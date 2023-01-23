ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Luis Obispo County, CA

San Luis Obispo County Regional Airport reaches all-time high traveler count in 2022

By Lily Dallow
 4 days ago
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. – The San Luis Obispo County Regional Airport (SBP) announced it reached an all-time high in 2022 for the amount of passengers traveling through the airport.

The airport surpassed its 2021 traveler count by more than 36% in 2022, counting a total of 553,425 passengers throughout the year.

SBP said its previous record was set in 2019, with 544,755 passengers traveling through.

In October of 2022, the airport expanded its aircraft for certain American Airline flights as administrators predicted it would be their busiest year.

In turn, SBP's largest carrier for 2022 was American Airlines. The airline reported 215,761 passengers throughout the year – counting for almost 40% of the SBP's historic annual traveler count.

"This new record further reinforces that passengers are ready and committed to traveling again after the pandemic forced them to stay home at the start of 2020," said the airport's communications department.

SBP provided more details online – find additional 2022 statistics here: sloairport.com/airport-statistics.

Santa Barbara, CA
