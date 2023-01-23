Read full article on original website
$1.3K stolen from the Crossing Outlets, suspects wanted
TANNERSVILLE, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are searching for two people who they say stole $1,300 from a store at the Crossing Outlets in Monroe County. According to the Pocono Township Police Department, the two people pictured below are suspects in a retail theft at the North Face store in the outlets. On January 15 police […]
Active police investigation at property in Noxen
NOXEN TOWNSHIP, WYOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police are conducting an investigation at a property in Noxen Friday morning. Pennsylvania State Police cruisers have been parked on a property located on Route 29 in Noxen Township, Wyoming County since Thursday afternoon. They were using heavy equipment to dig in an area at the rear of […]
Woman wanted in alleged Crossing Outlet theft
TANNERSVILLE, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are asking for public help in finding a woman they say stole from the Crossing Premium Outlets. According to the Pocono Township Police Department, on January 21 around 4:00 p.m., the woman pictured below entered the Tommy Hilfiger store at the outlets in Tannersville. Police say while inside the […]
Suspected drug dealer prayed during 100+ mph chase with Pa. police, passenger says
A man accused of selling methamphetamine in a Lehigh Valley park-and-ride lot fled from officers and hit speeds of more than 100 mph during a subsequent chase, Pennsylvania State Police said. The Dec. 28 chase started with a drug deal in the park-and-ride lot off Route 33 in Bethlehem Township...
WFMZ-TV Online
Two arrested in connection with bank robbery in Palmer Twp.
PALMER TWP., Pa. - Two people are behind bars after thieves targeted a pair of banks at just about the exact same time Thursday afternoon. The banks are located less than two miles apart from each other in Palmer Township, Northampton County. So far, police have not said there's any...
Suspended Scranton officer admits to theft
A suspended Scranton police sargeant has plead guilty to theft. 50 year old Jeffrey Vaughan admitted in court to being paid for work he didn’t do. The felony count is theft of a program receiving federal funds.
Police: Plymouth man claims “bylaws” allowed him to fire warning shot
WILKES-BARRE — A man from Plymouth claimed he had the right to fire a warning shot because it was “in the bylaws.”
Multiple drugs found in home, suspect wanted
ARCHBALD, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police are searching for a woman they say is a suspected drug dealer of meth and heroin in Lackawanna County. According to Pennsylvania State Police, Lackawanna County District Attorney’s Office served a search warrant on a house on Krajewski Road in Archbald Tuesday. As a result, investigators seized methamphetamine, […]
Bags of meth seized after driver found sleeping
BRIAR CREEK, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police arrested a woman they say was found sleeping with the engine running and several bags of meth inside the car. According to Pennsylvania State Police, in December 2022 around 12:49 a.m., troopers saw a car parked in the 2100 block of West Front Street in Columbia County with […]
State police investigation in Wyoming County
NOXEN, Pa. — State police in Wyoming County searched a property in Noxen on Friday. State police spent most of the day outside Simon's Auto parts Along Route 29 in Noxen Township for what they call a criminal investigation. Troopers wouldn't provide much information about what they were looking...
WOLF
Two wanted for theft in Scranton
SCRANTON (LACKAWANNA COUNTY) - WOLF — The Scranton Police Department is seeking to identify two suspects they say were involved in a theft at Sam's Club on Viewmont Drive in Scranton. Officials say a woman wearing a gray hat and face mask and a man wearing a white hat...
Man wanted on charges of strangulation, terroristic threats
Bloomsburg, Pa. — A man with an active protection from abuse order against him is wanted by police in Columbia County. The Bloomsburg Police Department has issued an active felony warrant for Andrew D. Meckley, 48, for charges of strangulation, burglary, terroristic threats, and simple assault. At the time of the incident, police say Meckley was not allowed near the victim's residence due to the active PFA. Meckley allegedly broke...
Former police sergeant faces 10 years in prison
SCRANTON, Pa. — A former police sergeant faces up to 10 years in prison for taking thousands of dollars for work he never completed. Jeffrey Vaughn pleaded guilty to theft concerning programs receiving federal funds. Scranton police provided extra patrols at various federally funded housing projects in the city,...
Police Search For Missing Northampton County Juvenile
Police are seeking the public’s help locating a runaway juvenile from Northampton County. Logan Stenger lives in the 3800 block of William Penn Highway in Palmer Township, police said on Thursday, Jan. 26. Stenger stands 5 feet 6 inches tall and has brown hair and brown eyes. No further...
Burglars Flee When Confronted By Lehigh Homeowners: Police
A trio of would-be thieves pounded pavement when confronted by the Lehigh County homeowners they had planned to rob, authorities say. The break-in occurred at about 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 24, said Salisbury Township police in a statement. The burglars forced their way into the rear of a home near Fairfield Drive and Barrington Lane, officials said.
WFMZ-TV Online
Man accused in armed robbery at PNC Bank in Monroe
EAST STROUDSBURG, Pa. - Police arrested a man they say stole $20 from a customer in the parking lot of a bank over the weekend. On Sunday at around 10 a.m. the Stroud Area Regional Police Department was sent to an armed robbery at the PNC Bank in East Stroudsburg. A man and his child were in a vehicle at the drive-thru ATM machine in the parking lot.
WOLF
West Hazleton Police Chief Brian Buglio deemed 'unsuitable for public service'
WEST HAZLETON, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — The NAACP's Wilkes-Barre branch says former West Hazleton Police Chief Brian Buglio is unsuitable for public service. He was sentenced to two months in prison and four months of house arrest in October 2021. He pleaded guilty to a federal charge after threatening...
WOLF
Paupack Township Man In Custody After Barricading Himself
PAUPACK TOWNSHIP, WAYNE CO. (WOLF) — State police responded to a situation in Wayne County this afternoon, after a man barricaded himself inside a home for hours. It all started around 7am on White Birch Lane in Paupack Township. Troopers on the scene told FOX56 that it was an...
Scranton man arrested for string of burglaries
SCRANTON, Pa. — Police in Scranton arrested a man for a series of burglaries in the city spanning several years. Matthew Husted, 51, of Scranton, was charged Monday for his role in ten burglaries in Scranton. Husted is accused of burglarizing the 606 Club in South Scranton on two...
Lackawanna County man facing charges, accused of stealing money from little league
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — A man in Lackawanna County is facing charges for allegedly stealing money from a little league. Frank Babarsky of Archbald is accused of writing out roughly $5,000 in checks to himself and signing the names of the current and former Lakeland Little League presidents. Babarsky...
