Cleveland, OH

WKYC

Destiny Leo scores 31, Cleveland State crushes Detroit Mercy 107-65

DETROIT — Destiny Leo tied her season-high with 31 points as Cleveland State rolled to a resounding 107-65 win over Detroit Mercy Thursday night. The Vikings (18-3, 9-2 Horizon League) never trailed once in the rout, jumping out to an 18-2 lead and never looking back. Leo made 76.9% of her field goal attempts and all eight of her free throws, while Amele Ngwafang added 16 points and nine rebounds in just 13 minutes of action.
CLEVELAND, OH
WKYC

Cleveland Heights High School puts 'additional protocols' in place for Friday night basketball game after large fight erupts

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio — New protocols were put in place for the latest home basketball game Friday night at Cleveland Heights High School. These changes came after a large fight with at least 50 people erupted in the school’s parking lot earlier this week following the Cleveland Heights vs. Garfield Heights boys basketball game. Authorities say two police officers were assaulted during the incident and two teens were hurt.
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, OH
WKYC

Guardians' 2022 season named Moment of the Year at Greater Cleveland Sports Awards

CLEVELAND — It was a moment none of us truly expected, but one we all reveled in when it indeed happened before our very eyes. The Guardians' American League Central Division championship and improbable run to the division series was named as the 2022 Moment of the Year at Wednesday's Greater Cleveland Sports Awards. Bally Sports Great Lakes broadcasters Al Pawlowski and Matt Underwood presented the honor, which manager Terry Francona accepted on the team's behalf.
CLEVELAND, OH
WKYC

WATCH: Video released of Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson's truck being stolen in North Olmsted

NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio — The North Olmsted Police Department has released new surveillance video from a car theft incident that happened on Jan. 14. Five vehicles, including Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson's Dodge Ram pickup truck, were stolen from the Mercedes-Benz of North Olmsted dealership earlier this month. Video from the incident can be watched in the media player at the top of this story as well as on our YouTube page.
NORTH OLMSTED, OH
WKYC

4 Cleveland chefs named semifinalists for 2023 James Beard Awards

CLEVELAND — On Wednesday, the James Beard Foundation announced its 2023 Restaurant and Chef Awards semifinalists. And Cleveland was well-represented on the list. Altogether, one Cleveland restauranter and three chefs made the cut, with Brandon Chrostowski of EDWINS Leadership and Restaurant Institute (EDWINS Leadership and Restaurant Institute, edwins too, EDWINS Bakery, and others) being named a semifinalist in the "Outstanding Restauranter" category. Additionally, Allie La Valle-Umansky, Jeremy Umansky, and Kenny Scott of Larder Delicatessen & Bakery are semifinalists in the "Best Chef: Great Lakes (Illinois, Indiana, Michigan and Ohio)" category.
CLEVELAND, OH
WKYC

Salvation Army opens three preschools in Cleveland

CLEVELAND — The Salvation Army of Greater Cleveland has announced that they are opening three new preschool locations for children ages three to five. Enrollment for all three of the locations is now open and will accept Title XX government vouchers, private pay and offer sliding-scale scholarships. SUBSCRIBE: Get...
CLEVELAND, OH
WKYC

Goodyear set to announce 'restructuring actions' on Friday

AKRON, Ohio — UPDATE | Goodyear has announced they are cutting approximately 5% of their salaried staff globally -- which is roughly 500 jobs. You can read the full update and company statement HERE. Original story before the announcement was revealed:. Akron-based Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has told...
AKRON, OH
WKYC

New St. Patrick's Day bar to open in Flats East Bank this weekend

CLEVELAND — Following a successful run as the X-MAS Bar pop-up in Cleveland, the bar is being transformed ahead of St. Patrick's Day. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. According to Clover Bar's Instagram page,...
CLEVELAND, OH
WKYC

Orchids Forever set to open Saturday at Cleveland Botanical Garden

CLEVELAND — Are you looking for a way to escape the winter blues in Northeast Ohio?. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. This weekend, the Cleveland Botanical Garden is opening Orchids Forever, which features "vibrant...
CLEVELAND, OH

