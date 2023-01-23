Read full article on original website
Woman sentenced to prison for trafficking drug charge
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Most people are usually in prison because they commit a crime, but investigators said a central Florida woman came to a Panhandle prison specifically to commit a crime. Back in September, Angela Benjamin traveled from Spring Hill, Florida to Apalachee Correctional Institution in Sneads, to visit an inmate named Gary […]
Colombian man arrested after allegedly taking minor
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Colombian man, who authorities said is in the U.S. illegally, is in jail in Washington County. Washington County Sheriff’s Deputies said they arrested 18-year-old Toledo-Garzon around 10:30 Thursday morning as he was driving on Highway 79. Deputies said he’d picked up a 15-year-old Panama City Beach girl and was […]
Shalimar home searched twice in 4 months after drug overdoses, 7 arrested: OCSO
SHALIMAR, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office shut down part of 9th Ave. in Shalimar on Friday for a narcotics search warrant. Sheriff Eric Aden said two people overdosed at the 34 9th Ave. residence in the last week. According to OCSO, this is the second time the home has been searched in […]
WJHG-TV
Visitor sentenced after bringing contraband to Sneads prison
SNEADS, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A woman was found guilty and sentenced to three years in prison after giving cocaine to an inmate. On Sep. 25, staff with Florida Department of Correction saw a visitor passing contraband to an inmate during a weekend visitation at Apalachee Correctional Institution. The exchange was...
niceville.com
Search by Niceville police leads to drug trafficking charge
NICEVILLE, Fla. — An Okaloosa County man has been charged with trafficking meth after the Niceville Police Department said officers found nearly 60 grams of methamphetamine on him during a search, the Niceville Police Department (NPD) has announced. According to the NPD, patrol officers arrested Adam Samuel McCraney after...
WEAR
Report: Okaloosa County inmate charged for bringing 10 grams of fentanyl into facility
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- An Okaloosa County inmate is facing additional charges after allegedly bringing drugs into the jail on Monday. 42-year-old James Eric Alford, of Freeport, is charged with trafficking in at least four grams of fentanyl and introducing a controlled substance into a detention facility. According to an...
Florida school bus aide charged for allegedly abusing child with autism: Okaloosa Co. Sheriff’s Office
NICEVILLE, Fla. (WKRG) — A 22-year-old school bus aide is facing child abuse charges for improper use of force on a 6-year-old boy with autism. The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office arrested John-Paul Martinez on Jan. 24 following a two-month investigation. Martinez worked as an aide to watch over students at Silver Sands School in Fort […]
mypanhandle.com
Local attorneys explain ‘Stand Your Ground’ Law
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — In 2005, the Florida legislature expanded the rules around self-defense with the Stand-Your-Ground Law. It provides immunity to some people who use a firearm to protect themselves. A murder and a justified killing are two very different things under the law. Bob Sombathy is...
Smash and grab at phone store in Fort Walton Beach: Deputies
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — Okaloosa County Sheriff Deputies are asking for information on a burglary at the metro by T-Mobile store in Fort Waltoon Beach on Jan. 25. According to the Sheriff’s Office, someone set off alarms at the building on the corner of Beal Parkway and Hurlburt Rd. The front door was […]
Florida woman calls 911 on I-10, man charged with kidnapping
CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WKRG) — Officers with the Crestview Police Department took 30-year-old Antonio Carlton Tyus into custody Monday morning on battery and kidnapping charges. Police assisted Walton County Sheriff’s Office after a woman called 911 from Interstate 10, according to the CPD arrest report. CPD said the scene started on PJ Adams Pkwy and S. […]
WJHG-TV
Panama City Trespassing Loitering Stickers
Tune in to NewsChannel 7 at 6 p.m. for the latest in local news, weather, and sports. A new therapy program launched today at Ascension Sacred Heart Bay, and it's all centered around the hospital's first four-legged volunteer. Jackson County Recovery Kickoff. Updated: 8 hours ago. NC7's Allison Baker explains...
Two dead in fire in Esto
ESTO, Fla (The Holmes County Advertiser) — Two people died in a structure fire off Beaver Dam Road Wednesday night in Esto. Holmes County Sheriff John Tate said the call came in at 8:15 Thursday morning from a neighbor who had driven past the property and saw that a home had completely burned the night […]
Authorities say space heaters may have caused Esto fire
ESTO, Fla. (WMBB) — Tucked in the woods of Holmes County is a house that is now nothing but rubble. Neighbors said the couple who lived at 1329 Beaver Dam Road were kind, humorous people. But Thursday morning, nearby residents realized something was off. “A neighbor had come by the house and seen a power […]
fosterfollynews.net
Holmes County, Florida Sheriff’s Office and Florida State Fire Marshal’s Office Investigate House Fire on Beaver Dam Road
The Holmes County, Florida Sheriff’s Office and Florida State Fire Marshal’s Office are on the scene of a house fire on Beaver Dam Road. It has been confirmed that two individuals have passed away as a result of the fire. The identities of those deceased are pending release...
niceville.com
Search leads to arrest of five in Fort Walton Beach for drugs, firearms
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. – Three adults and two teenage juveniles have been arrested on felony drug and weapon charges by the Fort Walton Beach Police Department following a search of a vehicle and apartment in Fort Walton Beach, the agency has announced. The Fort Walton Beach Police Department...
WJHG-TV
PCB takeover flyer gives locals flashbacks to last March
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The weekend of March 26th, 2022 was a weekend of chaos in Panama City Beach. There were more than 160 arrests, 75 illegal guns seized by local law enforcement, shootings, riots, and closed businesses and roads. “It was just complete chaos and lunacy. I mean people...
Walton Co. tries to keep up with housing demand
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Walton County is growing at a rapid rate, and has struggled to keep up with the housing demand. In a planning meeting Thursday morning, Walton County commissioners made headway, approving the development of more than 200 homes. “We can’t stop people from moving here, but what we can do is […]
PC commissioners plan new ordinance to regulate rehabilitation homes
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — For the last eighteen months, residents have expressed frustration over Oxford houses in Panama City. During a workshop on Thursday afternoon, Panama City commissioners discussed their plans and gathered public input about a new ordinance that would regulate how many rehab homes are in the area. The ordinance would control […]
niceville.com
Crestview woman charged with vehicular homicide, DUI manslaughter
CRESTVIEW, Fla. – A Crestview woman has been arrested and charged with vehicular homicide and DUI manslaughter in connection with a traffic crash that left a Fort Walton Beach man dead, the Crestview Police Department (CPD) has announced. The CPD said it has arrested Ellie Mae Ainsworth, 55, of...
Local man killed in Panama City Beach car crash
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — A 68-year-old Panama City Beach man is dead after two vehicles collided on Back Beach Road late Saturday night. According to Panama City Beach police, a Smart ForTwo was traveling westbound in the eastbound lanes of Panama City Beach Parkway with no headlights on. Police said the Smart car […]
