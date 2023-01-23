Read full article on original website
HRRMC Adds a Cardiologist
Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center (HRRMC) has welcomed cardiologist Jessica L. Parr, M.D., to HRRMC’s medical staff. Dr. Parr began providing full-time cardiology care in late 2022 to patients at both the HRRMC Buena Vista Health Center in Buena Vista, Colo., as well as the HRRMC Outpatient Pavilion in Salida, according to HRRMC Marketing and Public Relations Coordinator Allison Gergley.
CHA Board of Directors Application Deadline is Jan. 31, Welcomes Housing Challenged Persons
The Chaffee Housing Authority (CHA) is seeking to fill one vacant seat on its Board of Directors, the countywide At-Large Alternate seat. The deadline to file an application is 5:00 p.m. next Tuesday, Jan. 31. The application form is here or you may complete the application online by scrolling past the job description here.
Salida Airport Sees Record Year, Has Ambitious Agenda for 2023 and Beyond
The Salida Airport had one of it busiest years in 2022 and the growth and expansion looks to continue this year and into the near future. The Harriet Alexander Field Airport Advisory Board heard about the progress from Airport Manager Zech Papp. Wednesday, he reviewed the accomplishments and outlined main project areas during 2023 for board members, including new county commissioner P.T. Wood and retiring county administrator Bob Christiansen.
CCPH Announces Next Aging Mastery Training
Chaffee County Public Health has announced that it will be offering another ten-week health and wellness program to residents age 55 and over. The program is called the Aging Mastery Program® and it was developed by the National Council on Aging (NCOA). Classes for this third cohort will be held from 9:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. for ten weeks beginning February 6, 2023.
County Requests Feedback on Land Use Code Module 2 by Feb. 1
Time is growing short — there’s just one week left to provide feedback on the Chaffee County Land Use Code (LUC) for Module 2. Since October 2022, county staff, Board of County Commissioners, Planning Commission, LUC Community Advisory Committee, and several policy advisor stakeholder groups have been debating the core policies covered within Module 2: Application Submission and Review Procedures, Subdivision Standards, and Development Standards. The big picture for the Land Use Code project is here.
Chaffee Sheriff’s Office Issues Class 2 misdemeanor Charges, Chaffee Childcare Initiative Issues Statement
Part II of a Developing story: Early Childhood Behavior, and Facility Self-reporting Leads to Charges. One aspect of covering developing news stories is that reporters often see parties in the news story beginning to shape the narrative. Ark Valley Voice tries very hard to stick to the facts, but also to check sources that are directly involved, as well as examining the procedures that are being used to investigate an issue.
Salida Circus Spring Break Circus Camp Registration is Open
Registration is now open for Spring Break Circus Camp to be held March 20-24, 2023 at Longfellow Elementary gym. There are 26 spaces available for children ages five to 15-years-old. Participants will learn aerial, acrobatics, juggling, unicycling, rolling globe, clowning, and stilt-walking,. The culmination of the camp will be a...
Letter to the Editor: Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office Has Let We Parents Down
You have continued hour by hour to let down my family and many others this week in this case. I’ve lived here for five years and I met my first Chaffee officer Monday; it only took three days to lose respect for you. Your job is to de-escalate. You...
Sheriff’s Deputies Descend on The Schoolhouse in Response to Self-reported Incident
This is Part I of a Developing Story: What was it like to have at least a half dozen sheriff’s deputies barge into a childcare center? How frightened were those children?. There appears to be a local case of law enforcement asserting their dominance in the public square, and in a school setting in a forceful way. Some might call a response from no less than six to eight Chaffee County Sheriff’s deputies to an area childcare facility excessive.
Cripple Creek Ice Festival returns
CRIPPLE CREEK, Colo. (News Release) - The Cripple Creek Ice Festival is returning with a bang! February 18th through the 26th. The 14th Cripple Creek Ice Festival is coming back with many fun activities. The ice sculptures will line parts of Bennett Avenue, which will include a children’s ice slide. There will also be food and retail vendors, as well as adult beverages being served on both event weekends, including President’s Day, Monday, Feb 20th. Then, on both Saturdays of the event there will be head-to-head timed Carving Competitions. These “Battle of the Blade” competitions will be held at 12:00, 1:30, & 3:00 PM on February 18th and 25th.
Cañon City Police Department Police Blotter
23-00134 1400 blk. of Royal Gorge Blvd., Alyson Beach, 18, of Florence, was issued an arrest summons on a charge of theft. 23-00153 South Ninth and Sell Ave., Vincent Gay, 29, of Cañon City, was issued an arrest summons on a charge of theft. 23-00154 900 blk. of Royal...
Busted in Cripple Creek January 16, 2023 Edition
1-8-2023 Ronald J Andert, 52 years old of Cripple Creek, was arrested and transported to the Teller County Jail for C.R.S. 18-6-803.5 (1)(a) Violation of a protection order. 1-9-2023 Tyler Ryan Fagan, 29 years old of Colorado Springs, was summonsed and released for C.R.S. 18-4-501 (1)(a) Criminal mischief. 1-10-2023 Gloria...
