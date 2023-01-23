Areas Affected: Allamakee; Chickasaw; Clayton; Fayette; Floyd; Howard; Mitchell; Winneshiek. ...Snowfall Saturday and Saturday Evening With Travel Impacts Expected... .Light snow will move into areas south of Interstate 90 after 3 AM Saturday. This snow will then become heavier on Saturday morning and continue into the early afternoon. The snow will then gradually come to an end on Saturday night. Total snowfall will range from 3 to 6 inches. In addition to the snow, the northeast winds will increase on Saturday afternoon and Saturday evening with gusts 15 to 25 mph. Some blowing of snow is expected for open areas. Impacts to travel are likely throughout the day. Monitor the forecast if you have plans to travel Saturday and Saturday night. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 10 PM CST SATURDAY...

WINNESHIEK COUNTY, IA ・ 22 HOURS AGO