — Public school isn't the only option for Maine students, nor do families have to pay high tuition to try a different type of K-12 education. A nationwide push called School Choice Week works to inspire more parents to research the options available to their kids, whether they need more schedule flexibility, more focus on math or the arts, or their students simply don't thrive in a classroom.
MAINE STATE
Seacoast Current

GoFundMe Started for Maine Woman With Rare Form of Cancer

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Julie Bennet of South Paris has a rare form of cancer and she and her family are facing expenses that, even with insurance, would be burdensome for most of us. Hillary Elaine Groves reached out to us asking if there was anything we could do to spread the word about their GoFundMe.
SOUTH PARIS, ME
mainebiz.biz

Maine's 2022 top 10 'hottest towns' for home sales reflect booming market

The 2022 home-buying trends for Maine real estate show that fewer homes are hitting the market, resulting in competitive offers from demanding buyers, according to this year's "Maine's Hottest Towns" top 10 rankings. The list, compiled by Maine Life Real Estate in Scarborough, measures which towns and cities had the...
MAINE STATE
I-95 FM

People Name The Places In Maine They Think Are ‘Tourist Traps’

Is there anywhere in Maine that you would not go to because it is too “touristy” (Yes, it is a word, I checked) When the question was posed recently on social media, it got me to thinking about how much I love Bar Harbor, and Old Orchard Beach, but maybe I don’t enjoy both of those spots as much as I should, because each time I go, there seems to be a ton of traffic and out of state visitors.
MAINE STATE
102.9 WBLM

102.9 WBLM

Portland, ME
7K+
Followers
12K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

102.9 WBLM plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Portland, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy