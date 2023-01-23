ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilkes-barre Township, PA

Comments / 6

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WBRE

$1.3K stolen from the Crossing Outlets, suspects wanted

TANNERSVILLE, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are searching for two people who they say stole $1,300 from a store at the Crossing Outlets in Monroe County. According to the Pocono Township Police Department, the two people pictured below are suspects in a retail theft at the North Face store in the outlets. On January 15 police […]
MONROE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Active police investigation at property in Noxen

NOXEN TOWNSHIP, WYOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police are conducting an investigation at a property in Noxen Friday morning. Pennsylvania State Police cruisers have been parked on a property located on Route 29 in Noxen Township, Wyoming County since Thursday afternoon. They were using heavy equipment to dig in an area at the rear of […]
NOXEN, PA
WBRE

Woman wanted in alleged Crossing Outlet theft

TANNERSVILLE, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are asking for public help in finding a woman they say stole from the Crossing Premium Outlets. According to the Pocono Township Police Department, on January 21 around 4:00 p.m., the woman pictured below entered the Tommy Hilfiger store at the outlets in Tannersville. Police say while inside the […]
TANNERSVILLE, PA
WBRE

Multiple drugs found in home, suspect wanted

ARCHBALD, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police are searching for a woman they say is a suspected drug dealer of meth and heroin in Lackawanna County. According to Pennsylvania State Police, Lackawanna County District Attorney’s Office served a search warrant on a house on Krajewski Road in Archbald Tuesday. As a result, investigators seized methamphetamine, […]
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Bags of meth seized after driver found sleeping

BRIAR CREEK, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police arrested a woman they say was found sleeping with the engine running and several bags of meth inside the car. According to Pennsylvania State Police, in December 2022 around 12:49 a.m., troopers saw a car parked in the 2100 block of West Front Street in Columbia County with […]
COLUMBIA COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

State police investigation in Wyoming County

NOXEN, Pa. — State police in Wyoming County searched a property in Noxen on Friday. State police spent most of the day outside Simon's Auto parts Along Route 29 in Noxen Township for what they call a criminal investigation. Troopers wouldn't provide much information about what they were looking...
WYOMING COUNTY, PA
WOLF

Two wanted for theft in Scranton

SCRANTON (LACKAWANNA COUNTY) - WOLF — The Scranton Police Department is seeking to identify two suspects they say were involved in a theft at Sam's Club on Viewmont Drive in Scranton. Officials say a woman wearing a gray hat and face mask and a man wearing a white hat...
SCRANTON, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Man wanted on charges of strangulation, terroristic threats

Bloomsburg, Pa. — A man with an active protection from abuse order against him is wanted by police in Columbia County. The Bloomsburg Police Department has issued an active felony warrant for Andrew D. Meckley, 48, for charges of strangulation, burglary, terroristic threats, and simple assault. At the time of the incident, police say Meckley was not allowed near the victim's residence due to the active PFA. Meckley allegedly broke...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Former police sergeant faces 10 years in prison

SCRANTON, Pa. — A former police sergeant faces up to 10 years in prison for taking thousands of dollars for work he never completed. Jeffrey Vaughn pleaded guilty to theft concerning programs receiving federal funds. Scranton police provided extra patrols at various federally funded housing projects in the city,...
SCRANTON, PA
Daily Voice

Burglars Flee When Confronted By Lehigh Homeowners: Police

A trio of would-be thieves pounded pavement when confronted by the Lehigh County homeowners they had planned to rob, authorities say. The break-in occurred at about 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 24, said Salisbury Township police in a statement. The burglars forced their way into the rear of a home near Fairfield Drive and Barrington Lane, officials said.
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Man accused in armed robbery at PNC Bank in Monroe

EAST STROUDSBURG, Pa. - Police arrested a man they say stole $20 from a customer in the parking lot of a bank over the weekend. On Sunday at around 10 a.m. the Stroud Area Regional Police Department was sent to an armed robbery at the PNC Bank in East Stroudsburg. A man and his child were in a vehicle at the drive-thru ATM machine in the parking lot.
EAST STROUDSBURG, PA
WOLF

Paupack Township Man In Custody After Barricading Himself

PAUPACK TOWNSHIP, WAYNE CO. (WOLF) — State police responded to a situation in Wayne County this afternoon, after a man barricaded himself inside a home for hours. It all started around 7am on White Birch Lane in Paupack Township. Troopers on the scene told FOX56 that it was an...
WAYNE COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Scranton man arrested for string of burglaries

SCRANTON, Pa. — Police in Scranton arrested a man for a series of burglaries in the city spanning several years. Matthew Husted, 51, of Scranton, was charged Monday for his role in ten burglaries in Scranton. Husted is accused of burglarizing the 606 Club in South Scranton on two...
SCRANTON, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy