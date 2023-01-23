One dead in Uintah Co. semi-truck crash
UINTAH COUNTY, Utah ( ABC4 ) – A 55-year-old man was pronounced deceased after a head-on crash with a semi-truck Monday morning, according to the Utah Department of Public Safety (DPS).
Shortly before 5:30 a.m. on Jan. 23, a 55-year-old man driving a Toyota Camry was reportedly travelling eastbound on US-40 near milepost 153.
Officials say the Camry crossed over the center line and collided head-on with an eastbound Kenworth semi-truck.
The 55-year-old man was critically injured and pronounced dead at the scene, DPS states.
The two individuals in the semi-truck were reportedly uninjured.
A detour has reportedly been set in place for the investigation and it is estimated that the road will be closed for approximately one to two more hours.
