ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bettendorf, IA

Comments / 11

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WQAD

Madison Russo donors speaking out, surprised with refunds

BETTENDORF, Iowa — In the fallout of Madison Russo's alleged fake cancer fundraiser, donors across the country are being surprised with refunds and the story they never knew. After the 19-year-old Bettendorf woman was arrested for theft on Monday, Jan. 23, news began to spread that her nearly $38,000...
BETTENDORF, IA
KWQC

1 killed in Davenport crash Thursday

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Davenport Police Department is investigating a crash that left one person dead Thursday night. Around 11:32 p.m., Davenport police, fire, and Medic EMS responded to the 1300 block of Cedar Street for a report of a single-vehicle crash. Police said the preliminary investigation indicates the...
DAVENPORT, IA
ourquadcities.com

Man killed 1, paralyzed another, police allege

A 23-year-old Chicago man is behind bars after Davenport Police allege he shot and killed one person, and shot and paralyzed another person. Daveante Torrence faces charges of attempted murder and second-degree theft, court records show. Shortly before 10 p.m. Dec. 5, 2022, multiple officers from the Davenport Police Department...
DAVENPORT, IA
WQAD

Davenport car crash leaves lone driver dead, police say

DAVENPORT, Iowa — One person is dead after a single-vehicle crash late Thursday night in Davenport, according to a DPD news release. Around 11:32 p.m., first responders were notified of a crash in the 1300 block of Cedar Street. Police believe that the vehicle was traveling northbound on Cedar...
DAVENPORT, IA
WQAD

Timeline of Events: Bettendorf woman's alleged GoFundMe cancer scam

DAVENPORT, Iowa — The investigation continues after 19-year-old Maddie Russo from Bettendorf was arrested for allegedly scamming donors out of nearly $38,000 claiming she was diagnosed with cancer. Eldridge Police Department arrested Russo on Monday, Jan. 23, reportedly while in class at St. Ambrose University. She was then taken...
BETTENDORF, IA
WQAD

Moline's newest police officer is a floppy-eared good girl!

MOLINE, Ill — The Moline Police Department has a new police officer, and her name is Pepper!. The department's newest officer is a 1-year-old Bluetick Coonhound therapy K9. Pepper was found running around on the streets of Florida when Hurricane Ian made landfall and was subsequently taken to a nearby shelter.
MOLINE, IL
ourquadcities.com

Medical move creates a QC hospital in a hospital

Select Specialty Hospital – Quad Cities, a critical illness recovery hospital, is moving to the third floor of Genesis Medical Center – Davenport, a hospital inside a hospital. Select is a critical illness recovery hospital that cares for patients with specialized needs including those recovering from traumatic injuries...
DAVENPORT, IA
KWQC

Clinton man sentenced to federal prison in connection with 2022 shooting

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Clinton man was sentenced Tuesday to eight years in federal prison for being a felon in possession of ammunition for his involvement in a January 2022 shooting in Davenport. According to court documents and evidence presented at sentencing, Timothy Eugene Angel, 39, fired multiple shots...
DAVENPORT, IA
ourquadcities.com

QC man arrested for domestic violence

A 29-year-old man was arrested Thursday by East Moline Police after he allegedly struck his ex-girlfriend with a loaded handgun. On Jan. 27, 2023 at about 4:39 a.m., East Moline Police got a call from an adult female who said she was struck by her ex, Marshawn S. Pitts, 29, and held her captive in her apartment, in the 1000 block of 51st Avenue, police said in a Friday release.
EAST MOLINE, IL
KCJJ

Police: Merchandise from multiple burglaries found in IC residence

Police say a search warrant has turned up merchandise from multiple burglaries inside an Iowa City residence. A search warrant was executed on 1413 Sycamore Street around 9am on October 20th. Investigators say they found property from at least four burglaries in Iowa City and Coralville in areas of the house under the purview of 36-year-old Bridget Dual. Dual…who has multiple previous theft convictions…has no known ties to the victims, many of whose names were on the stolen property.
IOWA CITY, IA
Oddee

Woman Arrested for Fake Cancer Fundraiser: Part Two

The names of the victims will not be released at this time as we are still trying to collect the information from all victims. Woman Arrested for Fake Cancer Fundraiser: Part One? Because this is part two. Madison shared her fake cancer story publicly, not only on social media and...
ELDRIDGE, IA
ourquadcities.com

Suspect had 6 lbs. marijuana, cocaine, THC, cash, police allege

A 26-year-old Davenport man faces multiple felony charges after police allege he had cocaine, six pounds of marijuana, THC and thousands in cash. Jeremy Miller faces four charges of substance violation, a charge of a used or expired drug tax stamp, and three charges of failure to affix a drug tax stamp, court records show.
DAVENPORT, IA
ourquadcities.com

18-year-old woman arrested in hit and run

An 18-year-old Muscatine woman was arrested Thursday following a hit-and-run investigation by the Muscatine Police Department. The Muscatine Police and Fire Departments were called to the 300 block of Broadway Street on Jan. 13, 2023, for a woman who had been run over by a vehicle, according to a city release Thursday. The initial investigation revealed that the collision had been the result of a larger disturbance where two groups of people came together for a mutual fight.
MUSCATINE, IA
KWQC

Jury convicts man in Galesburg shooting

GALESBURG, Ill. (KWQC) - A Knox County jury on Wednesday found a man guilty in connection with a 2022 shooting in Galesburg. Knox County State’s Attorney Jeremy Karlin said the jury deliberated for an hour before convicting Brandon S. Wilson, 38, guilty of attempted first-degree murder, aggravated battery with a firearm, aggravated discharge of a firearm and unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon following a three-day trial.
GALESBURG, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy