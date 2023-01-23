Wild Earth collaborates with the KCSD to get kids out of the classroom and into their natural surroundings

Read full article on original website
N.Y mom, 33, is arrested after letting her 10-year-old son get a tattoo of his name 'in full-size block letters'Westland DailyLloyd, NY
Suri Cruise Makes Her Singing Debut In Mom Katie Holmes Romantic Comedy "Alone Together" Filmed In SalisburyFlorence CarmelaSalisbury, CT
This Abandoned New York Town is One of the Eeriest Places in the CountryTravel MavenPottersville, NY
20 years ago, a young mom of 3 finished her nursing shift and headed home. She hasn't been seen since.Fatim HemrajCatskill, NY
School superintendent rocks Guns N' Roses song to announce snow day
Terry Dade, the Superintendent of the Cornwall Central School District, took to Facebook with his own rendition of the Guns N' Roses song "Sweet Child O' Mine."
Hudson Valley School’s Request to NY Gov Regarding Covid Vaccine
A Hudson Valley School district recently made some news via a letter they sent to the governor of New York, Kathy Hochul. The letter was sent from the Brewster Central School District of Putnam County and in it, the school stated that they are not in support of the current COVID-19 mandates for students. The school also detailed why it was that they collectively came to this decision.
hudsonvalleyone.com
Historical Society of Woodstock receives locally historic gift
The Historical Society of Woodstock recently acquired a treasured relic of Woodstock’s legendary arts colony history. Joseph C. Pollett’s “Self Portrait” was gifted to the organization in beautifully conserved form by local arts champion and accomplished musician Doug James. Pollett (1897-1979), known for his portraits and...
Daring Predator Shows Up at Hudson Valley Monastery
Desperate times call for desperate measures, and a bold predator seems to have found a new home at a Hudson Valley Monastery. The Monastery of Saint Clare in Wappingers Falls, NY is home to many things, including a retreat center, church services, and of course the sisters who call it home. Unfortunately, a carnivorous and rather brave carnivore may want to move in, too.
WRGB
Responding to 'mental health crisis,' NYS legislation would have school start later
CAPITAL REGION (WRGB) — One state lawmaker is raising the alarm over tired teens already behind in learning from the pandemic. Legislation has been introduced in Albany to change that, with an aim to start the school day a little later. The bill itself is relatively simple, but the...
‘Monumental’ Housing Option Announced for Dutchess County, NY
Sadly, owning a condo or home in the Hudson Valley has become a lot harder and it's not as easy as it once was. We all work so hard and the thought of not being able to own something of your own is very terrifying and extremely sad. However, an incredible new housing option will be making its way into the Hudson Valley.
Middletown Indoor Flea Market Closed Due to ‘Dangerous’ Conditions
Unsafe conditions have become an issue for one area. It's never good when a business needs to change locations and it's even worse when its due to an unsafe building. One popular location is being forced to relocate due to unsafe conditions that potentially could be harmful to customers. What...
WRGB
Recipients, food pantries, communities brace for end of additional SNAP benefits
Albany — In March, the more than 1.6 million households who have been receiving additional SNAP benefits since April 2020 will once again receive a normal amount. For almost three years, SNAP recipients have been receiving nearly $100 extra per month for groceries. With Congress passing the Consolidated Appropriations...
Update on Mom Who Snuck Into High School Before Her Kid’s Fight
Staff at Arlington High School sent out an update on a mother who accompanied her daughter to school before an altercation. Most parents would do anything to protect their kids but most can agree that showing up to school to confront other students is a bit extreme. Last week parents of students in the Arlington School District received an email from the superintendent that stated two female students got into an altercation before classes began on the morning of January 17. There was not a lot of specific details about the fight but it was also revealed that the mother of a student involved in the altercation was accompanied by her mother who slipped into the school undetected by security. She was allegedly disguised as a student.
There Is Some New Stuff Brewing In Walden, NY
Theirs a new dog in town starting February 2nd, 2023 and I think many of you will enjoy what it's got brewing. Walden is home to many of our favorite small businesses and it looks like they are about to get another one. I am hoping 2023 is the year...
Is it Required to Use Your Blinker When You Enter a Roundabout in New York?
There are a ton of things we can get a ticket for while driving, so I want to make sure I'm not telling my 16-year-old daughter the wrong thing when it comes to entering a roundabout in Poughkeepsie. If you are a parent of a 16-year-old like me, then you...
Astonishing: “Luckiest Guy” Escapes Scary Route 17 Crash
Every so often, something so incredible happens that even photographs can't be believed. One driver is lucky to be alive after a serious crash on Route 17 near Woodbury, NY completely demolished their pickup truck. The opponent? A roughly 50,000-pound tractor trailer. The absolute carnage captured by the Woodbury Fire Department (WFD) below shows exactly how lucky the driver was to escape with their lives.
hudsonvalleyone.com
Who is Howard Harris, and why is he so angry at Woodstock town supervisor Bill McKenna?
Woodstock is a community famous for the depths and lengths of its verbal feuds, sometimes passed from one generation to another. Over the years, the exchange of views between Bill McKenna and Howard Harris has become as worthy candidate for inclusion in the hall of fame of Woodstock disputes. Harris,...
Hudson Valley Drivers Creeped Out, Confused by Mysterious Sign
A mysterious Hudson Valley road sign has local motorists wondering who is Michelle and why does someone miss her so much?. The curious billboard simply says "Hi Michelle Miss You," which has led many people to wonder what the story behind the message is. Some see the sign as a sweet gesture, while others say they're "creeped out" by it.
hudsonvalleyone.com
Nancy Thomassian
Nancy Thomassian,77, of Church Road in Saugerties died on Friday, Dec 30 at Kingston’s Health Alliance Hospital from end stage COPD. Thanks to the wonderful Hudson Valley Hospice staff and a saint of a palliative care nurse, Nancy died peacefully in her sleep. Originally from Florida, Nancy, born July 2 1945, had resided in the area (Woodstock then, later, Saugerties) for over 50 years. Nancy had a reverence for history and appreciated things with a past; she worked in several antique stores over the years sharing her knowledge of and passion for antiquities. Nancy was a lifelong animal lover and supported rescue dog initiatives. She loved her adopted hometown; Nancy was a volunteer at the Saugerties Lighthouse and frequent Comeau Property hiker (with her beloved dog). Nancy had a green thumb and could coax even the most reluctant houseplant or perennial to flourish. Nancy loved the Hudson Valley’s natural gifts and was happiest amongst wildflowers and trees. She was witty, intelligent and beautiful. Nancy was a single mother who raised 2 children on her own with fortitude and determination. Her survivors include her daughter Jenny of San Francisco CA and son Tommy of Crested Butte CO as well as 3 grandchildren, Phoebe, Arlo and Felix. Her family misses her tremendously and will hold a service to celebrate her life this Spring once the lilacs have bloomed again. Her arrangements are under the supervision of the Seamon-Wilsey Funeral Home, Cor. of John & Lafayette Sts., Saugerties. Expressions of condolence and memorial photos may be shared with the family at SeamonWilseyFuneralHome.com.
Danbury Bro Twists His Body Into a Pretzel, Puts Face in Rear End
When you put men, women, alcohol and hormones in the same room there are certainties. One of those certainties is men doing stupid parlor tricks. I found this video on Tik-Tok from @creampie (clever) and I had to share it. It was posted back in July of 2021 and has thousands of views because who doesn't love to watch a man wrestle himself on a dirty floor?
School bus camera captures illegal pass in Red Hook
A 42-year-old woman from Germantown was ticketed for failing to stop for a school bus with lights and stop sign activated and improper use of a lane, after being caught on a camera mounted on a bus.
hudsonvalleyone.com
Joseph Franklin Smith
Joseph (Joe) F. Smith passed away peacefully on January 18 in Cornwall, Pennsylvania surrounded by loving family. Born on July 16, 1932, in Cullman Alabama, Joseph was the oldest child of Charles T. Smith and Audrey Bates Smith of Cullman Alabama. Joe is predeceased by his wife Carole and is...
Newburgh, NY Resorts World Hudson Valley Casino Updates Hours Of Operation
The newest Hudson Valley casino is seeing a few minor changes since its opening last month. The Newburgh Mall has been transformed into the brand new Resorts World Hudson Valley. Construction began in the summer of 2021 and moved along quickly. The newest entertainment attraction in the Hudson Valley opened its doors back on December 28th of 2022. For the last few weeks, Hudson Valley residents have been visiting in droves and cashing in big.
Throwback Diner In New Milford Closes Suddenly: Report
DinerLuxe, a well-known eatery in Litchfield County, shuttered its doors earlier this month with little warning to the community or its staff, i95rock.com reported. The restaurant, which hailed itself as "An American Classic," opened in 2014 in New Milford at 108 Danbury Road as a throwback to the 1950s diner. Owners posted no notice about the closure on any of their social media sites, and most residents heard about the closure through a Facebook post, the outlet reported.
