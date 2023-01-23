Read full article on original website
When will K-State’s football schedule be released?
MANHATTAN, KS. (KSNT)- Fans are asking more questions about the 2023 Kansas State football schedule. Typically, the schedule is released by now. This year, Big 12 teams have not released their full schedules. K-State Athletic Director Gene Taylor provided some clarity in a video K-State Athletics released on Friday. “There are just a lot of things […]
Kansas State Collegian
Mansfield looks to be the next stellar K-State hire
Just over four years ago, Kansas State Athletic Director Gene Taylor hired four-time FCS Champion Chris Klieman to coach the K-State football team. In his fourth year, Klieman led the team to new heights with a Big 12 Championship title and a Sugar Bowl appearance. Ten months ago, Taylor hired Jerome Tang, a National Champion as an assistant coach, as head coach of the men’s basketball team now ranked No. 5 in the country. Now, for a third time, Taylor has hired another National Champion in volleyball head coach Jason Mansfield.
KVOE
Oklahoma State football names two coaches with Emporia ties defensive coordinator and co-defensive coordinator
Two coaches with ties to Emporia have been named Defensive and co-defensive coordinators at Oklahoma State by Head Coach Mike Gundy. Brian Nardo a former coach at Emporia State was named the defensive coordinator and Emporia native Joe Bob Clements has been named Co-Defensive coordinator. Nardo spent last season at...
Kansas State Collegian
Sandstorm returns — but do students understand the significance?
At the Kansas State basketball game against Texas Tech University this past Saturday, Darude’s “Sandstorm” was played for the first time this season. It was met with both screams and confused faces as older students and alumni cheered wildly for the song and younger students just tried to figure out what was going on.
JC Post
Carl R. Ice College of Engineering remains top choice for Kansas engineering students
MANHATTAN —According to enrollment data released by the Kansas Board of Regents, the Carl R. Ice College of Engineering at Kansas State University remains the top choice in Kansas for engineering students, leading the list of state institutions with the largest number of engineering graduates and currently enrolled students of any engineering school in the state in 2022.
Kansas town named finalist in best historic small town contest
ABILENE (KSNT) – Abilene will have another shot at being named as the best historic small town in 2023. USA Today’s 2023 Reader’s Choice Best Historic Small Town content includes the town of Abilene for the fifth year in a row, according to Julie Roller Weeks, Abilene Convention and Visitors Bureau director. This will give […]
Kansas Department of Wildlife & Parks catch and remove 80-pound blue catfish from Kansas River
The Kansas Department of Wildlife & Parks Fisheries Division posted on Facebook Wednesday that they caught and removed an 80-pound blue catfish from the Kansas River.
WIBW
Kansas Monster Buck Classic is going to the dogs
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The outdoors moves inside the Stormont Vail Events Center this weekend. The Monster Buck Classic kicks off Friday, Jan. 27 and runs through Sunday, Jan. 29. Tyler Kirby and Jason Reynolds visited Eye on NE Kansas with a look at what’s in store for this year’s...
New bill could create change on where you drink alcohol in Kansas
TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A new bill introduced in the Kansas Legislature may create new common consumption areas across the state. House Bill 2059 was introduced in the Committee on Federal and State Affairs on Tuesday at the request of the City of Topeka and support from the Greater Topeka Chamber of Commerce. If the […]
KVOE
Emporia State now plans new building as new home for Nursing, Student Wellness
Emporia State’s Nursing program is still moving on campus, but the move is being delayed and the program won’t use an old building when it comes over from Newman Regional Health. The nursing program has been using Newman Regional Health’s Cora Miller Hall for years. Back in April,...
JC Post
Key Leaders Named at Stormont Vail Health Flint Hills Campus
(TOPEKA, Kan., Jan. 20, 2023) — Two key leaders for the Stormont Vail Health Flint Hills Campus have been named and will help guide the Junction City hospital and regional health care clinic recently acquired by Stormont Vail. Timothy Bergeron, MBA, MHA, FACHE, has accepted the position of Regional...
Emporia gazette.com
ESU nursing move delayed, as building must fall
A building on the Emporia State University campus will be torn down for the Department of Nursing, to make room for a new build. The Kansas Board of Regents approved a request last week to raze Central Morse Hall on Morse Drive. The work probably will occur this summer.
KVOE
Feral hogs reported between Emporia and John Redmond Reservoir
Domesticated hogs are great for pork, ham and bacon. Feral hogs, on the other hand, can be extremely harmful in several ways — which makes a recent discovery of wild hogs east of Emporia a concern to state and federal officials. Lyon County Game Warden Aaron Scheve says it’s...
WIBW
Midtown at Aggieville held groundbreaking ceremony
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Midtown at Aggieville held a groundbreaking ceremony this afternoon in Manhattan. BHS Construction and Anderson Knight Architects will construct a building designed to bring jobs to Aggieville between the hours of 8 to 5. Back 9 Development is proud to be a part of this for one of the best districts in the state.
police1.com
Campus Police Officer/SRO @ Washburn Rural High School
Auburn-Washburn USD 437 Police Department - Topeka, Kansas. At Auburn-Washburn, we have a positive and professional culture. We are often described by our employees as a family. We are collaborative and work together to inspire, prepare, and challenge every child, every day. We are student-centered and make decisions for what is best for students. We have high expectations for our staff, students, and community. And we love to celebrate success. We are proud of who we are and what we do!
KVOE
Bike rider hurt after crash involving SUV in east Emporia
A crash in east Emporia between an SUV and bicycle sent the bike rider to Newman Regional Health for treatment Tuesday evening. A vehicle collided with a bike at Ninth and Sylvan around 6:40 pm. Emporia Police Officer Dominick Vortherms says the bike, driven by Raul Reyes of Emporia, was westbound on Ninth when it was hit by an SUV driven by Carla Flores-Rodriguez, also of Emporia. Reyes suffered apparently non-life-threatening injuries.
WIBW
Goodyear Tire Company to take cost-saving actions to improve quarter projections
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company announced Friday that due to several challenges the company has faced this past year, such as cost pressure fueled by inflation; the plant will be taking some measures to save the plant funds. Goodyear has decided to reduce about 5% in...
National retail store moving back to Topeka
Editor’s Note: This article has been updated to reflect that Burlington Coat Factory is now recognized as Burlington Stores. TOPEKA (KSNT) – A national retail chain is set to return to the capital city after packing up shop more than five years ago. Burlington Stores will be setting up in west Topeka July 7, 2023 […]
KSNT
T-Rell casting for new movie in Topeka
TOPEKA (KTMJ) – Musical artist T-Rell joined us to talk about the casting and production of his new movie “My Dawg” in Topeka. Casting for the movie will be on Saturday, January 28th, starting at 2:30pm at the Big Gage Shelter House.
WIBW
TPD units at West Topeka home part of drive-by investigation
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Police say officers at a West Topeka home Friday were investigating a drive-by shooting. Several units, including SWAT vehicles, were at a home in the 1700 block of SW Amhurst Rd. around 2 p.m. The Topeka Police Department says they searched that home, as well as others in the 5600 block of SW 15th St., 1700 block of Fairmont Rd., 1600 block of Oakley Ave., and the 2400 block of Burnett Rd.
