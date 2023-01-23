Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Madison Russo donors speaking out, surprised with refunds
BETTENDORF, Iowa — In the fallout of Madison Russo's alleged fake cancer fundraiser, donors across the country are being surprised with refunds and the story they never knew. After the 19-year-old Bettendorf woman was arrested for theft on Monday, Jan. 23, news began to spread that her nearly $38,000...
KWQC
1 killed in Davenport crash Thursday
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Davenport Police Department is investigating a crash that left one person dead Thursday night. Around 11:32 p.m., Davenport police, fire, and Medic EMS responded to the 1300 block of Cedar Street for a report of a single-vehicle crash. Police said the preliminary investigation indicates the...
ourquadcities.com
Man killed 1, paralyzed another, police allege
A 23-year-old Chicago man is behind bars after Davenport Police allege he shot and killed one person, and shot and paralyzed another person. Daveante Torrence faces charges of attempted murder and second-degree theft, court records show. Shortly before 10 p.m. Dec. 5, 2022, multiple officers from the Davenport Police Department...
Davenport car crash leaves lone driver dead, police say
DAVENPORT, Iowa — One person is dead after a single-vehicle crash late Thursday night in Davenport, according to a DPD news release. Around 11:32 p.m., first responders were notified of a crash in the 1300 block of Cedar Street. Police believe that the vehicle was traveling northbound on Cedar...
Timeline of Events: Bettendorf woman's alleged GoFundMe cancer scam
DAVENPORT, Iowa — The investigation continues after 19-year-old Maddie Russo from Bettendorf was arrested for allegedly scamming donors out of nearly $38,000 claiming she was diagnosed with cancer. Eldridge Police Department arrested Russo on Monday, Jan. 23, reportedly while in class at St. Ambrose University. She was then taken...
Moline's newest police officer is a floppy-eared good girl!
MOLINE, Ill — The Moline Police Department has a new police officer, and her name is Pepper!. The department's newest officer is a 1-year-old Bluetick Coonhound therapy K9. Pepper was found running around on the streets of Florida when Hurricane Ian made landfall and was subsequently taken to a nearby shelter.
ourquadcities.com
Medical move creates a QC hospital in a hospital
Select Specialty Hospital – Quad Cities, a critical illness recovery hospital, is moving to the third floor of Genesis Medical Center – Davenport, a hospital inside a hospital. Select is a critical illness recovery hospital that cares for patients with specialized needs including those recovering from traumatic injuries...
98.1 KHAK
Police: Eastern Iowa Woman Stole From Hundreds of People with False Claims
A 19-year-old woman from eastern Iowa has been arrested, less than two weeks after police learned that she may be stealing from people who were trying to help her. The problem was, the police says the story she was telling wasn't true. The Eldridge Police Department says in a release...
Police recover money, wig, medical supplies during search warrant on Madison Russo's apartment
The woman accused of faking cancer to solicit more than $37,000 in donations had many items confiscated from her Bettendorf apartment during a search warrant on Monday, including cash, medical equipment and a 2023 Kia Sportage. As of this publishing, 19-year-old Madison Russo is out on bond, which was paid...
KWQC
Clinton man sentenced to federal prison in connection with 2022 shooting
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Clinton man was sentenced Tuesday to eight years in federal prison for being a felon in possession of ammunition for his involvement in a January 2022 shooting in Davenport. According to court documents and evidence presented at sentencing, Timothy Eugene Angel, 39, fired multiple shots...
ourquadcities.com
QC man arrested for domestic violence
A 29-year-old man was arrested Thursday by East Moline Police after he allegedly struck his ex-girlfriend with a loaded handgun. On Jan. 27, 2023 at about 4:39 a.m., East Moline Police got a call from an adult female who said she was struck by her ex, Marshawn S. Pitts, 29, and held her captive in her apartment, in the 1000 block of 51st Avenue, police said in a Friday release.
2 teens arrested for stealing car, ramming into Moline police cruiser
MOLINE, Ill. — Two juveniles have been arrested after stealing a car and leading Moline police on a pursuit through Moline and Rock Island, according to a release. On Tuesday, Jan. 23 around 4 p.m., Moline police responded to the 700 block of 51st Street for a report that a Kia Sportage had just been stolen.
KCJJ
Police: Merchandise from multiple burglaries found in IC residence
Police say a search warrant has turned up merchandise from multiple burglaries inside an Iowa City residence. A search warrant was executed on 1413 Sycamore Street around 9am on October 20th. Investigators say they found property from at least four burglaries in Iowa City and Coralville in areas of the house under the purview of 36-year-old Bridget Dual. Dual…who has multiple previous theft convictions…has no known ties to the victims, many of whose names were on the stolen property.
Oddee
Woman Arrested for Fake Cancer Fundraiser: Part Two
The names of the victims will not be released at this time as we are still trying to collect the information from all victims. Woman Arrested for Fake Cancer Fundraiser: Part One? Because this is part two. Madison shared her fake cancer story publicly, not only on social media and...
ourquadcities.com
Suspect had 6 lbs. marijuana, cocaine, THC, cash, police allege
A 26-year-old Davenport man faces multiple felony charges after police allege he had cocaine, six pounds of marijuana, THC and thousands in cash. Jeremy Miller faces four charges of substance violation, a charge of a used or expired drug tax stamp, and three charges of failure to affix a drug tax stamp, court records show.
ourquadcities.com
18-year-old woman arrested in hit and run
An 18-year-old Muscatine woman was arrested Thursday following a hit-and-run investigation by the Muscatine Police Department. The Muscatine Police and Fire Departments were called to the 300 block of Broadway Street on Jan. 13, 2023, for a woman who had been run over by a vehicle, according to a city release Thursday. The initial investigation revealed that the collision had been the result of a larger disturbance where two groups of people came together for a mutual fight.
KWQC
Jury convicts man in Galesburg shooting
GALESBURG, Ill. (KWQC) - A Knox County jury on Wednesday found a man guilty in connection with a 2022 shooting in Galesburg. Knox County State’s Attorney Jeremy Karlin said the jury deliberated for an hour before convicting Brandon S. Wilson, 38, guilty of attempted first-degree murder, aggravated battery with a firearm, aggravated discharge of a firearm and unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon following a three-day trial.
Maquoketa Caves State Park shooting: 911 call offers glimpse into what happened
MAQUOKETA, Iowa — A single phone call was made to 911 on the morning of the July 22 triple homicide at Maquoketa Caves State Park. DCI and the Jackson County Sheriff's Office responded to the state park at approximately 6:23 a.m. following reports of a shooting in the park's campground. Once there, three people were found dead.
KCJJ
IC man accused of pawning thousands of dollars worth of his roommate’s disc golf equipment
Iowa City Police say a suspect stole thousands of dollars in disc golf equipment from his roommate and pawned it. Arrest records indicate 52-year-old David Schultz of The Quarters on Highway 6 East sold between 300 and 350 disc golf discs to Play It Again Sports on 1st Avenue last November. The total value of the discs was between $4,500 and $7,000.
See The Davenport House That’s Been Called A “Nightmare On Zillow Street”
A Davenport house that's on the market is drawing attention for it's fixer-upper looks. A group on Facebook, called "Nightmare On Zillow Street", looks at different homes in different parts of the country that have pretty rough listing pictures. In the last few months, there has been one in Geneseo and one in Garner.
Comments / 11