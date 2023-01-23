ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Panama City, FL

WMBB

Woman sentenced to prison for trafficking drug charge

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Most people are usually in prison because they commit a crime, but investigators said a central Florida woman came to a Panhandle prison specifically to commit a crime. Back in September, Angela Benjamin traveled from Spring Hill, Florida to Apalachee Correctional Institution in Sneads, to visit an inmate named Gary […]
SNEADS, FL
WMBB

Colombian man arrested after allegedly taking minor

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Colombian man, who authorities said is in the U.S. illegally, is in jail in Washington County. Washington County Sheriff’s Deputies said they arrested 18-year-old Toledo-Garzon around 10:30 Thursday morning as he was driving on Highway 79. Deputies said he’d picked up a 15-year-old Panama City Beach girl and was […]
WASHINGTON COUNTY, FL
WJHG-TV

Visitor sentenced after bringing contraband to Sneads prison

SNEADS, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A woman was found guilty and sentenced to three years in prison after giving cocaine to an inmate. On Sep. 25, staff with Florida Department of Correction saw a visitor passing contraband to an inmate during a weekend visitation at Apalachee Correctional Institution. The exchange was...
SNEADS, FL
niceville.com

Search by Niceville police leads to drug trafficking charge

NICEVILLE, Fla. — An Okaloosa County man has been charged with trafficking meth after the Niceville Police Department said officers found nearly 60 grams of methamphetamine on him during a search, the Niceville Police Department (NPD) has announced. According to the NPD, patrol officers arrested Adam Samuel McCraney after...
NICEVILLE, FL
WKRG News 5

Florida school bus aide charged for allegedly abusing child with autism: Okaloosa Co. Sheriff’s Office

NICEVILLE, Fla. (WKRG) — A 22-year-old school bus aide is facing child abuse charges for improper use of force on a 6-year-old boy with autism. The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office arrested John-Paul Martinez on Jan. 24 following a two-month investigation. Martinez worked as an aide to watch over students at Silver Sands School in Fort […]
NICEVILLE, FL
mypanhandle.com

Local attorneys explain ‘Stand Your Ground’ Law

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — In 2005, the Florida legislature expanded the rules around self-defense with the Stand-Your-Ground Law. It provides immunity to some people who use a firearm to protect themselves. A murder and a justified killing are two very different things under the law. Bob Sombathy is...
PANAMA CITY, FL
WKRG News 5

Florida woman calls 911 on I-10, man charged with kidnapping

CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WKRG) — Officers with the Crestview Police Department took 30-year-old Antonio Carlton Tyus into custody Monday morning on battery and kidnapping charges. Police assisted Walton County Sheriff’s Office after a woman called 911 from Interstate 10, according to the CPD arrest report. CPD said the scene started on PJ Adams Pkwy and S. […]
CRESTVIEW, FL
WJHG-TV

Panama City Trespassing Loitering Stickers

Tune in to NewsChannel 7 at 6 p.m. for the latest in local news, weather, and sports. A new therapy program launched today at Ascension Sacred Heart Bay, and it's all centered around the hospital's first four-legged volunteer. Jackson County Recovery Kickoff. Updated: 8 hours ago. NC7's Allison Baker explains...
PANAMA CITY, FL
WMBB

Two dead in fire in Esto

ESTO, Fla (The Holmes County Advertiser) — Two people died in a structure fire off Beaver Dam Road Wednesday night in Esto. Holmes County Sheriff John Tate said the call came in at 8:15 Thursday morning from a neighbor who had driven past the property and saw that a home had completely burned the night […]
ESTO, FL
WMBB

Authorities say space heaters may have caused Esto fire

ESTO, Fla. (WMBB) — Tucked in the woods of Holmes County is a house that is now nothing but rubble. Neighbors said the couple who lived at 1329 Beaver Dam Road were kind, humorous people. But Thursday morning, nearby residents realized something was off. “A neighbor had come by the house and seen a power […]
HOLMES COUNTY, FL
WJHG-TV

PCB takeover flyer gives locals flashbacks to last March

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The weekend of March 26th, 2022 was a weekend of chaos in Panama City Beach. There were more than 160 arrests, 75 illegal guns seized by local law enforcement, shootings, riots, and closed businesses and roads. “It was just complete chaos and lunacy. I mean people...
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
WMBB

Walton Co. tries to keep up with housing demand

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Walton County is growing at a rapid rate, and has struggled to keep up with the housing demand. In a planning meeting Thursday morning, Walton County commissioners made headway, approving the development of more than 200 homes. “We can’t stop people from moving here, but what we can do is […]
WALTON COUNTY, FL
WMBB

PC commissioners plan new ordinance to regulate rehabilitation homes

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — For the last eighteen months, residents have expressed frustration over Oxford houses in Panama City. During a workshop on Thursday afternoon, Panama City commissioners discussed their plans and gathered public input about a new ordinance that would regulate how many rehab homes are in the area. The ordinance would control […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
niceville.com

Crestview woman charged with vehicular homicide, DUI manslaughter

CRESTVIEW, Fla. – A Crestview woman has been arrested and charged with vehicular homicide and DUI manslaughter in connection with a traffic crash that left a Fort Walton Beach man dead, the Crestview Police Department (CPD) has announced. The CPD said it has arrested Ellie Mae Ainsworth, 55, of...
CRESTVIEW, FL
WMBB

Local man killed in Panama City Beach car crash

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — A 68-year-old Panama City Beach man is dead after two vehicles collided on Back Beach Road late Saturday night. According to Panama City Beach police, a Smart ForTwo was traveling westbound in the eastbound lanes of Panama City Beach Parkway with no headlights on. Police said the Smart car […]
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL

