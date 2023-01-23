ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs police on Accident Alert Status Monday due to snowy conditions

By KRDO News
 4 days ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Monday morning, the Colorado Springs Police Department announced it was on Accident Alert Status due to snowy conditions in the area.

At 8:13 a.m., the CSPD posted on Twitter saying, "Due to current weather conditions CSPD is now on accident alert status."

Until said otherwise, drivers are asked to cold report if involved in a traffic accident without a fatality, injury requiring medical attention, one of the drivers appearing to be under the influence, both drivers have a license, registration, insurance information, and no public property damage happens.

For more information on cold reporting, click here.

