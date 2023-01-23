ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Paltz, NY

News 12

Concerns about ‘missing mayor’ and stop work orders plague South Blooming Grove

South Blooming Grove residents say Mayor George Kalaj has been missing from his duties as an elected official for two months. News 12 headed to Village Hall Friday to find out where Kalaj is, following multiple complaints. News 12's Blaise Gomez was met by Assistant Mayor Joel Stern, who was recording with his cellphone as News 12 entered the building.
Mid-Hudson News Network

Common Council continues redistricting delays; criticized by commission chairman

POUGHKEEPSIE – The Poughkeepsie City Council, by law, was required to approve new ward maps by December 1, 2022. The maps were required to be submitted to the Dutchess County Board of Elections (BOE) for use in the 2023 elections in November. The council, through a series of inactions and missteps, has failed to meet every deadline associated with the required redistricting using the most recent census data.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Hudson Valley School’s Request to NY Gov Regarding Covid Vaccine

A Hudson Valley School district recently made some news via a letter they sent to the governor of New York, Kathy Hochul. The letter was sent from the Brewster Central School District of Putnam County and in it, the school stated that they are not in support of the current COVID-19 mandates for students. The school also detailed why it was that they collectively came to this decision.
PUTNAM COUNTY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Retired cop gets GOP nod to run for county legislature

TOWN OF WAPPINGER – Retired police officer Robert Faust, a Republican, is running for Dutchess County’s 15th Legislative District. Faust, a first-time candidate for public office, told Mid-Hudson News that he plans to bring his law enforcement knowledge to the legislature to protect the Wappinger community that he and his family have called home for more than two decades.
Mid-Hudson News Network

Orange County to reinvigorate Foreign Trade Zone

GOSHEN – Foreign trade Zone No. 37 is based in Orange County, originally headquartered at New York Stewart International Airport. It has, for the most part, become dormant and now the county wants to reinvigorate it as an additional source of economic development and commerce. County Economic Development Director...
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
hudsonvalleypress.com

Putnam County to Push for Property Tax Deduction

CARMEL – Putnam County Executive Kevin Byrne is advocating for the adoption of new legislation that will cement a property tax deduction program for volunteer firefighters and ambulance workers. In late December of 2022, Governor Hochul signed into law A10155A, which was co-sponsored by then-Assemblymen Kevin Byrne and Michael Lawler. The legislation standardizes and simplifies the existing tax breaks, allowing all counties across New York State to opt into the program.
PUTNAM COUNTY, NY
104.5 The Team

Dutchess County Issues Scam Warning About Latest EBT Card Skimming

Dutchess County Government issued a statement urging residents to protect their EBT Benefits against thieves. Electronic Benefits Transfer (EBT) is an electronic system that allows a Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) participant to pay for food using SNAP benefits. When a participant shops at a SNAP authorized retail store, their SNAP EBT account is debited to reimburse the store for food that was purchased.
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Hurley highway garage deemed unsafe; consultant says demolish it

WEST HURLEY – The Town of Hurley Highway Department garage has been posted as unsafe following an inspection conducted by a Kingston Architectural firm. The facility, at 1035 Dug Hill Road in West Hurley, should be completely demolished, the consulting company, Lockwood Architecture, recommended in its report submitted to the town late on Monday, January 23. The firm conducted its inspection on December 14, 2022.
WEST HURLEY, NY

