FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Shocking Video Footage of Tyre Nicholls' Fatal Encounter with Memphis Police ReleasedSara IrshadMemphis, TN
He Took His Little Girl To The Father-Daughter Dance. Then Someone Gunned This Memphis Father DownThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedMemphis, TN
The mother of Tyre Nichols claims Memphis police "brought humiliation" to their families and the Black community.Sherif SaadMemphis, TN
Memphis Police Chief Cerelyn Davis: "You’re Going to See a Disregard for Life"April McAbeeMemphis, TN
What is the scorpion unit of the Memphis Police DepartmentSherif SaadMemphis, TN
Related
actionnews5.com
Attorneys call for police chief to eliminate SCORPION unit in wake of Tyre Nichols’ death
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Attorney Ben Crump, alongside other attorneys and Tyre Nichols’ family, reacted to the arrests of five former Memphis Police officers involved in Tyre Nichols’ investigation. Crump applauded prosecutors for the speed with which charges were brought in the case. Former officers Tadarrius Bean, Justin...
actionnews5.com
1 officer indicted in connection to death of Tyre Nichols
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - One officer involved in the death of Tyre Nichols has been indicted and turned himself in, according to his attorney. Attorney William Massey says Emmitt Martin III is now facing charges, but he was unable to specify what he will be charged with. Shelby County District...
actionnews5.com
District Attorney to hold 2 p.m. press conference with update on Tyre Nichols investigation
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy will hold a press conference at 2 p.m. to provide an update on the Tyre Nichols investigation. Mulroy will be joined by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and other members of the DA’s office. Tyre Nichols, 29, died on...
actionnews5.com
5 former officers in custody in connection to death of Tyre Nichols
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Five officers involved in the death of Tyre Nichols are in custody at 201 Poplar. Those former MPD officers are: Tadarrius Bean, Demetrius Haley, Emmitt Martin III, Desmond Mills, Jr. and Justin Smith. Just one has charges listed: Justin Smith is charged with two counts of...
actionnews5.com
SCORPION Unit inactive, Memphis mayor says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland says that the Memphis Police Department’s SCORPION Unit has been inactive since the death of Tyre Nichols, according to a statement issued Friday afternoon. Formed in 2021, the SCORPION Unit is a 50-officer unit that was created to address violent crimes...
actionnews5.com
Tyre Nichols: 4 former MPD officers out on bond
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Four former Memphis Police Department officers involved in Tyre Nichols’ death are out on bond hours after being booked in jail. Demetrius Haley, 29, is the only former MPD officer of the five that remains in jail on a $350,000 bond. The other officer Tadarrius...
actionnews5.com
5 former MPD officers charged with murder out on bond
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Five former Memphis Police Department officers involved in Tyre Nichols’ death are out on bond hours after being booked in jail. Tadarrius Bean, 23, Justin Smith, 28, and Desmond Mills, 32, are out of jail on a $250,000 bond. Demetrius Haley, 29, and Emmit Martin,...
actionnews5.com
Reactions pour in following release of videos showing Tyre Nichols’ assault
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Reactions are pouring in following the newly-released videos depicting Tyre Nichols’ arrest prior to his consequential death on Jan. 10. The City of Memphis released the much-anticipated video of the arrest and assault of Tyre Nichols this evening. Memphis Police Association broke its silence and...
actionnews5.com
Footage released of Tyre Nichols traffic stop
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The city of Memphis has released the footage from the night Tyre Nichols was confronted by police--a night that left Nichols dead and eventually led to five Memphis police officers charged with murder. We all live here in Memphis. This is our home. It is important...
actionnews5.com
Tyre Nichols: 5 ex-MPD officers charged with second-degree murder
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Five officers involved in the death of Tyre Nichols were taken into custody at 201 Poplar on Thursday morning. Those former MPD officers are: Tadarrius Bean, Demetrius Haley, Emmit Martin III, Desmond Mills Jr. and Justin Smith. All five are charged with: official misconduct thru unauthorized...
actionnews5.com
Community reacts to murder charges of former officers involved in Tyre Nichols case
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Local politicians, attorneys, community leaders and more are reacting to five officers charged with murdering Tyre Nichols. Those former MPD officers are: Tadarrius Bean, Demetrius Haley, Emmit Martin III, Desmond Mills, Jr. and Justin Smith. All five are charged with two counts of official misconduct, one count of official oppression, second-degree murder, aggravated assault-act in concert and two counts of aggravated kidnapping.
actionnews5.com
2 Shelby County deputies placed on leave following Tyre Nichols death
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two Shelby County sheriff’s deputies have been relieved of duty, Sheriff Floyd Bonner says. The decision comes in the wake of Tyre Nichols’ death. Sheriff Bonner says he saw the footage for the first time Friday evening, and made the decision to launch an investigation into the deputies.
actionnews5.com
U.S. Attorney’s Office gives update on Tyre Nichols civil rights investigation
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The U.S. Attorney’s Office (USAO) for West Tennessee held a Wednesday morning press conference at the Odell Horton Federal Building in Downtown Memphis, giving an update on their ongoing criminal civil rights investigation surrounding the death of Tyre Nichols. U.S. Attorney Kevin Ritz, with his...
Tyre Nichols videos show what happened in fatal Memphis traffic stop beating
Videos showing the violent arrest of 29-year-old Tyre Nichols, a Memphis man who died 3 days after he was beaten by police in a traffic stop Jan. 7, has been released by Memphis officials.
actionnews5.com
Community holds vigil for Tyre Nichols at Tobey Skatepark
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The family of Tyre Nichols, his coworkers at FedEx, and members of the Memphis community gathered at Tobey Skatepark Thursday night to celebrate the life of the fallen 29-year-old after he was killed in an altercation with Memphis police. At Tobey Skatepark, dozens gathered with lit...
actionnews5.com
Man sentenced to 15 years for shooting an FBI task force officer in Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man was sentenced to 15 years for aggravated assault of a federal officer. According to the Department of Justice, Cody Dimmett, 29, shot at a federal officer on May 25, 2021. United States District Judge Thomas L. Parker sentenced Dimmett on January 20 to 183...
WREG
Tyre Nichols’ family, attorneys see ‘appalling’ arrest video, ask for justice
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — Tyre Nichols was beaten by police for three minutes, 80 to 100 yards from his home as he called repeatedly for his mother, whose name was tattooed on his arm, family members and attorneys said Monday. Nichols’ mother and stepfather were joined by their attorneys...
Woman fires shots near 201 Poplar, picks up shell casings, deputy says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman was arrested after shooting into the air near the Shelby County Jail at 201 Poplar on Thursday, January 26, according to a deputy with the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO). The deputy said he heard shots fired in the 200 block of Poplar...
actionnews5.com
Recently fired MPD officer accused of violence while working with Shelby County in 2016
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Many questions still remain about the personnel files of the five Memphis police officers who were fired following the results of the internal investigation surrounding the death of Tyre Nichols. There were also two Memphis Fire EMTs who were relieved of duty pending the results of...
Tyre Nichols family set to view footage of arrest Monday
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The family of Tyre Nichols and their attorney are set to meet with city of Memphis officials Monday afternoon. At the meeting, they could view footage of Nichol’s arrest. For several days, many have been asking what happened to Tyre Nichols. “You know what they say, what’s done in the dark always […]
