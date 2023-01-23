Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Destiny Leo scores 31, Cleveland State crushes Detroit Mercy 107-65
DETROIT — Destiny Leo tied her season-high with 31 points as Cleveland State rolled to a resounding 107-65 win over Detroit Mercy Thursday night. The Vikings (18-3, 9-2 Horizon League) never trailed once in the rout, jumping out to an 18-2 lead and never looking back. Leo made 76.9% of her field goal attempts and all eight of her free throws, while Amele Ngwafang added 16 points and nine rebounds in just 13 minutes of action.
Cleveland Heights High School puts 'additional protocols' in place for Friday night basketball game after large fight erupts
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio — New protocols were put in place for the latest home basketball game Friday night at Cleveland Heights High School. These changes came after a large fight with at least 50 people erupted in the school’s parking lot earlier this week following the Cleveland Heights vs. Garfield Heights boys basketball game. Authorities say two police officers were assaulted during the incident and two teens were hurt.
3 questions: Akron RubberDucks announcer talks baseball and broadcasting with I Promise student reporter
AKRON, Ohio — Marrco LaNave is the Lead Broadcaster for the Akron RubberDucks minor league baseball team, having been doing doing play-by-play for the Guardians' Double-A affiliate since 2018. He recently stopped stopped by the I Promise School for an interview with student reporter Preston Thompson. LaNave spoke about...
Videos show a huge fight after a Cleveland Heights high school basketball game, Browns’ Deshaun Watson’s truck being stolen, and more: 3News Daily
CLEVELAND — New on 3, get the latest information on what's happening and impacting you across Northeast Ohio on Thursday, January 26, 2023, on 3News Daily with Stephanie Haney. Police body camera video shows a huge fight where two police officers got punched after a high school basket game,...
USFL's Pittsburgh Maulers and New Jersey Generals to play in Canton during 2023 season; Canton to also host championship game
CANTON, Ohio — Last year, Canton made history when it hosted the United States Football League's (USFL) inaugural championship game. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. On Wednesday, the league and city announced that they...
GUIDE | 23rd annual Greater Cleveland Sports Awards to be held Wednesday at Rocket Morgage FieldHouse: Here's what you need to know
CLEVELAND — The Greater Cleveland Sports Awards are returning for its 23rd annual celebration on Wednesday, Jan. 25. The event, which honors the top professional, collegiate and high school athletes, will take place at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse for the second consecutive year. 3News has compiled a guide of everything...
Guardians' 2022 season named Moment of the Year at Greater Cleveland Sports Awards
CLEVELAND — It was a moment none of us truly expected, but one we all reveled in when it indeed happened before our very eyes. The Guardians' American League Central Division championship and improbable run to the division series was named as the 2022 Moment of the Year at Wednesday's Greater Cleveland Sports Awards. Bally Sports Great Lakes broadcasters Al Pawlowski and Matt Underwood presented the honor, which manager Terry Francona accepted on the team's behalf.
'We have been here too many times': Northeast Ohio leaders react to video showing deadly police beating of Tyre Nichols
CLEVELAND — On Friday, the Memphis Police Department in Tennessee released body and traffic camera footage showing the deadly beating of Tyre Nichols at the hands of several officers. Nichols ended up in critical condition after police punched, kicked, hit, and pepper-sprayed him following a traffic stop on Jan....
WATCH: Video released of Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson's truck being stolen in North Olmsted
NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio — The North Olmsted Police Department has released new surveillance video from a car theft incident that happened on Jan. 14. Five vehicles, including Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson's Dodge Ram pickup truck, were stolen from the Mercedes-Benz of North Olmsted dealership earlier this month. Video from the incident can be watched in the media player at the top of this story as well as on our YouTube page.
3 Things Poppin' in Northeast Ohio: Crocker Park Ice Festival, Monsters hockey, Totally Rad Vintage Fest
CLEVELAND — Have you lived in Northeast Ohio forever, or maybe you're new to the area? Whatever your story, the region has tons to offer when it comes to experiences and adventures. However, at times it can be hard to find and narrow down the best ways to spend...
4 Cleveland chefs named semifinalists for 2023 James Beard Awards
CLEVELAND — On Wednesday, the James Beard Foundation announced its 2023 Restaurant and Chef Awards semifinalists. And Cleveland was well-represented on the list. Altogether, one Cleveland restauranter and three chefs made the cut, with Brandon Chrostowski of EDWINS Leadership and Restaurant Institute (EDWINS Leadership and Restaurant Institute, edwins too, EDWINS Bakery, and others) being named a semifinalist in the "Outstanding Restauranter" category. Additionally, Allie La Valle-Umansky, Jeremy Umansky, and Kenny Scott of Larder Delicatessen & Bakery are semifinalists in the "Best Chef: Great Lakes (Illinois, Indiana, Michigan and Ohio)" category.
Russell Wintner, owner and manager of Cleveland's iconic Memphis Kiddie Park, dies at age 70
CLEVELAND — Russell Wintner, the owner and manager of Memphis Kiddie Park, has passed away at the age of 70. Wintner, who is survived by his wife Elli and two children, died earlier this week at his winter home in Delray Beach, Florida. 3News spent time with Wintner last...
Salvation Army opens three preschools in Cleveland
CLEVELAND — The Salvation Army of Greater Cleveland has announced that they are opening three new preschool locations for children ages three to five. Enrollment for all three of the locations is now open and will accept Title XX government vouchers, private pay and offer sliding-scale scholarships. SUBSCRIBE: Get...
Police video of Tyre Nichols' deadly beating to be released today, new video of Cleveland police shooting, and more: 3News Daily with Stephanie Haney
CLEVELAND — New on 3, get the latest information on what's happening and impacting you across Northeast Ohio on Friday, January 27, 2023, on 3News Daily with Stephanie Haney. Police body camera video of the deadly beating of Tyre Nichols is expected to be released today. Learn what we...
Goodyear set to announce 'restructuring actions' on Friday
AKRON, Ohio — UPDATE | Goodyear has announced they are cutting approximately 5% of their salaried staff globally -- which is roughly 500 jobs. You can read the full update and company statement HERE. Original story before the announcement was revealed:. Akron-based Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has told...
Memphis Avenue Bridge in Cuyahoga County scheduled to open Monday
CLEVELAND — The Cuyahoga County Department of Public Works has announced that the Memphis Avenue Bridge in Brooklyn is scheduled to reopen on Monday, Jan. 30, at 5 p.m. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter.
New St. Patrick's Day bar to open in Flats East Bank this weekend
CLEVELAND — Following a successful run as the X-MAS Bar pop-up in Cleveland, the bar is being transformed ahead of St. Patrick's Day. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. According to Clover Bar's Instagram page,...
Orchids Forever set to open Saturday at Cleveland Botanical Garden
CLEVELAND — Are you looking for a way to escape the winter blues in Northeast Ohio?. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. This weekend, the Cleveland Botanical Garden is opening Orchids Forever, which features "vibrant...
Welcome to The Vegan House, a unique new restaurant on Cleveland's west side
CLEVELAND — Born and raised in Cleveland's St. Clair-Superior neighborhood, Chaundrea Simmons' career as a vegan chef has been filled with unique and unconventional terms, but her passion for cooking started at a young age. "I have been vegetarian since high school," Simmons says. "I just remember telling my...
New year, new headshots? Mike Polk Jr. checks out Parma event to pick to the perfect picture
PARMA, Ohio — They say you never get a second chance to make a first impression. That’s why that headshot photo on your LinkedIn profile or your company website actually matters. Fair or not, presentation is meaningful, and you don’t want to represent yourself poorly. That’s why...
