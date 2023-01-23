CRIPPLE CREEK, Colo. (News Release) - The Cripple Creek Ice Festival is returning with a bang! February 18th through the 26th. The 14th Cripple Creek Ice Festival is coming back with many fun activities. The ice sculptures will line parts of Bennett Avenue, which will include a children’s ice slide. There will also be food and retail vendors, as well as adult beverages being served on both event weekends, including President’s Day, Monday, Feb 20th. Then, on both Saturdays of the event there will be head-to-head timed Carving Competitions. These “Battle of the Blade” competitions will be held at 12:00, 1:30, & 3:00 PM on February 18th and 25th.

CRIPPLE CREEK, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO