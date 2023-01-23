ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greyson F

Popular California Sandwich Restaurant Has Opened in Town

Everyone has a favorite sandwich. It doesn’t matter what your taste buds enjoy, whether you’re vegetarian, vegan, or would rather pile up the meat taller than a goal post. Whatever you enjoy, there’s a sandwich out there for you. Sometimes it does take some searching around to find it though. Not every sandwich joint is going to provide you with that exact, perfect, helping of toppings and bread (or gluten-free wrap, if that’s what you’re into). If you’re in metro Phoenix though, a brand new sandwich restaurant, coming from our neighbors to the west in California, has officially opened and is offering a number of hunger-satisfying sandwiches.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
Greyson F

Burger Chain Restaurant Has Closed in Town

Restaurants come and go. It is the life of the industry. What is sad is when you discover your favorite joint, take in family outings and dinners with friends, build memories, and then have the restaurant close-up shop. When such a thing happens there is a more personal feeling of loss associated with it. One particular restaurant in the Valley, a once-popular burger spot, has now joined the growing list of restaurants to close down so far in 2023, taking with it its food as well as the memories and experiences shared by others within its walls.
TEMPE, AZ
The Independent

Two Arizona teen runaways found dead in a water basin

Two teenage girls who are reported to have run away from a group home in Arizona have been found dead in a water basin in the state, local officials have said. The remains of Kamryn Meyers, 15, and Sitlalli Avelar, 17, were found over the weekend when a man walking his dog called the authorities after seeing what he believed to be a mannequin in a water retention basin in Mesa, east of Phoenix, the local police department said in a statement. The bodies were recovered by police at around 6pm on 21 January. The teens had been reported...
MESA, AZ
New York Post

Arizona border city Yuma on brink of collapse after migrant crisis toll

Officials in an Arizona border town say they get a weekly flood of migrants totaling 6 percent of their population — and the dire scenario has driven the area to the brink of collapse. Yuma has fewer than 100,000 residents, yet the town sees 6,000 migrants illegally crossing its border with Mexico every week, for a total of more than half a million people in the past few years, exasperated Yuma County Supervisor Jonathan Lines told Fox News. “The average for Yuma on a weekly basis is 6,000 people coming across. Of those 6,000, we have 1,000 to 2,000 ‘gotaways’ — people...
YUMA, AZ
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Deepest Lake in Maricopa County

Maricopa County is in south-central Arizona and is the country’s fourth-most populous county. Around 62% of Arizona’s population is in Maricopa. Phoenix, the county seat, is the capital of Arizona. Of the total 9,224 square miles, 24 square miles are covered by water. These waterways include the Gila...
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
12 News

San Tan Valley school put on lockdown after suspect gets on campus

SAN TAN VALLEY, Ariz. — Combs Middle School was placed on lockdown Tuesday morning after a man trying to outrun law enforcement got onto school property. The incident began at about 9:15 a.m. after the Pinal County Sheriff's Office stopped a vehicle near Kenworthy and Combs roads. A passenger in that vehicle had a warrant for their arrest, prompting him to jump out and run toward the middle school, according to J.O. Combs Unified School District.
SAN TAN VALLEY, AZ
The Detroit Free Press

Mayor Duggan's citywide meeting to focus on job training for Detroiters: How to watch

Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan will kick off a citywide, charter-mandated meeting Monday, focusing on the city's economic growth and job opportunities for residents. Duggan will highlight the city's use of $100 million of federal funding through the American Rescue Plan Act to provide Detroiters with scholarships for job training opportunities, said Nicole Sherard-Freeman, group executive for jobs, economy and Detroit at Work. Sherard-Freeman is expected to delve into the program details at the meeting at 7 p.m. in the 13th floor auditorium at the Coleman A. Young Municipal Center.
DETROIT, MI
tourcounsel.com

Park Place | Shopping mall in Tucson, Arizona

We start the list of the best malls, outlets and stores in Tucson, with the Park Place shopping center . This place offers you the best options if you want to go shopping for something simple, some clothing, or a household item. On the other hand, you will also have entertainment areas, and a good food court that you cannot miss.
TUCSON, AZ
Golf.com

Fully Equipped mailbag: 7 equipment essentials for desert golf

Welcome to another edition of the Fully Equipped mailbag, sponsored by Cleveland/Srixon Golf, an interactive GOLF.com series in which we field your hard-hitting gear questions. I’m heading to Arizona for golf, football and more golf. Should I make any tweaks to my clubs before I go?. The lure to...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
12 News

'It heals the soul': Marcos de Niza mariachi band raising money for trip of a lifetime

TEMPE, Ariz. — The bell rings inside Marcos de Niza High School and students begin taking their seats. Most of them are smiling and laughing as they say hello to their friends and classmates. Seats are positioned in a semi-circle, with a music stand placed in front of every other chair. The teacher, Scott Glasser, greets his class with a smile and said, "Let's take it from the top."
TEMPE, AZ
