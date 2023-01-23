Read full article on original website
WHIZ
Pet of the Week: Meet Lucky
ZANESVILLE, OH- This week’s Pet of the Week is someone who has a great personality and loves to run in open areas. Lucky is a 4 month old German Shepherd puppy who loves being with dogs and cats, is neutered, loves eating bacon and is full of energy. Executive...
WHIZ
Annual Buckeye Lake Region Chamber of Commerce Winterfest Is Happening Tomorrow
BUCKEYE LAKE, OH – Buckeye Lake’s largest party is back for 2023. The eighth annual Buckeye Lake Region Chamber of Commerce Winterfest is starting bright and early tomorrow morning. Starting at 6:30am, there will be music, dancing, activities, fireworks, and more fun for all who attend. Benny the Bass will be back to make his annual spring prediction.
Farm and Dairy
Sheep, farm equipment, buggies, antiques, and misc.
From Danville take Rt. 62 East 1.2 miles Mickley Rd. right & go 3/4 mile to Tiger Valley Rd. right. 1 1/2 mile to Edgar Rd. 1/2 mile or from Millwood take Cavallo Rd. right on Flat Run Rd. right & go to Edgar Rd. left to. 26 SHEEP: 21...
WHIZ
Darrell’s Donuts Ribbon Cutting Ceremony
SOUTH ZANESVILLE, OH- For 45 years, Darrell’s Donuts was a staple on the Maysville avenue and the business made a move in July to a new location. Owner of Darrell’s Donuts Jessica Everson said that their is new space on Shaw Rd that offers nice views through large windows allowing for a more bright and colorful donut shop and plenty of space to work.
The Best Festivals in Ohio That You Don’t Want to Miss
Ohio is home to many exciting festivals throughout the year, each one offering a unique experience for visitors. Whether you're looking for food, music, or cultural events, there's something for everyone to enjoy.
Remembering the Blizzard of January 1978
Columbus and Central Ohio Weather COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — 45 years ago today, Ohio endured one of its worst blizzards in living memory in a winter torm that became known as the “Great Blizzard of 1978.” January 1978 was already an unusually harsh month. A series of moderate snowstorms coupled with subfreezing temperatures from January […]
WHIZ
Woodworker Dick McBride Donates Replica of Lorena to the Welcome Center
ZNESVILLE, OH- Dick McBride is known for his amazing wood replicas, handcrafting the tiniest details on everything from trucks, to tractors to construction vehicles. Today, he donated his replica of the Lorena Sternwheeler to the Zanesville Muskingum County Welcome Center. The piece took him two months to create. McBride explained why he doesn’t mind spending the time creating these masterpieces.
WHIZ
Big Brothers Big Sisters Bowl for Kids’ Sake Returns
ZANESVILLE, OH – The Big Brothers Big Sisters annual Bowl for Kids’ Sake is back. Bowl for Kids’ Sake is one of Big Brothers Big Sisters signature fundraisers. This fundraiser is a fun way to raise money to support Big Brothers Big Sisters. They’re looking for teams of four to six bowlers, and they do suggest that the bowling teams raise funds, and they encourage a goal of $500 per team.
WHIZ
First Free Fresh Produce Market of 2023 At First Baptist Church
Zanesville OH- Eastside Community Ministries and First Baptist Church are having the first free fresh produce market of 2023 on Friday. The event is intended to promote healthy nutrition and will be taking place at the First Baptist Church. Most of the food has been donated by the Mid-Ohio Foodbank and also some local donations. First Baptist Church Pastor, David Nuhfer, told us the event is set up to run like it has in the past.
Popular TV Shows Set in Columbus: Your City on Screen
Columbus, Ohio may not be the first place that comes to mind when thinking of TV show settings, but this Midwestern city has actually been the backdrop for a number of popular shows over the years. From classic sitcoms to contemporary dramas, Columbus has served as a setting for a wide range of genres and styles of television.
3 Places To Get a Hot Dog in Ohio
If you're in Ohio, you should visit these local places (this list is by no means exhaustive!). If you're in central Ohio, you can't go wrong with the hot dogs at this restaurant. As the name of the place would suggest, they serve delicious Coney hot dogs with the tasty sauce, mustard, and onion. You can also add slaw, cheese, sauerkraut, and/or sport peppers. If you also want something sweet, customers highly recommend getting one of their milkshakes, which come in a variety of flavors such as banana, blueberry, cappuccino, salted caramel, peanut butter, marshmallow, and more (you can also mix up to 3 flavors).
WHIZ
John Reese
John J. Reese, (82), of Lakeland, Florida, peacefully passed away on January 10, 2023, surrounded by his loving family. John was born to the late John S. and E Katherine Reese on December 22, 1940, in Zanesville, Ohio. He is survived by his devoted wife, Dianne, of almost 49 years, his daughters, Michelle (Frank) Thomas of Orlando, Florida, Debbie (Richard) Weaver of Maysville, NC, and Lori Murphy (Mike McCarthy) of Dublin, Ohio. He is also survived by 2 sisters, Sharon (Pete) Peters, Debbie (David) Savage, and brother Kevin (Robin) Reese, 8 grandchildren: Hunter Moody, Taylor Moody, Justin Burtner, Jaime Christiansen, Jared Burtner, Alexis Bone, Devoni McDaniel, Elias Murphy, 11 great grandchildren, and many other loving family members.John retired from Conn’s Potato Chips’s in Zanesville, OH, and he and Dianne moved to Florida in 2003. He was an avid bowler, loved playing golf and playing cards, and vacationing.
WHIZ
Lexi Howe Is Showing All Of Her Skills In Final Season
Zanesville, OH- If you have made it out to a Tri-Valley Girls Basketball game this year, you may have noticed Lexi Howe and her ability to score the basketball. This year however, there is more to her game than just scoring. When you look up who the Tri-Valley High School...
Body found in Ohio parking lot
Police say that just before 1:30 p.m., officers found a man's body in the parking lot of a business at the 600 block of Hilliard Rome Road on the west side. Homicide detectives are now investigating after officers observed serious injuries on the body.
White knuckles: Methadone access complicated by winter storms
It was below freezing when Billy stepped outside of his home in Newark, Ohio. He tried to start his girlfriend’s car, but it wouldn’t start. He tried again. Nothing. Somehow, though, they both needed to get from Newark to a methadone clinic in Columbus. Normally it’s a 45-minute drive, but with the snow, the wind and the roads, it was hard to tell how long it would take.
WHIZ
Charles “Terry” Whiteman
Charles Terry Whiteman, 68, died at 11:45 A.M. on Tuesday, January 24, 2023, at his home surrounded by his loving family. He was born January 1, 1955, and was Muskingum County’s first baby that year, a son of the late Charles H. Sara J. (Wisecarver) Whiteman. He worked for Peabody Coal and was a semi-truck driver who worked for several companies and retired from USF Holland. He was a Member of Lafayette Grand Lodge #79 F&AM.
WHIZ
Roger A. Durst
Roger Allan Durst, 72, of Zanesville, Ohio, passed away Wednesday, January 25, 2023 at Genesis Hospital. Roger was born February 4, 1950 in Zanesville, son of Clarence Durst and Beulah (Hartman) Hague. In addition to his parents, Roger is also preceded in death by his son, Jeremy Latier. Roger leaves...
Farm and Dairy
28.25 Acres in 2 parcels, and misc.
Location: Near 72337 Old Twenty-One Rd., Kimbolton, OH 43749 Directions: From the Kimbolton exit 54 on Rt 77. Head east on Plainfield Rd. 0.4 miles, turn left on Old Twenty-One Rd., 0.3 miles to location on left. Parcel 1: A “Honey Hole” might be what some would call this as...
Snow emergencies for Columbus and central Ohio, Jan. 25
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The next winter storm has arrived from the southwest in the early morning hours Wednesday, leading to snow emergencies in central Ohio. You can check here for the latest traffic conditions and here for the latest forecast from Storm Team 4. And NBC4 will be tracking all alerts from the National […]
