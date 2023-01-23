CLEVELAND — It was a moment none of us truly expected, but one we all reveled in when it indeed happened before our very eyes. The Guardians' American League Central Division championship and improbable run to the division series was named as the 2022 Moment of the Year at Wednesday's Greater Cleveland Sports Awards. Bally Sports Great Lakes broadcasters Al Pawlowski and Matt Underwood presented the honor, which manager Terry Francona accepted on the team's behalf.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO