Wild Earth collaborates with the KCSD to get kids out of the classroom and into their natural surroundings

Nancy Thomassian,77, of Church Road in Saugerties died on Friday, Dec 30 at Kingston’s Health Alliance Hospital from end stage COPD. Thanks to the wonderful Hudson Valley Hospice staff and a saint of a palliative care nurse, Nancy died peacefully in her sleep. Originally from Florida, Nancy, born July 2 1945, had resided in the area (Woodstock then, later, Saugerties) for over 50 years. Nancy had a reverence for history and appreciated things with a past; she worked in several antique stores over the years sharing her knowledge of and passion for antiquities. Nancy was a lifelong animal lover and supported rescue dog initiatives. She loved her adopted hometown; Nancy was a volunteer at the Saugerties Lighthouse and frequent Comeau Property hiker (with her beloved dog). Nancy had a green thumb and could coax even the most reluctant houseplant or perennial to flourish. Nancy loved the Hudson Valley’s natural gifts and was happiest amongst wildflowers and trees. She was witty, intelligent and beautiful. Nancy was a single mother who raised 2 children on her own with fortitude and determination. Her survivors include her daughter Jenny of San Francisco CA and son Tommy of Crested Butte CO as well as 3 grandchildren, Phoebe, Arlo and Felix. Her family misses her tremendously and will hold a service to celebrate her life this Spring once the lilacs have bloomed again. Her arrangements are under the supervision of the Seamon-Wilsey Funeral Home, Cor. of John & Lafayette Sts., Saugerties. Expressions of condolence and memorial photos may be shared with the family at SeamonWilseyFuneralHome.com.

SAUGERTIES, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO