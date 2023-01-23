Read full article on original website
Related
Wout Weghorst scores first Man Utd goal
Wout Weghorst is off the mark for Man Utd with his first goal for the club.
FA Cup 4th round TV games: Which matches are on BBC and ITV? Tottenham, Liverpool & Man City details
The FA Cup fourth round is on its way and there are seven exciting ties free to watch in the United Kingdom.
Man Utd vs Reading - FA Cup: TV channel, team news, lineups & prediction
Everything you need to know about Man Utd vs Reading in the FA Cup fourth round - 28 January 2023.
Erik ten Hag hails 'unstoppable' Man Utd player after Nottingham Forest win
Erik ten Hag has heaped praise on his 'unstoppable' star forward following Manchester United's 3-0 win over Nottingham Forest on Wednesday night.
Anthony Gordon arrives for Newcastle medical ahead of Everton exit
Anthony Gordon has arrived on Tyneside to undergo a medical ahead of his transfer from Everton to Newcastle United, 90min understands.
Brighton expecting further bids for Moises Caicedo from Arsenal & Chelsea
Brighton are expecting further bids from Arsenal and Chelsea for midfielder Moises Caicedo.
Fiorentina make decision on Sofyan Amrabat amid Liverpool & Tottenham interest
Fiorentina general manager makes statement on future of Liverpool & Tottenham target Sofyan Amrabat.
Borussia Dortmund continue Marco Reus talks amid Manchester United links
Borussia Dortmund continue Marco Reus talks amid Manchester United links
Carlo Ancelotti comments on Atletico Madrid fans hanging effigy of Vinicius Junior
Carlo Ancelotti shows his support to Vinicius Junior after abuse from Atletico Madrid fans.
Thiago Silva agrees to extend Chelsea contract
Thiago Silva agrees terms on a contract extension at Chelsea, 90min understands.
Brighton unwilling to sell Moises Caicedo after £60m Arsenal bid
Brighton reject an offer worth £60m from Arsenal for midfielder Moises Caicedo.
Malo Gusto keen for Lyon to sanction transfer to Chelsea
Malo Gusto is pushing for Lyon to allow him to join Chelsea in January.
Mikel Arteta offers concerning update on Thomas Partey injury
Mikel Arteta offers an update on the injury suffered by Thomas Partey against Man City.
Jurgen Klopp explains why Mohamed Salah is 'suffering' this season
Jurgen Klopp admits Mohamed Salah is 'suffering' at Liverpool this season.
Southampton transfer news: Right-back deal close; talks over Rennes winger
The latest Southampton transfer news as Saints search for right-back & winger.
Is Dusan Vlahovic the perfect striker for Erik ten Hag's Man Utd? | The Promised Land
Is Dusan Vlahovic the perfect striker for Erik ten Hag's Man Utd? | The Promised Land
Why Arthur faces possible ban over Juventus scandal
How Liverpool midfielder Arthur, on a season-long loan from Juventus, could be affected by the scandal involving the Serie A giants.
Erik ten Hag sets challenge to Harry Maguire over Man Utd role
Erik ten Hag has called on centre-back Harry Maguire to 'fight' for his place in the Manchester United starting line-up.
Bournemouth target Nicolo Zaniolo & agree deal for Antoine Semenyo
Bournemouth have made an offer for Roma's Nicolo Zaniolo whilst also agreeing a deal for Antoine Semenyo.
90min
2K+
Followers
16K+
Post
253K+
Views
ABOUT
90min is the world's largest football community delivering authentic content in 11 languages to more than 50 million fans globally. With a professional team of editors in our newsrooms in London, São Paulo, Manila, New York and Tel Aviv as well as on-the-ground journalists in Europe, the United States, Latin America and Asia, 90min covers football up-close from the fan's perspective. At 90min we don't speak at fans. We speak with them. Because we are fans.https://www.90min.com/
Comments / 0