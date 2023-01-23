ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Friends’ enters the conversation hearts this Valentine’s Day

By Heidi Schmidt
There’s a new spin on a staple this Valentine’s Day .

Conversation Hearts have been a favorite to get and receive for decades. This year, BRACH’S is adding 26 quotes from the popular tv show, “Friends” into the candy mix.

Fans will find sayings such as “UR MY LBSTER,” “MOO POINT,” and “ON A BREAK.”

The Friends quotes will also be on new candy hearts flavors, including watermelon, strawberry, blueberry, cherry, and orange.

Those interested in buying the Friends-themed conversation hearts need to look for specially branded bags of candy. The special bags are being sold at stores nationwide, like Walmart, Walgreens, and even Amazon.

Classic conversation hearts will also continue to be available this Valentine’s Day.

