Downingtown, PA

With More Locations Closing, Regal Downingtown Now One of Few Remaining Regal Cinemas in Southeastern PA

 4 days ago

Cineworld, the parent company of Regal Cinemas, is planning to close 39 movie theaters throughout the country, including two in the Philadelphia suburbs, but the sole Chester County location is not among them, writes Michael Tanenbaum for the Philly Voice

The nation’s second-biggest movie theater chain announced in September that it was filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. Entering this process makes it easier for the struggling company to back out of leases or negotiate better terms with landlords. 

Movie theaters have continued to struggle to recover from the losses that piled up during the early days of the pandemic. In 2022, the North American box office was $7.5 billion, which is 34 percent below both 2018 and 2019. 

The latest round of closures included one location in Bucks and Montgomery counties each. This leaves Regal Downingtown, located at 100 Quarry Road in Downingtown, as one of the few still standing in Southeastern Pennsylvania. 

Regal Cinemas has more than 500 locations nationwide, which is only behind AMC with nearly 600 locations. 

Read more about Regal Cinemas in the Philly Voice

