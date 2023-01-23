Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This NC City Was Named One of the “Best Cities for Beer Drinkers” - Here's WhyKennardo G. JamesAsheville, NC
This Diner Has Been Named the Best in North CarolinaTravel MavenAsheville, NC
Fear of Friday the 13thMargaret MinnicksAsheville, NC
One of the Most Haunted Streets in America is Located Here in North CarolinaTravel MavenAsheville, NC
This Small Town in North Carolina Comes Alive During the Winter SeasonTravel MavenBrevard, NC
Related
WLOS.com
Shelling out too much on eggs? Surging prices could lead to increase in backyard coops
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — High demand and lower supply mean the cost of chicken eggs will continue to rise. According to the Bureau of Labor, the price of one dozen large grade-A eggs has increased alby most 59.9% from December 2021. The latest numbers from the Federal Reserve report...
WYFF4.com
Greenville ice cream shop closing after series of struggles, owner says
GREENVILLE, S.C. — A Greenville ice cream shop that was once called one of the best in America has closed its business at a Greenville County shopping mall. Molly & Myles Ice Cream, on North Pleasantburg Drive in the Cherrydale Point shopping mall, opened in 2018, its owner Nicole O'Brien told WYFF4.com.
This NC City Was Named One of the “Best Cities for Beer Drinkers” - Here's Why
For many individuals, there is nothing more refreshing than a cold mug of beer - especially after a long day. With so many different kinds of beers to choose from, there is something for just about anyone who is an avid beer drinker. Some cities in America are more well-known for beer than others, and according to one major publication - one city in NC was named one of the "Best Cities for Beer Drinkers" in America! In this article, we will take a look at which city in NC made the list, why they made it, as well as look at other cities that made the list!
This Is The Best Chocolate Cake In South Carolina
Eat This, Not That! found the best slice of chocolate cake in each state, including this decadent dessert in South Carolina.
ourstate.com
The Weekend Crowd at JD’s Smokehouse
Jim Goare didn’t care for retirement. After 20 years in the restaurant business, he realized that a slower pace of life didn’t suit him. “I’d see my neighbors go to work, and I’d get depressed,” he says. “I needed something to do.” That’s what brought him and his wife, Debbie, to the foothills to visit family members who were living around Rutherford College — a one-traffic-light town off Interstate 40 — in 2010. They’d spent a year and a half combing the Carolinas and Georgia (where they’d lived for about 25 years) for the perfect place to open a little barbecue restaurant.
WLOS.com
Give your jeans and other denim items a new life at Hard 2 Recycle event in Candler
CANDLER, N.C. (WLOS) — There's a chance to clean out closets and support a good event this weekend. Asheville GreenWorks will help a student team from Martin L. Nesbitt Jr. Discovery Academy by collecting denim clothing 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday at Hominy Valley Elementary School in Candler. The goal is to upcycle the denim clothing into insulation for Habitat for Humanity houses.
WLOS.com
Complaints mount: Changes at Haywood internet, cable provider not going well for customers
HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A new media company to some mountain communities is getting low marks and a high number of complaints about its service. A number of Haywood County customers are expressing their grievances about Zito Media, while the company makes plans for improvements. Several Zito customers...
WLOS.com
Plans in the works for a new gateway to the Smokies arch over Main Street in Waynesville
WAYNESVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Waynesville’s Main Street could be getting a new look with a nod to the past. A gateway to the Smokies arch stretched over Main Street from the 1930s until the early '70s, when it fell into disrepair and was taken down. But a movement...
WLOS.com
Will there be any help for businesses hurt by Asheville water outage?
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — “Help Wanted” signs posted at businesses mean the bosses are hiring. Inside some South Asheville shops and restaurants, the words are a rallying cry for financial help after Asheville’s recent water outage. Business owners also want clear answers about how the outage happened and a backup plan so it doesn't happen again.
NC Police Find Razor Blades On Gas Pump Handles
New fear unlocked. Police in North Carolina has issued a warning to watch out for razor blades being put on gas handles. Now, this was first reported in Forest City, NC which is more towards Charlotte for the findings of the razors on gas pump handles, but people are crazy and you have to know […]
WLOS.com
'A Biltmore Christmas' movie production rolls into South Slope, Hendersonville
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Filming for the Hallmark movie "A Biltmore Christmas" continued Thursday, Jan. 26, with crews setting up shop in downtown Asheville. The film crew and equipment was spotted outside of Antidote, a cocktail bar located on Coxe Avenue. "A Biltmore Christmas" is a Hallmark production of...
WLOS.com
Sharpshooters compete weekly as local indoor range transforms into makeshift course
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — For the past 30 years, sharpshooters from around western North Carolina have gathered to compete, not only against each other, but against themselves. On Wednesday nights, the bullseye range at On Target Indoor Shooting Range and Gun Shop closes, and a makeshift competition course is...
WLOS.com
$16M available for PPP loan forgiveness, but hundreds of area businesses haven't applied
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — In response to the COVID pandemic, the federal government offered loans to businesses through the Paycheck Protection Program in 2020. The program was designed to help businesses keep their doors open and retain their employees, even if customers weren’t walking in their doors. Now,...
WLOS.com
Group encourages families to walk or bike to school, asks NCDOT to help make routes safer
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Land of Sky Regional Council is asking for money from NCDOT to hire a Safe Routes to School coordinator, whose role would be to educate and encourage families to bike or walk to school. The coordinator would also work to improve safety and reduce the...
This Is North Carolina's Most Popular Breakfast Spot
Stacker compiled a list of the fan-favorite breakfast restaurant in each state.
WLOS.com
Providing for those in need, News 13 partners with ABCCM for 2023 Safe & Warm
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Each winter families below the poverty level in Buncombe County and those experiencing homelessness struggle with the cold. WLOS is proud to partner with Asheville Buncombe County Christian Ministries (ABCCM) again this year with their Safe and Warm campaign. The drive kicks off Friday, January 27, at Carolina Furniture Concepts in Arden.
WLOS.com
Consumer Reports: Tips for how to brighten those winter blues
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Winter is here, and with it, shorter days. With less sunlight, you might be finding yourself feeling a little down. Not to worry, though. Consumer Reports has a few tips to help this season feel a little brighter. Less sunlight during the day affects how...
WLOS.com
Work set to begin on $55 million traffic control tower for Asheville Regional Airport
FLETCHER, N.C. (WLOS) — Asheville Regional Airport celebrated a milestone Wednesday when officials broke ground on a $55 million traffic control tower. The old control tower was built in 1961, and a lot has changed since then. "We need to make sure there is the best equipment for maintaining...
WXII 12
Razor blades found in gas pump handles in North Carolina
FOREST CITY, N.C. — Police are warning people to be careful at the pumps after finding razor blades in the gas pump handles at some stations in North Carolina. The Forest City Police Department said officers found multiple instances of razor blades being placed in gas pump handles both in the city and surrounding areas.
WLOS.com
Dog rescued from French Broad River is reunited with owner
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A dog rescued from drowning a couple of weeks ago has reunited with its owner after he saw the pup on News 13. A spokesperson with Asheville Humane Society said Thursday, Jan. 26 that the 20-pound poodle mix is now microchipped and back with family after the harrowing ordeal.
Comments / 0