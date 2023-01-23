ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

actionnews5.com

1 officer indicted in connection to death of Tyre Nichols

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - One officer involved in the death of Tyre Nichols has been indicted and turned himself in, according to his attorney. Attorney William Massey says Emmitt Martin III is now facing charges, but he was unable to specify what he will be charged with. Shelby County District...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

5 former officers in custody in connection to death of Tyre Nichols

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Five officers involved in the death of Tyre Nichols are in custody at 201 Poplar. Those former MPD officers are: Tadarrius Bean, Demetrius Haley, Emmitt Martin III, Desmond Mills, Jr. and Justin Smith. Just one has charges listed: Justin Smith is charged with two counts of...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

SCORPION Unit inactive, Memphis mayor says

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland says that the Memphis Police Department’s SCORPION Unit has been inactive since the death of Tyre Nichols, according to a statement issued Friday afternoon. Formed in 2021, the SCORPION Unit is a 50-officer unit that was created to address violent crimes...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Tyre Nichols: 4 former MPD officers out on bond

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Four former Memphis Police Department officers involved in Tyre Nichols’ death are out on bond hours after being booked in jail. Demetrius Haley, 29, is the only former MPD officer of the five that remains in jail on a $350,000 bond. The other officer Tadarrius...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

5 former MPD officers charged with murder out on bond

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Five former Memphis Police Department officers involved in Tyre Nichols’ death are out on bond hours after being booked in jail. Tadarrius Bean, 23, Justin Smith, 28, and Desmond Mills, 32, are out of jail on a $250,000 bond. Demetrius Haley, 29, and Emmit Martin,...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Reactions pour in following release of videos showing Tyre Nichols’ assault

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Reactions are pouring in following the newly-released videos depicting Tyre Nichols’ arrest prior to his consequential death on Jan. 10. The City of Memphis released the much-anticipated video of the arrest and assault of Tyre Nichols this evening. Memphis Police Association broke its silence and...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Footage released of Tyre Nichols traffic stop

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The city of Memphis has released the footage from the night Tyre Nichols was confronted by police--a night that left Nichols dead and eventually led to five Memphis police officers charged with murder. We all live here in Memphis. This is our home. It is important...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Tyre Nichols: 5 ex-MPD officers charged with second-degree murder

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Five officers involved in the death of Tyre Nichols were taken into custody at 201 Poplar on Thursday morning. Those former MPD officers are: Tadarrius Bean, Demetrius Haley, Emmit Martin III, Desmond Mills Jr. and Justin Smith. All five are charged with: official misconduct thru unauthorized...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Community reacts to murder charges of former officers involved in Tyre Nichols case

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Local politicians, attorneys, community leaders and more are reacting to five officers charged with murdering Tyre Nichols. Those former MPD officers are: Tadarrius Bean, Demetrius Haley, Emmit Martin III, Desmond Mills, Jr. and Justin Smith. All five are charged with two counts of official misconduct, one count of official oppression, second-degree murder, aggravated assault-act in concert and two counts of aggravated kidnapping.
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

2 Shelby County deputies placed on leave following Tyre Nichols death

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two Shelby County sheriff’s deputies have been relieved of duty, Sheriff Floyd Bonner says. The decision comes in the wake of Tyre Nichols’ death. Sheriff Bonner says he saw the footage for the first time Friday evening, and made the decision to launch an investigation into the deputies.
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
actionnews5.com

U.S. Attorney’s Office gives update on Tyre Nichols civil rights investigation

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The U.S. Attorney’s Office (USAO) for West Tennessee held a Wednesday morning press conference at the Odell Horton Federal Building in Downtown Memphis, giving an update on their ongoing criminal civil rights investigation surrounding the death of Tyre Nichols. U.S. Attorney Kevin Ritz, with his...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Community holds vigil for Tyre Nichols at Tobey Skatepark

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The family of Tyre Nichols, his coworkers at FedEx, and members of the Memphis community gathered at Tobey Skatepark Thursday night to celebrate the life of the fallen 29-year-old after he was killed in an altercation with Memphis police. At Tobey Skatepark, dozens gathered with lit...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Tyre Nichols family set to view footage of arrest Monday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The family of Tyre Nichols and their attorney are set to meet with city of Memphis officials Monday afternoon. At the meeting, they could view footage of Nichol’s arrest. For several days, many have been asking what happened to Tyre Nichols. “You know what they say, what’s done in the dark always […]
MEMPHIS, TN

