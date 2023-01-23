Floyd Mayweather to box former Bellator fighter, 'Geordie Shore' star Aaron Chalmers

The string of Floyd Mayweather exhibition bouts continues.

Monday, Mayweather announced his next fight. He’ll take on ex-Bellator fighter and former “Geordie Shore” reality series star Aaron Chalmers on Feb. 25 at The O2 Arena in London.

“Different face, different name, same results,” Mayweather wrote in a caption alongside an announcement graphic.

Chalmers, who 1-0 in boxing, also commented on the bout on Instagram: “It doesn’t get much bigger than this for me!! Some 1s 0 has to go.”

Mayweather, 45, has not competed in a professional bout since a TKO win over Conor McGregor in August 2017 elevated his record to 50-0. Since then, Mayweather has competed in five exhibition bouts against athletes from other combat sports and celebrities. His opponents have included Logan Paul and Mikuru Asakura.

Chalmers, 35, walked away from MMA in 2020 with a 5-2 pro record. He fought four times for Bellator and went 2-2. Despite his brevity in the sport, he got attention for his high-profile status as a member of “Geordie Shore”, a British offshoot of the American series “Jersey Shore.”