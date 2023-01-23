ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairview, NC

Comments / 0

 

Kennardo G. James

This NC City Was Named One of the “Best Cities for Beer Drinkers” - Here's Why

For many individuals, there is nothing more refreshing than a cold mug of beer - especially after a long day. With so many different kinds of beers to choose from, there is something for just about anyone who is an avid beer drinker. Some cities in America are more well-known for beer than others, and according to one major publication - one city in NC was named one of the "Best Cities for Beer Drinkers" in America! In this article, we will take a look at which city in NC made the list, why they made it, as well as look at other cities that made the list!
ASHEVILLE, NC
ourstate.com

The Weekend Crowd at JD’s Smokehouse

Jim Goare didn’t care for retirement. After 20 years in the restaurant business, he realized that a slower pace of life didn’t suit him. “I’d see my neighbors go to work, and I’d get depressed,” he says. “I needed something to do.” That’s what brought him and his wife, Debbie, to the foothills to visit family members who were living around Rutherford College — a one-traffic-light town off Interstate 40 — in 2010. They’d spent a year and a half combing the Carolinas and Georgia (where they’d lived for about 25 years) for the perfect place to open a little barbecue restaurant.
RUTHERFORD COLLEGE, NC
WLOS.com

Give your jeans and other denim items a new life at Hard 2 Recycle event in Candler

CANDLER, N.C. (WLOS) — There's a chance to clean out closets and support a good event this weekend. Asheville GreenWorks will help a student team from Martin L. Nesbitt Jr. Discovery Academy by collecting denim clothing 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday at Hominy Valley Elementary School in Candler. The goal is to upcycle the denim clothing into insulation for Habitat for Humanity houses.
CANDLER, NC
WLOS.com

Will there be any help for businesses hurt by Asheville water outage?

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — “Help Wanted” signs posted at businesses mean the bosses are hiring. Inside some South Asheville shops and restaurants, the words are a rallying cry for financial help after Asheville’s recent water outage. Business owners also want clear answers about how the outage happened and a backup plan so it doesn't happen again.
ASHEVILLE, NC
K97.5

NC Police Find Razor Blades On Gas Pump Handles

New fear unlocked. Police in North Carolina has issued a warning to watch out for razor blades being put on gas handles. Now, this was first reported in Forest City, NC which is more towards Charlotte for the findings of the razors on gas pump handles, but people are crazy and you have to know […]
FOREST CITY, NC
WLOS.com

Providing for those in need, News 13 partners with ABCCM for 2023 Safe & Warm

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Each winter families below the poverty level in Buncombe County and those experiencing homelessness struggle with the cold. WLOS is proud to partner with Asheville Buncombe County Christian Ministries (ABCCM) again this year with their Safe and Warm campaign. The drive kicks off Friday, January 27, at Carolina Furniture Concepts in Arden.
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
WLOS.com

Consumer Reports: Tips for how to brighten those winter blues

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Winter is here, and with it, shorter days. With less sunlight, you might be finding yourself feeling a little down. Not to worry, though. Consumer Reports has a few tips to help this season feel a little brighter. Less sunlight during the day affects how...
ASHEVILLE, NC
WXII 12

WLOS.com

Dog rescued from French Broad River is reunited with owner

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A dog rescued from drowning a couple of weeks ago has reunited with its owner after he saw the pup on News 13. A spokesperson with Asheville Humane Society said Thursday, Jan. 26 that the 20-pound poodle mix is now microchipped and back with family after the harrowing ordeal.
ASHEVILLE, NC

